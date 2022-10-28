Stephen Curry on Charles Barkley's comments: 'Certain guys kind of forget what their careers looked like on the backend'

Kylen Mills: Steph Curry wasn’t done taking shots after tonight’s game. Here are his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying that Klay Thompson isn’t the same player, which upset Klay. “It’s interesting because certain guys kind of forget what their careers looked like on the backend.” #dubnation pic.twitter.com/tjgd21VZ3L
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson: “It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley says you’re not the same player prior to the injuries you had. Tore my ACL and Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship. I mean, it hurt hearing that.” pic.twitter.com/mvJWngL8g6 – 8:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nico Mannion had the privilege to learn from Steph Curry and Milos Teodosic. This is what he learned from them 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6QMK0ANjPa – 6:28 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry picks on Tyler Herro, puts Heat to sleep, continues torrid start to season theathletic.com/3738549/2022/1… – 3:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: ‘It just hurt my heart’
Warriors’ Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: ‘It just hurt my heart’
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry wasn’t done taking shots after tonight’s game. Here are his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying that Klay Thompson isn’t the same player, which upset Klay.
Steph Curry wasn’t done taking shots after tonight’s game. Here are his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying that Klay Thompson isn’t the same player, which upset Klay.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In response to Green saying Curry continues to get better, Curry said he hasn’t added anything to his game but instead has focused on staying efficient and consistent with his skillset. The biggest area Curry says he’s actually improved on is his strength. – 1:55 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry said that his move on Tyler Herro is something he worked on over the summer, and that his trainer had already texted him noting the pattern.
Stephen Curry said that his move on Tyler Herro is something he worked on over the summer, and that his trainer had already texted him noting the pattern.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Klay Thompson finished his postgame press conference by calling out Charles Barkley for saying Klay isn’t the same player he was before his injuries. Thompson says that hurt, he says people need to give him more time to get back to 100 after 2 major injuries. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/OI5TVqZyOl – 1:41 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Klay Thompson, unsolicited, acknowledged that he heard Charles Barkley say he’s not the same player he was before his injuries. “No, duh,” he said. “Who would be? It hurt hearing that. I put in so much effort to be the player I am. Give me some freakin’ time to get back.” – 1:34 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson closed his press conference with an unprompted response to a recent Charles Barkley comment that Klay was “slipping” pic.twitter.com/TUS4AWzTGt – 1:31 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson said it hurt to hear Charles Barkley that he’s not the same he was after injuries. “Man, I put in so much freaking effort to get back to this point. It’s hard to put into words… Played 57 games in three years give me some freakin’ time to get this back.” – 1:30 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson ended his presser by calling out TNT’s Charles Barkley.
Klay Thompson ended his presser by calling out TNT’s Charles Barkley.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“I don’t think there’s a shot that Steph Curry takes and somebody says ‘oh he can’t make that’… He’s one special player for sure.”
“I don’t think there’s a shot that Steph Curry takes and somebody says ‘oh he can’t make that’… He’s one special player for sure.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green on Curry’s crossover on and 3-pointer over Tyler Herro: “Sh-t, (Herro) almost fell … (Curry’s) stuff is incredible … It’s scary, that guys keeps getting better.” – 1:00 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“It’s scary, that guy keeps getting better.”
“It’s scary, that guy keeps getting better.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Steph has always been a guy who is very conscientious & wants his teammates to do well. He’s always thinking about his teammates.”
“Steph has always been a guy who is very conscientious & wants his teammates to do well. He’s always thinking about his teammates.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry in the second half
21 points
6 assists
5 rebounds
8-for-14 from the field
Steph Curry in the second half
21 points
6 assists
5 rebounds
8-for-14 from the field
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry is now averaging 30.8PPG after his fourth straight 30-point game. GMs, Vegas didn’t have Curry as a top 3 MVP candidate, his scoring over/under according to BetOnline was 24.5ppg going into this season. Boy does Curry love proving people wrong. 😏😏 #dubnation – 12:27 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry leads Warriors to win over Heat mercurynews.com/2022/10/27/ste… – 12:25 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry finishes with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 7-of-14 from three.
Stephen Curry finishes with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 7-of-14 from three.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 123, Heat 110
Curry 33 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds
Thompson 19 points
Wiggins 18 points, 10 rebounds
Final: Warriors 123, Heat 110
Curry 33 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds
Thompson 19 points
Wiggins 18 points, 10 rebounds
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Golden State, behind 33 from Curry, pulls away late, beats Heat 123-110 despite 27 from Butler, 26 from Bam. Takeaways and details: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:16 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors knock off the Heat 123-110. 33 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists for Stephen Curry, who will be a significant player in Tyler Herro’s nightmares tonight.
