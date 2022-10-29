Josh Hart enters concussion protocol

The Portland Trail Blazers today announced that forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol following last night’s game.
Source: NBA.com
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol following last night’s game vs. Houston.
The return-to-play process includes a series of steps and there no timeframe to complete the process. – 1:53 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol.
Hart fell to the floor after driving to the basket and hit the back of his head on the floor during Friday night’s win over Houston at the Moda Center. – 1:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, Blazers announce. – 1:46 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 119, Blazers 98: FINAL. 22 points, 2 assists/rebounds for @Damian Lillard, who left the game in the third with a right calf strain. 15 points, 8 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points, 6 assists/rebounds for @Josh Hart. 14 points for @Anfernee Simons,. 11 for @JeramiGrant. – 12:16 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 94, Blazers 81: end of third quarter. 22 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 6 rebounds/assists, 3 steals, 1 block for @Josh Hart. – 11:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 61, Blazers 56: halftime. 16 points, 2 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 11 points, 2 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 8 points, 5 rebounds/assists for @Josh Hart. 8 points for @Shaedon Sharpe. POR outscored 33-25 in the second quarter. – 11:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 31, Heat 28: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 4 rebounds/assists, 1 steal for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 50 percent, MIA 42 percent. – 10:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers 22, Miami 14. 3:53 remaining in the 1st.
Blazers shooting 56.3% to start with Lillard sitting at 6 points. Josh Hart has 5. Blazers have 14 points in the paint compared to 4 for the Heat. – 10:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart already with 5 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal in 8 minutes – 10:29 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers up 14-11 on the Heat. Josh Hart has 5 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in just under 5 minutes of action. – 10:20 PM
