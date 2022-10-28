Spurs waive 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo

Michael Scotto: The San Antonio Spurs have waived Joshua Primo, team says. Primo was selected by the Spurs with the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. RC Buford: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If this was any other organization, I feel like the details about Josh Primo getting waived would’ve already leaked. However, the Spurs are great about keeping things in-house. basketballnews.com/stories/san-an… – 8:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Josh Primo has locked his IG account. So far only him and the Spurs front office know what happened behind his waiving. Odd situation #GoSpursGo – 8:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Still shocked at news Spurs waived 2nd-year guard Josh Primo who had his option picked up before the season and was under contract through 2023-24. No one is saying anything right now, but this is what Gregg Popovich had to say about Primo just 10 months ago: pic.twitter.com/vgVyFFzGnU – 8:06 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
As far as I can tell, the waiving of Josh Primo sets a new record for the earliest any lottery pick has ever had their rookie scale contract terminated in NBA history, beating the previous record by Georgios Papagiannis (who at least made it to the trade deadline of year two). – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Primo was San Antonio’s backup point guard by the end of preseason and entering last week
This transaction does not feel basketball related – 7:58 PM
Josh Primo was San Antonio’s backup point guard by the end of preseason and entering last week
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We were finishing up a family dinner before the Celtics game, what happened with Josh Primo now??? – 7:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation. – 7:35 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
It was just 2 weeks ago that San Antonio exercised the 3rd year (2023-24) team option for Josh Primo.
He is under contract for $4.1M and $4.3M.
He is eligible to be claimed with room or an exception but a team will have to do its diligence on why the 19-year old was waived. – 7:31 PM
It was just 2 weeks ago that San Antonio exercised the 3rd year (2023-24) team option for Josh Primo.
He is under contract for $4.1M and $4.3M.
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Stunning Spurs news: The team has waived Josh Primo who was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/5szcSwov2r – 7:29 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Josh Primo just got waived by the Spurs. Makes no sense. He was out Wednesday with a glute injury. But this is very strange to waive a first round pick with obvious upside. Clearly more to it. – 7:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Wow. I’m very curious to hear why the Spurs waived Josh Primo. Here is RC Buford’s statement: pic.twitter.com/zP8ukiVXmD – 7:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Breaking: Spurs have released Josh Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. – 7:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
RC Buford on the shocking release of Josh Primo: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”
Strange. Primo is only 19 and in his second year. I’m sure we’ll learn more about this in the coming days. – 7:28 PM
RC Buford on the shocking release of Josh Primo: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Spurs have waived Josh Primo. Primo was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. – 7:26 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs have made a shocking announcement that they’ve waived Josh Primo.
No idea what this is about. pic.twitter.com/qSP7RvwJBh – 7:26 PM
The Spurs have made a shocking announcement that they’ve waived Josh Primo.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say they have waived Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/qIPpW5InKr – 7:25 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The NBA’s official injury report is listing Devin Vassell and Josh Primo as OUT again tonight.
Teams submit those reports daily, but Spurs haven’t yet made it official today. So, potentially subject to change. Did not see either on the court following shootaround today, though. – 12:53 PM
The NBA’s official injury report is listing Devin Vassell and Josh Primo as OUT again tonight.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Primo (left glute), Devin Vassell (left knee), Barlow (G-League), and Bassey (G-League) are OUT Friday vs the Bulls per latest injury report turned into NBA – 9:39 PM
Tom Orsborn: Asked what led to the release of Primo, Pop said, “Have you all gotten the statement we’ve made? That’s all I choose to say about that right now. We are just going to stick with what we told you all.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / October 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Josh Primo was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft when selected 12th to the Spurs. His on-court development absolutely had the organization excited about his NBA future. Waiving Primo so abruptly without explanation is fairly unprecedented — and jarring. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 28, 2022
Marc Stein: No additional comment from Gregg Popovich on the Spurs’ sudden release of Josh Primo. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 28, 2022
