Former Spurs female employee alleges Josh Primo exposed himself to her, hires lawyer

Shams Charania: Sources: A former Spurs female employee has alleged that guard Josh Primo exposed himself to her, and she has hired attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee represented the women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL QB Deshaun Watson.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: A former Spurs female employee has alleged that guard Josh Primo exposed himself to her, and she has hired attorney Tony Buzbee.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No complaint against Josh Primo has reached the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
ESPN reports that the Spurs waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged instances where he exposed himself to women.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo — the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women: es.pn/3fh5oQ5 – 6:37 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Neither the Spurs nor Josh Primo are divulging details about what exactly led to Friday’s thunderbolt of a separation announcement. But there are a few things we know for sure, and they all suggest this was not a decision the Spurs made lightly. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 6:37 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Reporting with @Adrian Wojnarowski The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo – the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The #Spurs have had other shocking stories surface through the years, including the Kawhi Leonard saga, addiction issues with star players & sudden firings of head coaches.
But in terms of coming out of nowhere, the waiving of Josh Primo might be No. 1.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 📺 on Josh Primo being waived and the Spurs defeating the Chicago Bulls: youtu.be/c9SPz9WNaFI – 1:29 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On an emotional night that began with the shocking release of Josh Primo, Spurs down another good team, knocking off the Bulls 129-124 in 1st game of a 4-game homestand.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Just spoke to former Spur Thad Young, who told me he was shocked to see the Josh Primo news. He got to know Primo well in San Antonio early last season, said he’s a great guy. – 10:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn – 10:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If this was any other organization, I feel like the details about Josh Primo getting waived would’ve already leaked. However, the Spurs are great about keeping things in-house. basketballnews.com/stories/san-an… – 8:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Josh Primo has locked his IG account. So far only him and the Spurs front office know what happened behind his waiving. Odd situation #GoSpursGo – 8:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Still shocked at news Spurs waived 2nd-year guard Josh Primo who had his option picked up before the season and was under contract through 2023-24. No one is saying anything right now, but this is what Gregg Popovich had to say about Primo just 10 months ago: pic.twitter.com/vgVyFFzGnU – 8:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas: Josh Primo’s release from the San Antonio Spurs is clear evidence of how differently NBA teams operate than European clubs. If this was done in Europe then the team would be taking an implicit penalty. But the Spurs took drastic measures. Food for thought. #GoSpursGo -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / October 29, 2022
The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Joshua Primo — the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / October 29, 2022
Following this announcement by the Spurs and following all the questions being asked around the NBA world, Josh Primo reached out to ESPN and issued the following statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Primo: “I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.” -via Sports Illustrated / October 29, 2022
