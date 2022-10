Josh Primo stepping away to deal with mental issues

Following this announcement by the Spurs and following all the questions being asked around the NBA world, Josh Primo reached out to ESPN and issued the following statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Primo: “I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”Source: Brett Siegel @ Sports Illustrated