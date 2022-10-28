Russell Westbrook to come off bench this Friday?

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring guard Russell Westbrook off the bench vs. Minnesota tonight, allowing him to play more as the primary playmaker for the second unit, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Lakers’ plan for Russell Westbrook to come off bench vs. Minnesota tonight: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time Russell Westbrook came off the bench was his rookie season. Also vs the Timberwolves.
The last time Russell Westbrook came off the bench was his rookie season. Also vs the Timberwolves.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring guard Russell Westbrook off the bench vs. Minnesota tonight, allowing him to play more as the primary playmaker for the second unit, sources tell ESPN. – 1:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable tonight against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nGYMS3rgKU – 1:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight at Minnesota:
– Westbrook is probable (upgraded from questionable)
– LeBron remains probable
– Davis is questionable
– Juan Toscano-Anderson is out due to a left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable, per the Lakers. Juan Toscano-Anderson is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 1:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 113-110 win over the Suns.
At the time, it was just the seventh 50-point triple-double in NBA history, and the first in over 41 years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jan. 19, 1975). pic.twitter.com/oNIlU3Ub2G – 12:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Devin Booker, Suns, Post-CP3 (2:50)
—Logo rankings (12:38)
—Mascot rankings (15:02)
—Young talent (18:28)
—Russell Westbrook/Lakers (26:40)
🎧 https://t.co/lTfU4MfiX2
🍎 https://t.co/xrejddusS2
✳️ https://t.co/MmGIhTwSfj
📺 https://t.co/uOY7hgmkJb pic.twitter.com/JCy7nZfZbk – 5:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are both questionable for Friday in the team’s latest status report pic.twitter.com/Y5aY6LQozg – 4:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis said his back was fine yesterday and that he’d be ready for Minnesota despite looking like he was laboring on the court against Denver at times. As of Thursday afternoon, he’s listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves, along with Russell Westbrook (hamstring). – 4:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game: pic.twitter.com/BChoLSTK9K – 4:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are listing Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as questionable at Minnesota tomorrow. – 4:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. LeBron James (sore left foot) listed as probable. – 4:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota:
Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness)
Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness)
LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness) – 4:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Westbrook’s status could be impacted by Anthony Davis’ game-time decision on his back. If Davis is out, that could keep Westbrook in the starting lineup, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 28, 2022
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers used a starting five of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker and Damian Jones at shootaround this morning. -via Twitter @mcten / October 28, 2022
Kyle Goon: More complete updates: Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to PROBABLE. Juan Toscano-Anderson is now OUT with a left ankle sprain. -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 28, 2022
