Heat 16, Kings 23: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (2-4) play against the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Miami Heat 16, Sacramento Kings 23 (Q1 03:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yet on the defensive end…no rim protection, no rebounding – 6:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
keeg stepback 🔥
@Keegan Murray | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/ETMR59e6uP – 6:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Love that aggressive take by Davion Mitchell. The man has a very quick first step. Earns a three point play…but missed the free throw. – 6:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trey Lyles into the game in the first quarter. We didn’t see him at all against the Grizzlies. – 6:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Herro has no chance against Keegan Murray. This guy is good. – 6:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
42-year-old Udonis Haslem gets into the game for Miami as result of the second foul for Bam Adebayo. Appearing in his second game of the season. – 6:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell and Trey Lyles the first off the bench for Mike Brown, replacing Fox and Barnes.
Lyles didn’t play at all vs Memphis. Even with 12 guys playing in the first half. – 6:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is slow to get up. Trey Lyles and Davion Mitchell into the game. – 6:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Udonis Haslem gets into the game for Miami as result of the second foul for Bam Adebayo. Appearing in his second game of the season. – 6:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem, not Jovic, replaces Bam. Rare early minutes for Udonis – 6:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown’s challenge of Domantas Sabonis second foul in the opening minutes was successful. Ruled offensive foul on Bam Adebayo for his second. – 6:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown wins the challenge. No foul on Sabonis. Offensive foul on Miami. – 6:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam with 6 of our first 8 points
📺 Tune in on Bally Sports pic.twitter.com/BjJztuz0Y2 – 6:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kevin Huerter is 15/31 (48%) from 3pt range to start the season. – 6:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Second foul on Domantas Sabonis. Kings coach Mike Brown is going to challenge. – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kings challenging second Sabonis foul with 6:24 left in first period. – 6:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huerter’s shoulder looks just fine. 2 3-balls early. Kings up 12-8. – 6:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam just keeps bailing Miami out of poor possessions in the half court
Over and over – 6:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are doing well on perimeter defense to start this game. All 6 of Miami’s points are in the paint. – 6:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
sabonis too 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/jFOajtxWuk – 6:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The second random offensive foul call on the Kings in the first quarter. – 6:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo the offense early on
Nice shot in the middle of the floor on the push shot
Then a strong attack
Need more usage tonight if this is what we see early – 6:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good start for the Kings. They force a shot clock violation on the opening possession and then get a 3-pointer from Kevin Huerter. – 6:12 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
NBA GAME THREAD: Miami HEAT (2-4) @ Sacramento Kings (0-4) hothothoops.com/2022/10/29/234… – 6:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @kevin_huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/LOl1mgCnCV – 5:41 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
This court-jersey combo is absolute heat pic.twitter.com/5glDAWLoqC – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry. Cain, Oladipo, Yurtseven and Dedmon are inactive. – 5:31 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
I’ll be back today making a cameo on @NBCSKings for pre and postgame with @momoragan and @kennythomasnba.
Pregame for Kings-HEAT is at 2:30pm pic.twitter.com/Z1sMOrMfBk – 5:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Matinee game day 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/XBs44116N4 – 5:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter is ready to roll. Says he feels good after banging his left shoulder in the loss to Memphis. Was probable on yesterday’s injury report, but he’s no longer listed. – 5:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The plan at the moment is for Jamal Cain to head to the Sioux Falls Skyforce next as part of his two-way contract. – 4:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says having Jovic at center in camp and preseason is paying dividends now with Dedmon and Yurtseven out. – 4:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Trying to get over that hump is something that we have to continue to fight to do… if we compete for as close to 48 minutes as possible the wins will come.” – Coach Brown – 4:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Tonight I’m going to try to tighten the rotations up a little.” – Coach Brown – 4:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsSAC UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (upper respiratory infection) has been ruled out of today’s game vs the Kings. – 4:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon out today for Heat with upper-respiratory infection. – 4:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dewayne Dedmon (non-COVID illness) has been ruled out for today’s Heat-Kings game. – 4:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dewayne Dedmon (upper respiratory) out for today for Heat. Kevin Huerter (shoulder) expected to go for Kings. – 4:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dedmon out here in Sacramento with upper respiratory infection – 4:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) has been cleared to play vs. the Miami Heat today. – 4:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Miami Heat – 10/29:
No injuries to report. – 4:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Canes win 14-12 in four OTs to move to 4-4 and Haslem shares goals he gave to Adebayo. And what has become clear early on for Bam: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:09 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami and Virginia just played eight periods of football with zero turnovers and zero touchdowns.
