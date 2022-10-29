76ers 72, Bulls 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-4) play against the Chicago Bulls (3-3) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 72, Chicago Bulls 74 (Q3 06:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers 19-point lead is officially gone. The Bulls knot the score at 72 with 7:18 left in the third thanks to an 8-0 run. – 9:33 PM
The Sixers 19-point lead is officially gone. The Bulls knot the score at 72 with 7:18 left in the third thanks to an 8-0 run. – 9:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls ope third quarter on 16-8 run to tie game 72-72
They’ve made four of first six 3-point attempts this half, including three from Nikola Vucevic – 9:33 PM
Bulls ope third quarter on 16-8 run to tie game 72-72
They’ve made four of first six 3-point attempts this half, including three from Nikola Vucevic – 9:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Three offensive fouls for PJ Tucker in a short amount of time later, the game is tied – 9:33 PM
Three offensive fouls for PJ Tucker in a short amount of time later, the game is tied – 9:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine ties it up. Bulls have erased yet another first quarter deficit to pull level in this one in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM
LaVine ties it up. Bulls have erased yet another first quarter deficit to pull level in this one in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
THREE-KOLA.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/YykLGbwolR – 9:32 PM
THREE-KOLA.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/YykLGbwolR – 9:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tucker has been called twice for an illegal screen in this quarter, helping the Bulls cut this thing to 72-70 at the 8-min mark. – 9:31 PM
Tucker has been called twice for an illegal screen in this quarter, helping the Bulls cut this thing to 72-70 at the 8-min mark. – 9:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch strips Embiid to get the ball back into the Bulls hands, then sinks a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers lead to 72-70.
16 points and 12 rebounds for the big man so far tonight. – 9:30 PM
Vooch strips Embiid to get the ball back into the Bulls hands, then sinks a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers lead to 72-70.
16 points and 12 rebounds for the big man so far tonight. – 9:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls once trailed by 19 down by 8 at half DeRozan with 20 Vucevic with 12 rebounds – 9:23 PM
Bulls once trailed by 19 down by 8 at half DeRozan with 20 Vucevic with 12 rebounds – 9:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers up 8 at halftime. Embiid, Maxey, Thybulle all with three fouls.
Some strong work by P.J. Tucker (11 points) — timely hammer screen to free Maxey for a 3; stonewalling Vucevic in the post; drilling corner 3s.
De’Anthony Melton again quite valuable and versatile. – 9:16 PM
Sixers up 8 at halftime. Embiid, Maxey, Thybulle all with three fouls.
Some strong work by P.J. Tucker (11 points) — timely hammer screen to free Maxey for a 3; stonewalling Vucevic in the post; drilling corner 3s.
De’Anthony Melton again quite valuable and versatile. – 9:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This possession by the Sixers:
-Harden holds the ball halfcourt for 8 seconds
-Melton 🤷♂️
-Thybulle 🤷♂️
-Melton finally comes up to set a screen with 7 left on the clock
-Shot clock violation pic.twitter.com/eR406pOmEY – 9:14 PM
This possession by the Sixers:
-Harden holds the ball halfcourt for 8 seconds
-Melton 🤷♂️
-Thybulle 🤷♂️
-Melton finally comes up to set a screen with 7 left on the clock
-Shot clock violation pic.twitter.com/eR406pOmEY – 9:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s another night of “Can #Bulls shoot enough free throws to overcome their deficit in 3-pointers?”
DeRozan has 20 and Bulls cut into Sixers’ 19-pt lead but trail 64-56 at half – 9:12 PM
It’s another night of “Can #Bulls shoot enough free throws to overcome their deficit in 3-pointers?”
DeRozan has 20 and Bulls cut into Sixers’ 19-pt lead but trail 64-56 at half – 9:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Bulls at halftime, 64-56. They are shooting 10-20 from deep.
Thought they played quite well for most of the half but they only got 19 combined minutes from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey because of foul trouble. Chicago got back in the game against a small-ball unit. – 9:12 PM
Sixers lead Bulls at halftime, 64-56. They are shooting 10-20 from deep.
Thought they played quite well for most of the half but they only got 19 combined minutes from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey because of foul trouble. Chicago got back in the game against a small-ball unit. – 9:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chipping away.
