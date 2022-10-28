Russell Westbrook listed as probable to return this Friday

Kyle Goon: More complete updates: Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to PROBABLE. Juan Toscano-Anderson is now OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable tonight against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nGYMS3rgKU – 1:20 PM
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable tonight against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nGYMS3rgKU – 1:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight at Minnesota:
– Westbrook is probable (upgraded from questionable)
– LeBron remains probable
– Davis is questionable
– Juan Toscano-Anderson is out due to a left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Injury updates for tonight at Minnesota:
– Westbrook is probable (upgraded from questionable)
– LeBron remains probable
– Davis is questionable
– Juan Toscano-Anderson is out due to a left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable, per the Lakers. Juan Toscano-Anderson is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:10 PM
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable, per the Lakers. Juan Toscano-Anderson is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 1:09 PM
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 1:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 113-110 win over the Suns.
At the time, it was just the seventh 50-point triple-double in NBA history, and the first in over 41 years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jan. 19, 1975). pic.twitter.com/oNIlU3Ub2G – 12:31 PM
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 113-110 win over the Suns.
At the time, it was just the seventh 50-point triple-double in NBA history, and the first in over 41 years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jan. 19, 1975). pic.twitter.com/oNIlU3Ub2G – 12:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Devin Booker, Suns, Post-CP3 (2:50)
—Logo rankings (12:38)
—Mascot rankings (15:02)
—Young talent (18:28)
—Russell Westbrook/Lakers (26:40)
🎧 https://t.co/lTfU4MfiX2
🍎 https://t.co/xrejddusS2
✳️ https://t.co/MmGIhTwSfj
📺 https://t.co/uOY7hgmkJb pic.twitter.com/JCy7nZfZbk – 5:41 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Devin Booker, Suns, Post-CP3 (2:50)
—Logo rankings (12:38)
—Mascot rankings (15:02)
—Young talent (18:28)
—Russell Westbrook/Lakers (26:40)
🎧 https://t.co/lTfU4MfiX2
🍎 https://t.co/xrejddusS2
✳️ https://t.co/MmGIhTwSfj
📺 https://t.co/uOY7hgmkJb pic.twitter.com/JCy7nZfZbk – 5:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are both questionable for Friday in the team’s latest status report pic.twitter.com/Y5aY6LQozg – 4:34 PM
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are both questionable for Friday in the team’s latest status report pic.twitter.com/Y5aY6LQozg – 4:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis said his back was fine yesterday and that he’d be ready for Minnesota despite looking like he was laboring on the court against Denver at times. As of Thursday afternoon, he’s listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves, along with Russell Westbrook (hamstring). – 4:31 PM
Anthony Davis said his back was fine yesterday and that he’d be ready for Minnesota despite looking like he was laboring on the court against Denver at times. As of Thursday afternoon, he’s listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves, along with Russell Westbrook (hamstring). – 4:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game: pic.twitter.com/BChoLSTK9K – 4:31 PM
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game: pic.twitter.com/BChoLSTK9K – 4:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are listing Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as questionable at Minnesota tomorrow. – 4:26 PM
The Lakers are listing Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as questionable at Minnesota tomorrow. – 4:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. LeBron James (sore left foot) listed as probable. – 4:25 PM
Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. LeBron James (sore left foot) listed as probable. – 4:25 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota: Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness) Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness) LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness) -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 27, 2022
During the offseason, Westbrook was the subject of trade rumors with teams like the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. However, the Lakers were never able to come to an agreement on a deal. Despite that, there is still time for a deal to be made. “The big trades that people want with the Lakers, Westbrook and his $47 million out with those first-round picks the Lakers have in ’27 and ’29, all the deals the Lakers didn’t want to do in the offseason, that’s all that’s there two weeks into the season,” Wojnarowski said. “Teams don’t really get serious about doing deals and maybe pivoting away from trying to be a playoff team or trying to go toward the lottery in a year where there’s Victor Wembanyama available. They’re not going to do that until 20 or 30 games into the season. So, all the deals the Lakers didn’t think gave them enough value for trading those picks, they’re all still there. Utah, Indiana, who the Lakers talked with a lot in the offseason, I’m told they’ve not heard from the Lakers yet this season. “And so, people are going to have to get used to a team that’s not going to be able to make dramatic change for a while, if really at all this year.” -via Lakers Daily / October 27, 2022
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook is “day-to-day” with his hamstring injury. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.