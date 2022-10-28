Zion Williamson out until Sunday?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting for NBA Today on Zion Williamson’s status ahead of Pelicans-Suns tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). pic.twitter.com/y6XYFb5jko – 4:19 PM
Reporting for NBA Today on Zion Williamson’s status ahead of Pelicans-Suns tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). pic.twitter.com/y6XYFb5jko – 4:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/iP5h0pLOLR – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/iP5h0pLOLR – 3:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson is a game-time decision for tonight’s Pelicans-Suns matchup, but likely will not play, per @Adrian Wojnarowski – 3:13 PM
Zion Williamson is a game-time decision for tonight’s Pelicans-Suns matchup, but likely will not play, per @Adrian Wojnarowski – 3:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Zion Williamson, Ja Morant.”
Torrey Craig on fellow South Carolina ballers as he and #Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins played in an All-Star game together in high school.
“Also Khris Middleton.” #Suns #RedSea pic.twitter.com/2XtivVKQMT – 2:30 PM
“Zion Williamson, Ja Morant.”
Torrey Craig on fellow South Carolina ballers as he and #Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins played in an All-Star game together in high school.
“Also Khris Middleton.” #Suns #RedSea pic.twitter.com/2XtivVKQMT – 2:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Five #Pelicans questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Suns:
Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion)
Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension)
Jose Alvarado (low back spasms)
Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain)
CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain) – 1:42 PM
Five #Pelicans questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Suns:
Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion)
Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension)
Jose Alvarado (low back spasms)
Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain)
CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain) – 1:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M0qi980TIe – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M0qi980TIe – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SLrrKeaAZf – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/SLrrKeaAZf – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/iqHjChnAIc – 10:41 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans being conservative with injuries
🏀Time for the return of Point Zion?
🏀 Best managed NBA teams
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/iqHjChnAIc – 10:41 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans long injury report is once again a topic in New Orleans, but a tough matchup against a really good Suns team looms tonight.
There’s real hope that Zion Williamson and/or Herb Jones may return. Fingers crossed. 🤞🏻 https://t.co/zMWUjPRh1u pic.twitter.com/aHKN3AJeRP – 8:04 AM
The Pelicans long injury report is once again a topic in New Orleans, but a tough matchup against a really good Suns team looms tonight.
There’s real hope that Zion Williamson and/or Herb Jones may return. Fingers crossed. 🤞🏻 https://t.co/zMWUjPRh1u pic.twitter.com/aHKN3AJeRP – 8:04 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans have five players listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix:
Zion Williamson (posterior hip contusion)
Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension)
Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain)
CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain) – 7:50 PM
The Pelicans have five players listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix:
Zion Williamson (posterior hip contusion)
Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension)
Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain)
CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain) – 7:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels and CJ McCollum are all questionable for tomorrow’s game against Phoenix.
Alvarado – low back spasms
Dyson – left ankle sprain
CJ – right third PIP (finger) sprain pic.twitter.com/ZOjU55JOyj – 7:36 PM
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels and CJ McCollum are all questionable for tomorrow’s game against Phoenix.
Alvarado – low back spasms
Dyson – left ankle sprain
CJ – right third PIP (finger) sprain pic.twitter.com/ZOjU55JOyj – 7:36 PM
More on this storyline
Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) was ruled out by the team Thursday afternoon, while a total of five other players are listed as questionable. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are among that group after being DNPs in Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Also questionable for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain). -via NBA.com / October 27, 2022
Will Guillory: Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Herb Jones went thru part of today’s practice. They’ll be questionable for tomorrow’s game. Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on the upcoming west coast trip. He’ll be out for at least the next three games. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / October 27, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says he’s optimistic Zion Williamson and Herb Jones will be able to go for Phoenix on Friday but he can’t say anything for sure. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.