DeMar DeRozan: 20 pts (5-7 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 7 pts, 12 rebs pic.twitter.com/VZ0eiHFMvj – 9:11 PM
Chipping away.
DeMar DeRozan: 20 pts (5-7 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 7 pts, 12 rebs pic.twitter.com/VZ0eiHFMvj – 9:11 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-56, at halftime in Chicago.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 6-9 fg
Harris: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4-5 fg
Tucker: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 8 AST (!)
Melton: 8 PTS / 4 AST – 9:11 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-56, at halftime in Chicago.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 6-9 fg
Harris: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4-5 fg
Tucker: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 8 AST (!)
Melton: 8 PTS / 4 AST – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Half: Sixers 64, Bulls 56. Chicago roared back with Maxey and Embiid sitting down the stretch with 3 fouls apiece, but Melton and Tucker hit a couple big shots late to keep a bit of a cushion. Embiid has 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. DeRozan has 20 on 5-of-6 FG and 9-of-10 FTs. – 9:10 PM
Half: Sixers 64, Bulls 56. Chicago roared back with Maxey and Embiid sitting down the stretch with 3 fouls apiece, but Melton and Tucker hit a couple big shots late to keep a bit of a cushion. Embiid has 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. DeRozan has 20 on 5-of-6 FG and 9-of-10 FTs. – 9:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Sixers hold a 64-56 lead at the half.
Bulls were down by 18 points at one point, then cut the lead as close as three.
All of these early season comebacks show this team’s potential, but you can’t build a winning record this way. – 9:10 PM
Sixers hold a 64-56 lead at the half.
Bulls were down by 18 points at one point, then cut the lead as close as three.
All of these early season comebacks show this team’s potential, but you can’t build a winning record this way. – 9:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Sixers 64, Bulls 56
Bulls closed final 5:27 of second quarter on a 21-10 run — but lost a little ground in final minute after drawing as close as 3 (trailed by 19 midway through quarter) – 9:09 PM
Halftime: Sixers 64, Bulls 56
Bulls closed final 5:27 of second quarter on a 21-10 run — but lost a little ground in final minute after drawing as close as 3 (trailed by 19 midway through quarter) – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
92% of Jakob’s shot attempts are shot from the paint. He’s quite efficient on those shots.
Last night he scored 20 paint points vs Chicago pic.twitter.com/eozCDTGmi2 – 9:09 PM
92% of Jakob’s shot attempts are shot from the paint. He’s quite efficient on those shots.
Last night he scored 20 paint points vs Chicago pic.twitter.com/eozCDTGmi2 – 9:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden isn’t looking like a back-to-backs guy yet… playing him here, feels aggressive. – 9:09 PM
Harden isn’t looking like a back-to-backs guy yet… playing him here, feels aggressive. – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 64, Bulls 56 at half
DeRozan 20 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 12 rebs
Caruso 9 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 3 fouls
Harden 1-7
76ers 10-20 from 3 – 9:08 PM
76ers 64, Bulls 56 at half
DeRozan 20 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 12 rebs
Caruso 9 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 3 fouls
Harden 1-7
76ers 10-20 from 3 – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo is poetry in motion 😳
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/zD9h1q52sk – 9:08 PM
Deebo is poetry in motion 😳
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/zD9h1q52sk – 9:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A great first half for Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris), in his first 11 minutes tonight:
11 PTS / 4-5 fg / 3-4 3fg – 9:08 PM
A great first half for Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris), in his first 11 minutes tonight:
11 PTS / 4-5 fg / 3-4 3fg – 9:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
turns out Embiid and Maxey both having three fouls has not been good for the Sixers’ lead – 9:08 PM
turns out Embiid and Maxey both having three fouls has not been good for the Sixers’ lead – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
gonna need some new heart meds if the Bulls decide to keep doing this all season – 9:07 PM
gonna need some new heart meds if the Bulls decide to keep doing this all season – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch sinks a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers lead to three points and the United Center crowd lights up.
This surge to close the second quarter has nearly erased the Philadelphia lead. – 9:06 PM
Vooch sinks a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers lead to three points and the United Center crowd lights up.
