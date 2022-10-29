76ers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

October 29, 2022- by

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $76,734,374 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $50,214,934 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: NBCSP+
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

With Embiid out, Maxey has career-high 44 to lead 76ers to win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/wit…4:32 AM

