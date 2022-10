Josh Hart enters concussion protocol

Blazers up 14-11 on the Heat. Josh Hart has 5 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in just under 5 minutes of action. – 10:20 PM

Blazers 22, Miami 14. 3:53 remaining in the 1st.Blazers shooting 56.3% to start with Lillard sitting at 6 points. Josh Hart has 5. Blazers have 14 points in the paint compared to 4 for the Heat. – 10:29 PM

Heat 119, Blazers 98: FINAL. 22 points, 2 assists/rebounds for @Damian Lillard , who left the game in the third with a right calf strain. 15 points, 8 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe . 10 points, 6 assists/rebounds for @Josh Hart . 14 points for @Anfernee Simons ,. 11 for @JeramiGrant. – 12:16 AM

Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol.Hart fell to the floor after driving to the basket and hit the back of his head on the floor during Friday night’s win over Houston at the Moda Center. – 1:51 PM

Blazers announce, Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol following last night’s game vs. Houston.The return-to-play process includes a series of steps and there no timeframe to complete the process. – 1:53 PM