This surge to close the second quarter has nearly erased the Philadelphia lead. – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have trimmed 19-point deficit to 3. They’re finally playing some defense. – 9:06 PM
Bulls have trimmed 19-point deficit to 3. They’re finally playing some defense. – 9:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams continuing to improve his involvement in this game, flushing a dunk to pull the Bulls to 56-48. – 9:05 PM
Patrick Williams continuing to improve his involvement in this game, flushing a dunk to pull the Bulls to 56-48. – 9:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan is challenging this blocking foul on DeMar DeRozan. Would wipe two free throw attempts off board if successful – 9:02 PM
Billy Donovan is challenging this blocking foul on DeMar DeRozan. Would wipe two free throw attempts off board if successful – 9:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers had built a 19-point lead, but Bulls have trimmed that to 54-44 with less than four to play in the first half. Sixers have been careless with the ball on the last couple possessions. – 9:00 PM
Sixers had built a 19-point lead, but Bulls have trimmed that to 54-44 with less than four to play in the first half. Sixers have been careless with the ball on the last couple possessions. – 9:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Positive stretch from Patrick Williams. Stays stout on Montrezl Harrell and takes it coast to coast for the foul. pic.twitter.com/XiFtRlmDMw – 8:59 PM
Positive stretch from Patrick Williams. Stays stout on Montrezl Harrell and takes it coast to coast for the foul. pic.twitter.com/XiFtRlmDMw – 8:59 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
When its midway through the 2ndQ and DeRozan has more points at the foul line than any of his teammates have in the game, you know things aren’t going well. #Bulls – 8:51 PM
When its midway through the 2ndQ and DeRozan has more points at the foul line than any of his teammates have in the game, you know things aren’t going well. #Bulls – 8:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Andre Drummond’s rebounding is missed on the second unit. Sixers have 4 offensive boards and 4 second chance points in second quarter already – 8:47 PM
Andre Drummond’s rebounding is missed on the second unit. Sixers have 4 offensive boards and 4 second chance points in second quarter already – 8:47 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls were down two more bodies on Saturday, and the timing couldn’t have been worse. Plus, some interesting comments from Doc that PWill might want to take a look at.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 8:46 PM
The Bulls were down two more bodies on Saturday, and the timing couldn’t have been worse. Plus, some interesting comments from Doc that PWill might want to take a look at.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 8:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First player to greet his teammates heading into the timeout: Tyrese Maxey. He looks as giddy with three fouls and his team up 46-30 as he did dropping 44 last night. – 8:46 PM
First player to greet his teammates heading into the timeout: Tyrese Maxey. He looks as giddy with three fouls and his team up 46-30 as he did dropping 44 last night. – 8:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. is guarding Embiid. Caruso ended up on him on a switch. With no Drummond, Embiid easily rebounded miss and put it back. Donovan timeout. Assume Vucevic back after this. – 8:46 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is guarding Embiid. Caruso ended up on him on a switch. With no Drummond, Embiid easily rebounded miss and put it back. Donovan timeout. Assume Vucevic back after this. – 8:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pretty play there. Derrick Jones Jr. slipped the screen and Goran Dragic, of course, read it and lobbed it to him perfectly at rim. Foul and two FTs. Dragic has chemistry with many. – 8:42 PM
Pretty play there. Derrick Jones Jr. slipped the screen and Goran Dragic, of course, read it and lobbed it to him perfectly at rim. Foul and two FTs. Dragic has chemistry with many. – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Now, the Sixers have a lineup House, Melton, Milton, Niang and Harrell after Thybulle and Maxey both have three fouls. – 8:42 PM
Now, the Sixers have a lineup House, Melton, Milton, Niang and Harrell after Thybulle and Maxey both have three fouls. – 8:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down after 1.
DeMar DeRozan: 9 points pic.twitter.com/twydJ4PEdC – 8:36 PM
Down after 1.