Warriors knock off the Heat 123-110. 33 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists for Stephen Curry, who will be a significant player in Tyler Herro’s nightmares tonight.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s five games this season
*33 points on 10/22 FG
*34 points on 10/22 FG
*33 points on 11/22 FG
*21 points on 7/17 FG
*33 points on 13/22 FG
Steph Curry’s five games this season
*33 points on 10/22 FG
*34 points on 10/22 FG
*33 points on 11/22 FG
*21 points on 7/17 FG
*33 points on 13/22 FG
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A lot of this is ‘yeah it’s Steph Curry’
A lot of this is ‘yeah it’s Steph Curry’
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
This is why James Wiseman’s verticality is such a threat paired with Steph Curry, and Jordan Poole as they develop that chemistry. Bam Adebayo lingers in front of Curry a bit too long on the PnR & the Warriors punish. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/OLNH3WWiIq – 11:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry dropped 11 points in the third quarter and now has a team-high 23 entering the fourth. Warriors lead the Heat 92-87. – 11:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s third quarter:
11 points
4-for-8 from the field
3-for-6 from 3-point range
4 assists
Steph Curry’s third quarter:
11 points
4-for-8 from the field
3-for-6 from 3-point range
4 assists
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
This is an odd combo for the Warriors with Curry, Poole, Moody, J. Green and Wiseman on the floor but I’m feeling it. 16-3 Warriors run? #dubnation – 11:43 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Ravens Isaiah Likely pulls out the Steph Curry “night night” after reeling in the onside kick that secured the victory for Baltimore. 🥶🥶🥶 #dubnation – 11:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors at halftime
Wiggins: 16 points, 6 rebounds, +10
Curry: 12 points, 3 assists, +5
Warriors at halftime
Wiggins: 16 points, 6 rebounds, +10
Curry: 12 points, 3 assists, +5
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph Curry was coaching up Moses Moody hard about something on the bench. Made a point to wave him over to him while he was seated in the huddle. – 10:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man Jimmy Butler has looked really good
Now hits a 3
Then Curry matches
Man Jimmy Butler has looked really good
Now hits a 3
Then Curry matches
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Three-point shooting again a struggle for Brooklyn and a main story of this game.
Nets: 12/34 (35.3%)
Mavs: 20/40 (50%)
Three-point shooting again a struggle for Brooklyn and a main story of this game.
Nets: 12/34 (35.3%)
Mavs: 20/40 (50%)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Curry guarding Caleb early
As he said when I talked to him earlier in year, teams put their best player on him frequently to take possessions off on defense
Curry guarding Caleb early
As he said when I talked to him earlier in year, teams put their best player on him frequently to take possessions off on defense
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets need Yuta Watanabe and Royce O’Neale badly in this 4th quarter.
The Nets need Yuta Watanabe and Royce O’Neale badly in this 4th quarter.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Pretty crazy how much better this team would look tonight with Curry and Harris in place of Sumner and Duke Jr. – 8:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Seth Curry had a successful practice with the Long Island Nets today, according to Nets coach Steve Nash, who said the team would wait to see how he feels tomorrow. Curry has yet to play this season after offseason ankle surgery. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said all went well with Seth Curry and the Long Island Nets today. Nash said Curry is close. They’ll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there. Sounds like Saturday is certainly possible. – 5:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets assigned Seth Curry to Long Island today and recalled him after practice, per team. – 3:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice, per NetsPr. – 2:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The Nets say they assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice per NetsPr. – 2:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Brooklyn Nets assigned Seth Curry to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, today and recalled him after practice. – 2:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I think they’re a very, very great match.” — Andre Iguodala on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry – 2:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How does Barack Obama and Charles Barkley as part of a Phoenix #Suns ownership group sound?
How does Barack Obama and Charles Barkley as part of a Phoenix #Suns ownership group sound?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Last season, Caleb Martin went on a defensive point guard tour in January on the road trip
Started at the 4, and held Steph Curry to 3 of 17 shooting
Following game played Portland (without Dame)
Now it’s the inverse, with the Curry match up to come tonight
Last season, Caleb Martin went on a defensive point guard tour in January on the road trip
Started at the 4, and held Steph Curry to 3 of 17 shooting
Following game played Portland (without Dame)
Now it’s the inverse, with the Curry match up to come tonight
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Joe Harris gets a rest night tonight as he continues ankle rehab. Seth Curry (ankle) and Markieff Morris (personal reasons) also remain out tonight vs. Mavs. – 12:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Dallas:
Curry (left ankle – recovery) – OUT
Harris (left ankle – management) – OUT
Morris (personal reasons) – OUT
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Dallas:
Curry (left ankle – recovery) – OUT
Harris (left ankle – management) – OUT
Morris (personal reasons) – OUT
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are resting Joe Harris tonight against Dallas. Markieff Morris remains out as does Seth Curry and TJ Warren. – 12:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say TJ Warren, Markieff Morris, Seth Curry and Joe Harris are all out tonight against Dallas, but Ben Simmons isn’t listed on the injury report after saying postgame he tweaked his back in Milwaukee. – 12:10 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: Thompson closes his press conference by saying it hurt hearing Charles Barkley say he isn’t the same player he was pre-injuries “I tore my ACL & Achilles in consecutive years & I still helped my team win a championship. I put so much freaking effort in to get back to this point -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / October 28, 2022
Jason Dumas: Klay Thompson said it “hurt his heart” to hear Charles Barkley say he’s not the same player anymore after injuries. pic.twitter.com/0j4uQBJRjK -via Twitter @JDumasReports / October 28, 2022
Anthony Slater: Here’s Klay Thompson on his ejection the other night. He mentioned his respect for Devin Booker and said Booker was one of the first players to text him after he tore his Achilles. pic.twitter.com/dDZGbqXeQG -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 28, 2022
