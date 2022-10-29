Joel Embiid will return against Chicago

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid was not listed on the 1:30 injury report for tonight’s game in Chicago. – 2:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is not listed on the #Sixers injury report today after missing last night’s game – 1:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) and Zach LaVine (knee) probable vs. 76ers.
Andre Drummond is questionable with left shoulder strain.
Joel Embiid not listed for Philadelphia. – 1:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Most fouls drawn
Paolo Banchero: 43
Nikola Jokic: 39
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 38
Joel Embiid: 38
Pascal Siakam: 36
Kevin Durant: 35
On a per game level, only Giannis and Embiid drew more last season than Banchero is through six games. – 11:37 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
🇨🇦 ➡️ 🇺🇸 ➡️ 😴 ➡️ 🍕➡️ 🏀
(In case you were watching some *other* game last night, Tyrese Maxey dropped 44 points and made his first 10 shots (including seven 3s) in the Sixers’ win against the Raptors played without Joel Embiid)
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-…6:44 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With Embiid out, Maxey has career-high 44 to lead 76ers to win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/wit…4:32 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Tyrese Maxey tonight:
44 points
20 total shots
9 made 3s
8 rebounds
4 assists
Team-high +29 in a 112-90 Sixers win without Joel Embiid. One of the best performances of the year by one of the NBA’s most electric players. pic.twitter.com/GUgYdjdOhu9:51 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harris cans a triple to give the Sixers a 21-point lead with 3-and-change to go. Huge victory without Embiid. Turns out giving effort helps. – 9:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Meanwhile, Philly is going to improve to 2-4 thanks to Tyrese Maxey exploding for 44 points on 15-for-20 shooting – in a game Joel Embiid didn’t play. – 9:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tyrese Maxey putting on one of the performances of the year. Without Embiid available, he’s got a career-high 42 points on 15-20 shooting to go with 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and only 2 turnovers. Still 4:34 left too. – 9:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you’re watching baseball here’s what I got on Sixers big lead.
Embiid is out. They care on D, they love to pass this game, and Maxey looks exactly like a smaller Klay Thompson on a heater with 7/7 from 3. – 8:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A perfect half for Tyrese Maxey. 27 points on 10-10 FG (7-7 3P).
The Raptors tail the Embiid-less Sixers 65-48 after their worst half of the young season. – 8:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
These Sixers look like they’ve actually heard of transition defense and they’re all making the extra pass. They have to find a way to get some of this ball movement with Embiid on the floor. – 8:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps look like a team unprepared to play the Sixers without Embiid. They are losing shooters and cannot crack Philly’s zone. – 8:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid just emerged from the locker room during that timeout and went right up to Maxey, who started the game 4-of-4 from three. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thybulle was the Sixers’ first sub, though rotations are obviously thrown off a bit with Embiid out and Melton starting. Curious to see who eventually comes in for Tucker. – 7:58 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
No Embiid, no problem so far for Sixers. Maxey usually lights up Raptors and he has 12 in six minutes on perfect shooting. Averaged 21.3 points on 51/41/95% splits in playoffs vs. Raptors. Has averaged 18.3 points and shot 52% vs. Raptors in 6 regular season games. #Raptorkiller7:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With their centre out, the Sixers opt to start centre-less against the centre-less Raptors. Melton starts for Embiid. – 7:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Without Embiid, I’m guessing we see a bunch of James Harden isos. The Raptors had better get ready to scramble. – 7:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Embiid for Philly tonight, right knee injury recovery (I’m gonna google to find out when he had a right knee injury) and those sneaky Raptors are gonna start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam. – 7:23 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Only one centre from Cameroon is playing tonight (plus one all-star forward). Joel Embiid is out.
Raptors going with usual starters. – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight – 7:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight – 7:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With no Joel Embiid tonight, the #Sixers will start De’Anthony Melton vs. #Raptos7:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
No Embiid tonight – 7:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid remains questionable with knee soreness. – 6:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “still questionable” (knee). – 6:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Joel Embiid is still considered questionable to play tonight – 6:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“A lot” 😂 — Nick Nurse when asked by @SavHamilton11 about how Joel Embiid potentially being out vs. Raptors impacts a game plan. – 5:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
According to the 2:30 NBA injury report Sixers Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to ‘injury recovery’ re: his right knee. – 3:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Joel Embiid has 27 games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, ranking second in #Sixers history behind Wilt Chamberlain. – 3:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers are listing Joel Embiid as questionable (right knee injury recovery) for tonight’s game in Toronto. – 1:44 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid has been added to the #Sixers injury report. He is questionable for tonight’s game due to right knee recovery.
After Wednesday’s game, Embiid said, “Each game I’ve been getting better,” but mentioned he had a “long way to go” – 1:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid was added the 1:30 pm injury report. Embiid is listed as questionable with right knee injury recovery for tonight’s game vs. the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. – 1:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is now listed as questionable (right knee; injury recovery) for tonight’s game in Toronto – 1:37 PM

Gina Mizell: Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid is OUT tonight vs. the Raptors. -via Twitter @ginamizell / October 28, 2022

