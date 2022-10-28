Rockets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 28, 2022

By |

The Houston Rockets play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $137,245,441 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $37,788,603 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: KAMA-HD2

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Blazers’ Lillard out one-two weeks with calf strain sportando.basketball/en/blazers-lil…3:59 AM