DeMar DeRozan: 9 points pic.twitter.com/twydJ4PEdC – 8:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls‘ terrible defense from San Antonio doesn’t look much different tonight. Sixers lead 36-22 after one, while shooting 63.4% – 8:36 PM
#Bulls‘ terrible defense from San Antonio doesn’t look much different tonight. Sixers lead 36-22 after one, while shooting 63.4% – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hello, De’Anthony Melton. He was handling the ball — and burying tough 3s — with that all-bench unit with Milton, Thybulle, Niang and Harrell. Sixers lead 36-22 at the end of the first. – 8:36 PM
Hello, De’Anthony Melton. He was handling the ball — and burying tough 3s — with that all-bench unit with Milton, Thybulle, Niang and Harrell. Sixers lead 36-22 at the end of the first. – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brutal first quarter for the Bulls, who trail 36-22.
There’s just been no answer for the PnR combo between Harden and Embiid and the Sixers are 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Rough defensive start. – 8:35 PM
Brutal first quarter for the Bulls, who trail 36-22.
There’s just been no answer for the PnR combo between Harden and Embiid and the Sixers are 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Rough defensive start. – 8:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls entered tonight 29th in the NBA in first quarter defensive rating (127.5), with opponents shooting 32-for-56 from 3P range (57.1%)
Philly just put up 36 in Q1, shooting 5-for-9 from deep – 8:35 PM
Bulls entered tonight 29th in the NBA in first quarter defensive rating (127.5), with opponents shooting 32-for-56 from 3P range (57.1%)
Philly just put up 36 in Q1, shooting 5-for-9 from deep – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers shot 5-9 from 3, continuing early-season trend of Bulls allowing way too many easy looks from that distance. Bulls rank 29th with opponents shooting 42.5% from 3-point range. – 8:35 PM
76ers shot 5-9 from 3, continuing early-season trend of Bulls allowing way too many easy looks from that distance. Bulls rank 29th with opponents shooting 42.5% from 3-point range. – 8:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers go to Shake Milton before Danuel House Jr. tonight in the rotation. – 8:33 PM
Sixers go to Shake Milton before Danuel House Jr. tonight in the rotation. – 8:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After getting last night off, Joel Embiid has eight quick points in Chicago tonight. Sixers offense is in a nice rhythm, getting pretty good shots on every trip as they lead 26-15 late in the first quarter.
(Tough first inning for Wheeler.) – 8:31 PM
After getting last night off, Joel Embiid has eight quick points in Chicago tonight. Sixers offense is in a nice rhythm, getting pretty good shots on every trip as they lead 26-15 late in the first quarter.
(Tough first inning for Wheeler.) – 8:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers, a Chicago native, professes his love for the city before Sixers-Bulls inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:30 PM
Doc Rivers, a Chicago native, professes his love for the city before Sixers-Bulls inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is cooking on offense. He has eight points on 4-6 shooting. The Sixers are shooting 62.5% and lead 26-15. – 8:29 PM
Embiid is cooking on offense. He has eight points on 4-6 shooting. The Sixers are shooting 62.5% and lead 26-15. – 8:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are getting quite literally anything they want when Embiid dives to the rim out of the pick-and-roll. – 8:27 PM
The Sixers are getting quite literally anything they want when Embiid dives to the rim out of the pick-and-roll. – 8:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris has tied Lou Williams and Furkan Korkmaz for eight-place on the #Sixers all-time three-pointers list
with 373 – 8:24 PM
Tobias Harris has tied Lou Williams and Furkan Korkmaz for eight-place on the #Sixers all-time three-pointers list
with 373 – 8:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
First quarter Dalen Terry sighting. Checks in at 5:39. Rotation shifts with Ayo and Drummond out – 8:24 PM
First quarter Dalen Terry sighting. Checks in at 5:39. Rotation shifts with Ayo and Drummond out – 8:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
For baseball watchers, Really like this simply but effective sequence from Embiid.
Doesn’t over committ for a block. Just a good contest that leaves him in position for a board. Brings it up and once doubled starts the swing swing to the corner for PJ. pic.twitter.com/iFdJA4hyi6 – 8:24 PM
For baseball watchers, Really like this simply but effective sequence from Embiid.
