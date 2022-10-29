Deandre Ayton will miss at least a week due to ankle sprain

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams doesn’t think Jonas Valanciunas did that on purpose with his foot, but thought he should’ve been called for a foul on Deandre Ayton, who sprained his left ankle on the play. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fvLGuyFprW – 4:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle. pic.twitter.com/dzEC5i8Jnv – 4:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton isn’t getting up shots as media viewing has begun after Saturday’s practice.
Ayton sprained left ankle landing on Jonas Valanciunas’ foot after taking jumper in first quarter Friday.
OUT Sunday vs. #Rockets. Revaluated in a week. #Suns
Photo credit: @pjbreenphoto pic.twitter.com/JsmPMxWZ8b – 4:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns say center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week due to a left ankle sprain. – 4:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is out for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Rockets and his left ankle sprain will be reevaluated in a week, per Suns. – 4:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is out for tomorrow and will be re-evaluated in one week – 4:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 124 #Pelicans 111 F.
Mikal Bridges season-high 27.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) missed last three quarters.
No Zion Williamson (hip, back), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) or Herb Jones (knee).
Suns numbers:
Points in paint: 60.
Bench points: 54.
Transition points: 22. pic.twitter.com/wmfD4FA9Zd – 2:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Suns‘ win over #Pelicans as Deandre Ayton exits with left ankle sprain (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:41 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Next man up.” Bismack Biyombo as he went for 11 points and 13 rebounds in #Suns win over #Pelicans as Deandre Ayton left game with left ankle sprain.
Gave a shout out to assistant Mark Bryant for working with him. Was in gym with him last night. pic.twitter.com/WUYzXETg1o – 1:10 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No update on Deandre Ayton from Monty Williams outside of it being a left ankle sprain. – 12:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he has no update on Deandre Ayton’s ankle at this time. Probably have something more official tomorrow – 12:42 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FYI: Deandre Ayton missed seven games last season with a right ankle sprain.
#Suns went 7-0 in those games. – 11:56 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Deandre Ayton: The Suns big man has a history of left ankle sprains, costing him a total of 16 games at various points of his professional career. Interested to hear more details about this latest injury. – 11:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo is starting the second half in place of Deandre Ayton – 11:29 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
DeAndre Ayton out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain, Suns say. – 11:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Via Suns PR, Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game vs. #Pelicans – 11:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns say Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return tonight against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Deandre Ayton will not return to tonight’s game due to a left ankle sprain – 11:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton will not return due to a left ankle sprain, per Suns – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 57 #Pelicans 52 Halftime
PHX: Bridges 15, Craig 11. Team: 4-of-16 on 3s. Ayton left game with left ankle injury suffered in 1st quarter.
NOLA: McCollum 14. Team: 8-of-20 on 3s. Zion Williamson (hip, back), Jones (knee) OUT. – 11:15 PM
#Suns 57 #Pelicans 52 Halftime
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really nice to have a guy like Bismack Biyombo able to come in and have an impact as your 3rd center. Still no Deandre Ayton on the bench, but the Suns are back up 10 – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton leaves #Pelicans matchup with left ankle injury azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Deandre Ayton left ankle injury. Being evaluated. #Suns – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo is set to check in As Ayton remains in the locker room. #Suns up 33-31 as Craig has 11 off the bench. #Pelicans. – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Don’t see Ayton on the bench.
#Suns open second quarter with Landale, Craig, Lee, Shamet an Payne. – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NOP 27, PHX 21
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG
Craig: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-4 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2-8 FG
Alvarado: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton grabbed his ankle after that last missed jumper and was slow to get back down the court. Jock Landale will check in for him while Ayton gets looked at on the bench during the timeout – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They’re looking at Ayton’s ankle now. I want to say it was his right ankle, but I’m not sure. #Suns – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton grabbed at his right ankle after landing on a jumper. Got back up but was struggling to get up and down the floor. Landale is coming in. – 10:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Deandre Ayton with a little bit of a limp. Looks like he landed wrong on that last midrange he took. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton grabbed at ankle after shooting jump shot.
Is back up.
#Suns down 19-14. Timeout Phoenix with 4:18 left in 1st. #Pelicans – 10:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton
Pelicans: Alvarado, McCollum, Murphy, Marshall, Valanciunas
Again, no Williamson, Ingram, Jones or Daniels for New Orleans. – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “it could be tonight” in regards to Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale possibly seeing the floor together (like they’ve said they’ve wanted). But of course he had to get a joke in first: pic.twitter.com/Cn3dqZ5C87 – 8:27 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “Y’all relax.” Deandre Ayton talking to #Suns fans about foul trouble as he’s planning not to have that problem in the postseason. This conversation started when @Kellan Olson asked him about Draymond Green. “I felt like he was trying to get on my nerves the whole game.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/Lxf79P99r8 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / October 26, 2022
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on what he said to Deandre Ayton at the foul line at the end: “I just asked him, ‘have you ever been in this situation before?’ I wanted him to think about it a little bit. And then when he ignored me, I felt like he was thinking about it.” -via Twitter @highkin / October 22, 2022
Now Johnson will enter a season in the same situation Ayton was last year. “You control what you can control,” Ayton said. “Everybody knows that. Cam is a smart dude. What he does best is focus on him. He’s a guy who trusts his team. I’m sure he’s in good hands. Cam is a strong dude. He loves being in the Valley.” Ayton said Johnson has been “just putting his head down and working,” something that can be challenging for a player when he’s looking for an extension. -via Arizona Republic / October 19, 2022
