Hawks 0, Bucks 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (4-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is 1 of 2 players to record multiple 30/10/5 games so far this season. pic.twitter.com/9JfwPlyd4S – 7:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
That Kings/Hawks trade looks better and better with every Kevin Huerter jumper. He’s 5/6 from 3 tonight. – 7:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game off back-to-back road wins in Detroit. The Hawks have had at least six players net 10-or-more points in each of their last three outings – tied for the longest active such streak in the NBA.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:31 PM
Atlanta enters tonight’s game off back-to-back road wins in Detroit. The Hawks have had at least six players net 10-or-more points in each of their last three outings – tied for the longest active such streak in the NBA.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks continue to allow the fewest points per game in the NBA this season at 100.0 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/Bsr4PGcBw4 – 7:21 PM
The Bucks continue to allow the fewest points per game in the NBA this season at 100.0 ppg.
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks
Milwaukee sits atop the Eastern Conference at 4-0. Atlanta is tied for second place at 4-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 ppg, 13 rpg, 6 apg) and Trae Young (29 ppg, 10 apg) are playing as well as anybody in the league right now. pic.twitter.com/WnjlBrN2eQ – 7:20 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdan Bogdanovic is out for tonight’s game @ the Bucks. But he’s been getting out onto the court to get shots up during pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/AADTGUC85w – 7:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped 43 points & 12 rebounds against the Hawks to help lead the Bucks to their 6th straight victory on March 9, 2022.
⏪ @Betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/LdUoJEtvSO – 6:49 PM
Giannis dropped 43 points & 12 rebounds against the Hawks to help lead the Bucks to their 6th straight victory on March 9, 2022.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews played four minutes last night vs. the Knicks.
Budenholzer said that was a function of trying to keep Matthews healthy and in a good spot, but also allowed him to give other guys opportunities and potentially giving himself a chance to play Matthews more tonight. – 6:26 PM
Wesley Matthews played four minutes last night vs. the Knicks.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
While allowing for subtle adjustments on the second night of a back-to-back, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said “We’ll play our guys.” – 6:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/nJRtPzeu4N – 5:04 PM
Prep for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Strength of Schedule using summed up DARKO player ratings. The Nets have faced the hardest strength of schedule while the Hawks have faced the easiest (which changes tonight when they face the Bucks). pic.twitter.com/1zRu80L9dB – 4:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Leading the league in rebounds.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/P9pbzJDTGy – 4:01 PM
Leading the league in rebounds.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the bench score more or less than 23 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ObMq8oCTwn – 3:01 PM
Will the bench score more or less than 23 points tonight?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“That’s what he’s all about. He’s all about hard work, all about taking the challenge and defending and having that pride, and we love it. I love it. The team loves it.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo on @Jevon Carter
On the tenacity of Jevon Carter, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3741919/2022/1… – 2:34 PM
“That’s what he’s all about. He’s all about hard work, all about taking the challenge and defending and having that pride, and we love it. I love it. The team loves it.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo on @Jevon Carter
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic focused on each step in recovery from knee surgery. He’ll miss tonight’s game against the Bucks ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I feel like I’m in a haunted house or something right now.” pic.twitter.com/bBPFz8eLgd – 2:01 PM