Doesn’t over committ for a block. Just a good contest that leaves him in position for a board. Brings it up and once doubled starts the swing swing to the corner for PJ. pic.twitter.com/iFdJA4hyi6 – 8:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Early appearance for Dalen Terry with 5:39 left in the first quarter and no Ayo Dosunmu or Andre Drummond available tonight. – 8:24 PM
Early appearance for Dalen Terry with 5:39 left in the first quarter and no Ayo Dosunmu or Andre Drummond available tonight. – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry getting into this one with 5:39 left in Q1, his earliest entry for the Bulls by a long shot. – 8:24 PM
Dalen Terry getting into this one with 5:39 left in Q1, his earliest entry for the Bulls by a long shot. – 8:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Aggressive take by Vooch.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/nqlgYDvtzg – 8:23 PM
Aggressive take by Vooch.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/nqlgYDvtzg – 8:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers have 6 assists on first 7 FGs and Embiid is just systematically picking apart Bulls’ defense and double-teaming – 8:23 PM
76ers have 6 assists on first 7 FGs and Embiid is just systematically picking apart Bulls’ defense and double-teaming – 8:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After last night’s strong performance, Thybulle is the Sixers’ first sub, entering for Maxey. – 8:20 PM
After last night’s strong performance, Thybulle is the Sixers’ first sub, entering for Maxey. – 8:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle is the @Philadelphia 76ers first sub again tonight, replacing Tyrese Maxey. – 8:20 PM
Matisse Thybulle is the @Philadelphia 76ers first sub again tonight, replacing Tyrese Maxey. – 8:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls honor DeMar DeRozan for reaching 20,000 points during the first timeout of the night. – 8:19 PM
Bulls honor DeMar DeRozan for reaching 20,000 points during the first timeout of the night. – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
So far, this games has a sleep-walking feel. #Sixers lead 13-5 with 8:01 left in the first after Tobias Harris’ transition basket.The Bulls call timeout. Harden has four points and three assists. Maxey has two fouls. – 8:19 PM
So far, this games has a sleep-walking feel. #Sixers lead 13-5 with 8:01 left in the first after Tobias Harris’ transition basket.The Bulls call timeout. Harden has four points and three assists. Maxey has two fouls. – 8:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers up 8 early. Offense looks almost as good as it looked last night. Embiid making an effort to function more as a screener, and the spacing has been better as a result. – 8:19 PM
Sixers up 8 early. Offense looks almost as good as it looked last night. Embiid making an effort to function more as a screener, and the spacing has been better as a result. – 8:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden raised his arms into a touchdown after that long pass to Harris for the layup. Sixers off to a great start, up 13-15 at the first timeout. They’re 5-of-7 from the floor. – 8:18 PM
James Harden raised his arms into a touchdown after that long pass to Harris for the layup. Sixers off to a great start, up 13-15 at the first timeout. They’re 5-of-7 from the floor. – 8:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tobias Harris sprints free for a fastbreak layup and Billy Donovan immediately calls for time
13-5 PHI, 8:01 Q1 – 8:18 PM
Tobias Harris sprints free for a fastbreak layup and Billy Donovan immediately calls for time
13-5 PHI, 8:01 Q1 – 8:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Might have to start doing “early Billy Donovan timeout” alerts unless this Bulls’ defense can start games better – 8:17 PM
Might have to start doing “early Billy Donovan timeout” alerts unless this Bulls’ defense can start games better – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Aerial artistry.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/khxhocopvD – 8:15 PM
Aerial artistry.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/khxhocopvD – 8:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chicago fans are booing when Harden basically got close to the same call as DeMar. – 8:15 PM
Chicago fans are booing when Harden basically got close to the same call as DeMar. – 8:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden needs four assists to tie Reggie Theus for 30th on the NBA all-time assists list at 6,453. – 8:01 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden needs four assists to tie Reggie Theus for 30th on the NBA all-time assists list at 6,453. – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar warming up in the Oreo Kobe 10s.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/VyywuByka0 – 7:48 PM
DeMar warming up in the Oreo Kobe 10s.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/VyywuByka0 – 7:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Four years ago, JJ McCarthy and Payton Thorne were both playing BOOM. Credit to the player development in the Chicago suburbs. – 7:45 PM
