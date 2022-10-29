Anfernee Simons on teammate Shaedon Sharpe: 'I ain't never seen no bounce like that in my life'

Casey Holdahl: “I ain’t never seen no bounce like that in my life… I ain’t got the most bounce on the team no more, it’s over with.” — @Anfernee Simons, former Dunk Contest winner, on @Shaedon Sharpe
Source: Twitter @CHold
Source: Twitter @CHold
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“He’s just talented, beyond this world talented.” — @Anfernee Simons
Almost as many superlatives as dunks from @ShaedonSharpe’s first start rip.city/3sExfN6 – 2:28 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Would you like to see Shaedon Sharpe in the NBA dunk contest? His fellow Blazers would. But he isn’t so sure.
“My teammates are telling me to do it but I don’t really do dunk contests,” Sharpe said following his first NBA start vs. Houston.
He added that he could reconsider. pic.twitter.com/0zWJhbPtjQ – 1:37 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I ain’t never seen no bounce like that in my life… I ain’t got the most bounce on the team no more, it’s over with.” — @Anfernee Simons, former Dunk Contest winner, on @Shaedon Sharpe – 12:59 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Shaedon Sharpe: “He’s must-see TV. You never know what he’s going to do when he gets that runway.” – 12:34 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 96, Rockets 82: end of third. 23 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 16 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 2 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Jerami Grant. – 11:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 69, Rockets 58: halftime. 23 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 3 highlight dunks, 2 assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. – 11:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Anfernee Simons with 14 points in five second-quarter minutes. Rockets should be getting near him soon. – 10:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons has 20 points here in the first half against Houston. He is 6 of 8 on threes. The Rockets keep leaving him wide open. – 10:51 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe threw down a sick dunk where he brought the ball back behind his head then threw it down. He followed up seconds later with an alleyoop dunk.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Keon Johnson outraces Nix to a loose ball and tosses a lob to Shaedon Sharpe for a second-consecutive slam. Roars (and another Rockets time out) ensue. – 10:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eyes above the rim on one dunk, goes full extension to catch and finish the lob on the other. @Shaedon Sharpe has officially arrived. – 10:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers lead Houston, 36-28. Blazers have 10 points off of turnovers compared to zero for Houston. Shaedon Sharpe has six points. Early 2nd. – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 32, Rockets 23: end of first quarter. 8 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 1 rebound for @Drew Eubanks. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 54 percent, HOU 38 percent. – 10:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
First two possessions of Shaedon Sharpe’s first NBA start: defends Jabari Smith Jr. well causing a miss, then knocks down a pull-up on the other end. – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups said the decision to start Shaedon Sharpe came about because he thinks it’s beneficial for young players to play with veterans and it helps cover up some of their rookie mistakes/inexperience – 8:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Considering the possibility of starting @Shaedon Sharpe on the latest Brief Case podcast. Listen/subscribe here: https://t.co/49nIdQbInx pic.twitter.com/LzYeM3EmNQ – 12:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 119, Blazers 98: FINAL. 22 points, 2 assists/rebounds for @Damian Lillard, who left the game in the third with a right calf strain. 15 points, 8 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points, 6 assists/rebounds for @Josh Hart. 14 points for @Anfernee Simons,. 11 for @JeramiGrant. – 12:16 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 94, Blazers 81: end of third quarter. 22 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 6 rebounds/assists, 3 steals, 1 block for @Josh Hart. – 11:50 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
the blazers broadcast just mentioned @tylrparkr’s piece on anfernee simons going off! – 10:55 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
How @Anfernee Simons‘ maturity has helped build the @Portland Trail Blazers roster on the latest Blazers Balcony podcast with @brookeolzendam. Listen and subscribe here: https://t.co/e3kYC2rK4G pic.twitter.com/xfRxgRGsYy – 2:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
When Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard speaks, budding star Anfernee Simons is listening. Story in @andscape. #nba bit.ly/3Da3QPM – 8:44 AM
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on Anfernee Simons’ third quarter: “Explosive. And fun. I was looking around at the crowd like, ‘Man, this is crazy. He’s blowing the roof off the place.’ … It was special to watch.” -via Twitter @highkin / October 25, 2022
Lillard, who is familiar with their friendship because he is so often a part of their workouts, said he can only imagine the smack talk in the future. “Every time they’ve been together, I’ve been there, so I know it’s definitely going to be talked about,” Lillard said. “But we are going to see each other a lot, both being in the Western Conference … so I’m sure (Bridges) is going to be trying to get his lick back next time we see them.” For now, though, Bridges is left wondering where that shot came from, and how in the world did Simons have the guts to unveil it from there, at that moment. “He told me he works on it,” Bridges said. “But I’ve never seen it. But he says he has been, so I have to believe him.” -via The Athletic / October 22, 2022
Lillard told the world for months that he feels great physically and mentally after taking the second half of last season off following core muscle surgery. Simply feeling better made all the difference. “I felt like that was the breakthrough moment for me,” he said. But he still needed to show in a game that he was all the way back. “It was just a matter of time of when it was going to happen,” Lillard said. -via Oregonian / October 22, 2022
“The kid is going to be a star,” said Trendon Watford. “We see it all the time, but I’m not going to lie, I’ve never seen him jump that high. That was crazy. I forgot about my little hip injury for a second I jumped up so high. That was a crazy dunk, came back the next play and did it again, crazy sequence. The first one might be Dunk of the Year.” -via NBA.com / October 29, 2022
“I feel like each and every day I’m coming in, just learning more and more each and every day,” said Sharpe, who also dunked on LeBron James in Portland’s victory versus the Lakers on Sunday. “I feel like I fit well with this team and can play with the guys that are on this team, still learning from Dame and all the vets and everything.” -via NBA.com / October 29, 2022
