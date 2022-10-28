Russell Westbrook will come off the bench against Minnesota

Marc Stein: Russell Westbrook will come off the bench tonight in Minnesota, Lakers say.
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Russell Westbrook in the second unit 🤑🤑🤑
ftw.usatoday.com/2022/10/lakers… – 9:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That was by far the best half of the season for Russell Westbrook. He hasn’t looked this explosive all year. Coming off the bench seems to suit him. – 9:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL rallied to tie the game at 52 at the half, capping a 7-0 run as LeBron scored at the rim on consecutive trips (Reaves, Westbrook dishes).
Westbrook started 0 for 5 from the field, but made 4 shots, plus a FT, to reach 10 points. – 9:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Westbrook just rocked the baby after a layup. He’s got 10 points – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić could reach 6th all-time in triple doubles tonight. Here’s the list:
1. Westbrook – 194
2. Oscar – 181
3. Magic – 138
4. Kidd – 107
5. LeBron – 105
6t. Jokić and Wilt – 78 – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook just passed Robert Parish for 29th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 23,335 points. – 9:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Wolves 28, Lakers 25
LeBron has 7 points. The Lakers are 3 of 8 (37.5%) on 3s. Russell Westbrook is continuing to struggle offensively (0-3) but has a steal and block. Some impressive play by Austin Reaves, highlighted by a behind-the-back feed to Wenyen Gabriel. – 8:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers, who trailed by as many as 9, go into the 2nd Q down 28-25. There was some good chemistry with the Russell Westbrook-led reserve group. Making the extra pass. – 8:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Westbrook with a nice block on Edwards drive. Edwards is slow to get going in this one. – 8:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook comes in with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter for Troy Brown Jr. – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook enters at the 7:28 mark, replacing Brown, with MIN up 12-10. – 8:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook off the bench for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/bBTcTuUB8c – 7:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook is officially coming off the bench for the Lakers tonight even though Anthony Davis is out.
First time off the bench since November 28, 2008 for Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/MlVN39kon8 – 7:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will come off the bench tonight in Minnesota. – 7:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Russell Westbrook will come off the bench tonight in Minnesota, Lakers say. – 7:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (back) OUT … LeBron James and Russell Westbrook IN tonight at Minnesota, Lakers say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Anthony Davis is out tonight against Minnesota. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are available. – 6:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers also say that both LeBron James (sore left foot) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota – 6:24 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Updates from the Lakers: Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game vs. Minnesota because of a sore back.
Russell Westbrook (sore hamstring) will be available. – 6:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say AD is out with low back tightness, Russell Westbrook is available (left hamstring injury) and LeBron James is available (left foot soreness). – 6:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers to bring Westbrook off bench vs. Timberwolves, going forward nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/rep… – 4:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Lakers planning to play Russell Westbrook off the bench latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 3:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Lakers’ plan for Russell Westbrook to come off bench vs. Minnesota tonight: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time Russell Westbrook came off the bench was his rookie season. Also vs the Timberwolves.
5,082 days ago. pic.twitter.com/ksycDYqBu0 – 1:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring guard Russell Westbrook off the bench vs. Minnesota tonight, allowing him to play more as the primary playmaker for the second unit, sources tell ESPN. – 1:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable tonight against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nGYMS3rgKU – 1:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight at Minnesota:
– Westbrook is probable (upgraded from questionable)
– LeBron remains probable
– Davis is questionable
– Juan Toscano-Anderson is out due to a left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable, per the Lakers. Juan Toscano-Anderson is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 1:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 113-110 win over the Suns.
At the time, it was just the seventh 50-point triple-double in NBA history, and the first in over 41 years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jan. 19, 1975). pic.twitter.com/oNIlU3Ub2G – 12:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
More on this storyline
Paul Pierce: If I’m Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly is starting over me at any stage of my career my Mental would not be right with this team 🤷🏾♂️come on now Truth is Truth let’s keep it real -via Twitter @paulpierce34 / October 28, 2022
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said it hasn’t been decided yet if Westbrook will start tonight against Minnesota. -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 28, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) will both play. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 28, 2022