But, sadly, The Dream is dead. We will never have Coastal Chaos. There are no pathways left to everybody finishing 4-4 in the Coastal. – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have a back-to-back to end October, but unlike last weekend’s games at Sacramento and vs Suns, the Clippers have a rest advantage.
Today was first Clippers practice at home since season opener at Los Angeles. Two days off since Thursday at OKC. – 4:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami and Virginia now go to penalty kicks, tied at 12-12 after two overtimes. – 3:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Between 2nd and 3rd down at this Miami-Virginia debacle, you could have made grits. And not instant grits. No self-respecting Southernern uses instant grits. Take pride in your grits. – 3:35 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Wait, Miami has only 3 points with 27 seconds left in the game vs…..Virginia??????? 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱This might be worse than giving up 40 pieces and losing to Duke and MTSU – 3:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami-Virginia, with 5:42 left …
Yards of offense: 533.
Yards of punting: 569. – 3:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami has won 90 consecutive games when allowing no more than 6 points. Trail 6-3 midway through the fourth today. – 3:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Week in review: Kings still searching for elusive first win. https://t.co/COPtqmCjxo pic.twitter.com/Mb2f5TYIp9 – 3:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If this score holds — UVa 6, Miami 3 — it would be the second time since 1979 that the Hurricanes played a game where neither team had more than six points.
(Miami beat USF 6-3 in 2011.) – 3:04 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Back to the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience audio graphics next week (@SStrom_ demanded the weekend off) but be sure to join us for Kings/HEAT – coverage begins at 530p EDT
📻: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM & HEAT apps
🚗: @SiriusXMNBA (Kings Feed) – 3:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami 3, Virginia 3, end of the third.
Hold up four fingers. That’s one more finger than points.
It’s up to the bullpens now. – 2:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Should have punted. Miami takes over, 99 yards to go, 3-3 game. – 2:38 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
By my count, Steph threw 31 one-handed passes on Thursday against the Heat, creating 11 scoring chances without committing a turnover. pic.twitter.com/YPysvNK6G6 – 2:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
KZ Okpala getting second chance with Kings after uneven Heat tenure that came at cost of three picks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… For the first time, Okpala is in opposing colors, with the Heat still owing two picks in their deal to acquire him in the 2019 second round (’25 and ’26). – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: In a season of NBA lottery lust, Heat with unique perspective. A perspective on league life with no easy way out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Why the Heat’s suspensions actually might have provided relief (might). – 2:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Heat wind up playing both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The last time Miami and Virginia played baseball, the Canes led 11-3 halfway through the game.
Today in football, the Canes lead 3-0 halfway through the game. – 1:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami-Virginia has some punts
g-o-a-c-c
And like we said they had some punts
g-o-a-c-c
With a punt-punt here
And a punt-punt there
Here a punt, there a punt
Everywhere a punt-punt
Miami-Virginia has some punts
g-o-a-c-c – 1:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
End 1 in Charlottesville
Score: Miami 0, Virginia 0
Yards: Miami 73-30
Punts: Miami 3-2
Penalties: Miami 2-0
First downs: Miami 5-1.
Quarterbacks used: Miami 2-1, 3-1 if you count the WR pass idea
Possession: Miami 10:18, Virginia 4:42
Fan tweets: Miami 49,824,908, Virginia 4. – 1:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami-Virginia recap so far …
Drive 1: Canes punt
Drive 2: Cavs punt
Drive 3: Canes punt
Drive 4: Cavs punt
Congratulations to punt enthusiasts. – 12:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
KZ Okpala getting second chance with Kings after uneven Heat tenure that came at cost of three picks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “His player development and his work capacity got better each year with us. I saw improvement on his overall skill set offensively.” – 12:25 PM