Four years ago, JJ McCarthy and Payton Thorne were both playing BOOM. Credit to the player development in the Chicago suburbs. – 7:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will DeMar lead the Bulls in scoring tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
“Will DeMar lead the Bulls in scoring tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC joins Zach in the starting backcourt tonight against Philly.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/CmgAQZxUqH – 7:33 PM
AC joins Zach in the starting backcourt tonight against Philly.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/CmgAQZxUqH – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Next 5: #Suns face youthful #Rockets before showdowns with #Timberwolves, #Blazers and #76ers (w/video) https://t.co/SV3t42QWke via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fW48cmmJz5 – 7:01 PM
Next 5: #Suns face youthful #Rockets before showdowns with #Timberwolves, #Blazers and #76ers (w/video) https://t.co/SV3t42QWke via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fW48cmmJz5 – 7:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said move to close with Andre Drummond over Nikola Vucevic last night was made in search of rebounding, defensive stops:
“In that moment, I thought Andre was playing really, really well.” pic.twitter.com/i50EYiKBol – 6:53 PM
Billy Donovan said move to close with Andre Drummond over Nikola Vucevic last night was made in search of rebounding, defensive stops:
“In that moment, I thought Andre was playing really, really well.” pic.twitter.com/i50EYiKBol – 6:53 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls will be without two key rotation pieces against the 76ers. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/29/and… – 6:46 PM
The Bulls will be without two key rotation pieces against the 76ers. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/29/and… – 6:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan joking when asked about facing Joel Embiid without the size of Andre Drummond: “We’re gonna put Coby on him.” – 6:28 PM
Billy Donovan joking when asked about facing Joel Embiid without the size of Andre Drummond: “We’re gonna put Coby on him.” – 6:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Ayo is dealing with back and neck issues Drummond with a shoulder Both injuries sustained last night – 6:25 PM
Ayo is dealing with back and neck issues Drummond with a shoulder Both injuries sustained last night – 6:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu (back/neck discomfort) and Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) will not play tonight against Philadelphia, Billy Donovan says.
Dosunmu cleared concussion protocol, according to Donovan. Drummond will be sidelined a few days. – 6:25 PM
Ayo Dosunmu (back/neck discomfort) and Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) will not play tonight against Philadelphia, Billy Donovan says.
Dosunmu cleared concussion protocol, according to Donovan. Drummond will be sidelined a few days. – 6:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine is available for tonight’s game vs. Philly, per Billy Donovan.
Both Ayo Dosunmu & Andre Drummond are OUT tonight. pic.twitter.com/am6qHi6v65 – 6:23 PM
Zach LaVine is available for tonight’s game vs. Philly, per Billy Donovan.
Both Ayo Dosunmu & Andre Drummond are OUT tonight. pic.twitter.com/am6qHi6v65 – 6:23 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine will play tonight. Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are both out, per Billy Donovan – 6:23 PM
Zach LaVine will play tonight. Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are both out, per Billy Donovan – 6:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Chicago guard Zach LaVine is available tonight vs. the #Sixers. Andre Drummond (shoulder) will miss the game. – 6:23 PM
#Chicago guard Zach LaVine is available tonight vs. the #Sixers. Andre Drummond (shoulder) will miss the game. – 6:23 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
LaVine will play, Dosunmu (neck) and Drummond (shoulder) are out tonight vs 76ers. #Bulls – 6:23 PM
LaVine will play, Dosunmu (neck) and Drummond (shoulder) are out tonight vs 76ers. #Bulls – 6:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out. Ayo is cleared from concussion but his neck/upper back mobility is really limited. – 6:23 PM
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out. Ayo is cleared from concussion but his neck/upper back mobility is really limited. – 6:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is available vs. 76ers
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out – 6:22 PM
Zach LaVine is available vs. 76ers
Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are out – 6:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine will play vs. 76ers, per Donovan.
Andre Drummond and Ayo Dosunmu are out. – 6:22 PM
Zach LaVine will play vs. 76ers, per Donovan.
