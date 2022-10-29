Heat vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Miami Heat are spending $76,095,856 per win while the Sacramento Kings have not won any games

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

