Grizzlies 29, Jazz 24: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-1) play against the Utah Jazz (2-2) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 29, Utah Jazz 24 (Q1 00:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kennedy Chandler checks in with a little over two minutes left in the first quarter. Desmond Bane gets to stay off the ball. Having a third point guard this season already paying dividends. – 9:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is putting on a masterpiece on both ends of the floor in Utah. Blink if you’ve heard that before. – 9:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE EFFFFFORT.
YEAHHHHH @David Roddy. YEAH @Xavier Tillman. pic.twitter.com/LdYibhocNa – 9:32 PM
THE EFFFFFORT.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
12-0 Grizzlies run puts them ahead 21-17 at the 3:43 mark 1Q. Jazz now shooting 6-15, have committed 6 turnovers. – 9:28 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩-𝘪𝘯𝘨 through contact 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/75ZTkCCIqo – 9:28 PM
𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩-𝘪𝘯𝘨 through contact 🇫🇮
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good minutes from Memphis and the Jazz trail the Grizzlies 21-17…3:43 remaining in the first quarter….Dillion Brooks hits a three and mean mugs Kelly Olynyk – 9:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TOOK SUM.
@konchjitty55 | @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/Uy2BJp8Xy1 – 9:26 PM
TOOK SUM.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Two fouls on Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams could make this a bit of an adventure – 9:25 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ochai Agbaji getting real rotation minutes again tonight.
Curious to see how he does in game two, does he get overly confident, or does he build on his debut.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 9:24 PM
Ochai Agbaji getting real rotation minutes again tonight.
Curious to see how he does in game two, does he get overly confident, or does he build on his debut.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
drift. swing. swing. get it out the net ✅
📺 @GrizzOnBally | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/UoQm7hjfAb – 9:21 PM
drift. swing. swing. get it out the net ✅
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Even though the Jazz have already committed 3 turnovers, they’re doing a much better job pushing the pace early tonight to get some better looks. 5-8 shooting (vs. 4-12 for Memphis), and a 14-9 lead with 7:13 left 1Q. – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
seeing double, making triples 🏴☠️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/O6GSNCIk1f – 9:18 PM
seeing double, making triples 🏴☠️
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout of the night: the Jazz lead Memphis 14-9….gonna be interesting to see if the bench minutes for Utah go better than it did last night in Denver – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
10-0 run for the Jazz and they lead Memphis 10-4….meanwhile Vanderbilt and Aldama get tangled up and exchange pleasantries – 9:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Vando and Santi Aldama were scrapping along the out of bounds line following that Sexton shot. Had to be separated. – 9:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A Santi Aldama/Jarred Vanderbilt double technical… though I think this will be reviewed. – 9:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 IT’S THE ROLL CALL. IT’S THE ROLL CALL. 🚨
LET US KNOW WHERE YOU TAPPED IN FROM TONIGHT. – 9:06 PM
🚨 IT’S THE ROLL CALL. IT’S THE ROLL CALL. 🚨
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Collin 🎵 Jordan 🎵 Lauri 🎵 Jarred 🎵 Kelly 🎵
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/ojppaAf4fr – 9:03 PM
Collin 🎵 Jordan 🎵 Lauri 🎵 Jarred 🎵 Kelly 🎵
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5⃣ vs. @Utah Jazz
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/pkLP0YnQkc – 9:01 PM
Starting 5⃣ vs. @Utah Jazz
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
🥝 @Steven Adams
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
quick m town check in from utah 〽️
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/tyIENtqvEV – 8:38 PM
quick m town check in from utah 〽️
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
ready for a 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘺 good time 👻
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/t4ib4pZvy8 – 8:06 PM
ready for a 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘺 good time 👻
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
flannels and cargos.
cargos and flannels. pic.twitter.com/f6pjuNPLJh – 7:38 PM
flannels and cargos.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
what is aquamane listening to? 🥝
(best answers only) pic.twitter.com/LAEk9wZ7Tm – 7:27 PM
what is aquamane listening to? 🥝
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy: Denver’s guards and wings blew up the Jazz’s pick-and-rolls by getting through screens, which limited the Jazz in their halfcourt sets. – 7:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout to nike. checks all over me. pic.twitter.com/5tYPRGvU6K – 7:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings lead the Heat 32-23 after the first quarter.
Sacramento allowed 31+ points in all four quarters against Memphis. – 6:41 PM
Kings lead the Heat 32-23 after the first quarter.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trey Lyles into the game in the first quarter. We didn’t see him at all against the Grizzlies. – 6:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell and Trey Lyles the first off the bench for Mike Brown, replacing Fox and Barnes.
Lyles didn’t play at all vs Memphis. Even with 12 guys playing in the first half. – 6:24 PM
Davion Mitchell and Trey Lyles the first off the bench for Mike Brown, replacing Fox and Barnes.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter is ready to roll. Says he feels good after banging his left shoulder in the loss to Memphis. Was probable on yesterday’s injury report, but he’s no longer listed. – 5:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is why Utah playing Florida the first game of the season was so dangerous. The gators are who we thought they were going to be. But that progression takes time. Bad teams don’t know they are bad on the first weekend – 4:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Going to be the first major minute night of the season for Collin Sexton. Interested to see how he runs the team for 30 minutes – 4:37 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Anybody watching Florida-Georgia and what UGA is doing to Anthony Richardson?
Some of you got a little loud with me the other day when I wrote in the newsletter that Utah made Richardson look like Randall Cunningham. – 4:27 PM
Anybody watching Florida-Georgia and what UGA is doing to Anthony Richardson?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “[@Talen Horton-Tucker‘s] a hooper. He’s a really good player… We’re obviously going to need him moving forward.” – @Lauri Markkanen
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⬇️ – 4:27 PM
🎧 | “[@Talen Horton-Tucker‘s] a hooper. He’s a really good player… We’re obviously going to need him moving forward.” – @Lauri Markkanen
David Locke @DLocke09
Ja Morant last season on catch and shoot 3 point shots was 34% so far this season he is 5 of 8.
On off the bounce three point shots he shot 34% this year he is 8 of 15.
If he he jumps from 34% on those to high 30s or 40 it is over. He is legit MVP at that point pic.twitter.com/nyYBNEEqL0 – 4:01 PM
Ja Morant last season on catch and shoot 3 point shots was 34% so far this season he is 5 of 8.
On off the bounce three point shots he shot 34% this year he is 8 of 15.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Talen Horton-Tucker finding his way with the Jazz https://t.co/w02zZEYkbM pic.twitter.com/1LRe7JgTu6 – 4:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Over the last two seasons Desmond Bane is 113 of 251 on off the bounce three point shots – 45%
Best in the NBA pic.twitter.com/QqV5pb6yCA – 3:59 PM
Over the last two seasons Desmond Bane is 113 of 251 on off the bounce three point shots – 45%