Andre Drummond and Ayo Dosunmu are out. – 6:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/PJ0JQf3OUp – 6:00 PM
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/PJ0JQf3OUp – 6:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Maxey with a really nice fake and finish here pic.twitter.com/y82XLZzWnh – 5:55 PM
Maxey with a really nice fake and finish here pic.twitter.com/y82XLZzWnh – 5:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach warming up in the New Balance Green Glow TWO WXY V3s.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/WBxgcAuhSg – 5:52 PM
Zach warming up in the New Balance Green Glow TWO WXY V3s.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/WBxgcAuhSg – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nice steal by Melton, really nice finish by Harden, but Niang (bench) somehow stole the show: pic.twitter.com/wUoNobU3up – 5:15 PM
Nice steal by Melton, really nice finish by Harden, but Niang (bench) somehow stole the show: pic.twitter.com/wUoNobU3up – 5:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for tonight’s game vs. the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. pic.twitter.com/fn38PkfKRS – 4:50 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for tonight’s game vs. the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. pic.twitter.com/fn38PkfKRS – 4:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Last night, @Matisse Thybulle shared that @Joel Embiid has been one of his biggest cheerleaders – both lately and over the years:
“Joel’s been one of my biggest supporters since I’ve been on the Sixers, & always been one of the loudest when celebrating my successes…” – 4:07 PM
Last night, @Matisse Thybulle shared that @Joel Embiid has been one of his biggest cheerleaders – both lately and over the years:
“Joel’s been one of my biggest supporters since I’ve been on the Sixers, & always been one of the loudest when celebrating my successes…” – 4:07 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine had his best performance of the young season on Wednesday night with 28 points. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/27/im-… – 4:00 PM
LaVine had his best performance of the young season on Wednesday night with 28 points. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/27/im-… – 4:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: LaVine: Probable (knee). Dosunmu : Probable ( Thoracic Contusion). Drummond: Questionable ( Shoulder strain) Ball: Out ( knee) 76ers do NOT list Embiid on report. He missed last night’s game (knee). 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 3:34 PM
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: LaVine: Probable (knee). Dosunmu : Probable ( Thoracic Contusion). Drummond: Questionable ( Shoulder strain) Ball: Out ( knee) 76ers do NOT list Embiid on report. He missed last night’s game (knee). 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 3:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I do my very best to answer and reply to every social media message about the Bulls and the rest of the NBA .. I love Bulls Nation …so one more time … the Pelicans own the Lakers 2023 first round pick by virtue of the Anthony Davis deal. Have a beautiful day. Carry on. – 3:06 PM
I do my very best to answer and reply to every social media message about the Bulls and the rest of the NBA .. I love Bulls Nation …so one more time … the Pelicans own the Lakers 2023 first round pick by virtue of the Anthony Davis deal. Have a beautiful day. Carry on. – 3:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
My office. I love it. I love everything about it. I love the prep. The grind. Most importantly, I love our fans , employees and the game @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore Bulls-76ers tonight 6:45 pre Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/Y02YCjXJNZ – 2:56 PM
My office. I love it. I love everything about it. I love the prep. The grind. Most importantly, I love our fans , employees and the game @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore Bulls-76ers tonight 6:45 pre Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/Y02YCjXJNZ – 2:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Raptors takeaways: James Harden displays selfless leadership, Matisse Thybulle is far from same player inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:55 PM
Sixers-Raptors takeaways: James Harden displays selfless leadership, Matisse Thybulle is far from same player inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Those who pre ordered my first book, “ Always A Pleasure” should be receiving their copy soon if not already.The book has now been officially released . Published by Eckhartz Press with a portion of the sales going to Chicago Bulls Charities. https://t.co/4jFNnPnYhi Thank you pic.twitter.com/LJBrEsE4be – 2:34 PM
Those who pre ordered my first book, “ Always A Pleasure” should be receiving their copy soon if not already.The book has now been officially released . Published by Eckhartz Press with a portion of the sales going to Chicago Bulls Charities. https://t.co/4jFNnPnYhi Thank you pic.twitter.com/LJBrEsE4be – 2:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid was not listed on the 1:30 injury report for tonight’s game in Chicago. – 2:17 PM
Joel Embiid was not listed on the 1:30 injury report for tonight’s game in Chicago. – 2:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey had a big night in Toronto and Raptors star Pascal Siakam had a lot of praise for the young man #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/29/rap… via @SixersWire – 2:16 PM
Tyrese Maxey had a big night in Toronto and Raptors star Pascal Siakam had a lot of praise for the young man #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/29/rap… via @SixersWire – 2:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/dbgPllYznb – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/dbgPllYznb – 2:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.