Kyrie Irving: The anti-semitic label that is being pushed on me is not justified

Kyrie Irving: I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions. Hélà🤞🏾♾
Source: Twitter @KyrieIrving
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris said he was unaware of the latest Kyrie Irving tweets/posts, and as far as he knew everything was “business as usual” with the guard. #Nets – 11:08 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie getting some free throws up after Nets shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/WqcbbdGHCL – 10:36 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I think it’s absolutely in play that Kyrie hasn’t even watched that movie, and certainly hasn’t read the book it’s based off.
However, because he’s Kyrie, and now that Tsai & others have criticized him for promoting that nonsense, he’ll dig in. – 10:20 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets condem Kyrie Irving’s action after he promotes antisemitic movie nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/net… – 8:01 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets owner condemns Kyrie Irving for promoting film and book with ‘antisemitic disinformation’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:01 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This Kyrie prediction didn’t even need 18 hours to come true. pic.twitter.com/iEm64Vkaap – 12:36 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Nets owner Joe Tsai: “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us…” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:19 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nets condemn Kyrie Irving’s promotion of antisemitic film – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:16 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
WHAT A WIN! Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points tonight— just like LeBron and Kyrie in 2016– as the Cavs beat the Celtics in OT. #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/d… – 10:48 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Always felt like 41 points was a magic #Cavs number for Kyrie & LeBron. Guess times are changing @Donovan Mitchell @Caris LeVert – 10:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Spida and Caris dropped 41 apiece vs. Boston 😱
The last time the Cavs had multiple 40-pt scorers in a game? Bron and Kyrie in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals. pic.twitter.com/rSeNnU2s2w – 10:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Response from the #Nets on Kyrie Irving’s latest tweets/Instagram posts pushing a movie and book largely viewed as antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/eUPHDEBGDW – 10:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Cavs 132, Celtics 123, in overtime.
Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each go for 41 points for Cleveland, becoming the only other duo to do so in Cavs history besides LeBron/Kyrie in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 32 for Boston. – 10:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving raises eyebrows with tweet to movie filled with anti-Semitic disinformation nypost.com/2022/10/28/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:42 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Tyrese Maxey scored 27 in the first half without missing a FG or FT
That’s tied for the most points in a half without a miss by any player in at least the last 27 seasons
Kyrie Irving is the other (1-31-20 vs Bulls) – 8:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m old enough to remember when a lot of the same people were insisting Kyrie Irving was actually a misunderstood genius and labor hero for not wanting to do a media zoom call during training camp or whatever. – 4:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Luka Doncic dazzled with a 40-point tripe-double in a win over Brooklyn.
Kyrie Irving also stuffed the stat sheet with with 39 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 4 blocks, and 3 steals. The 7-time All-Star spoke highly of the offensive duel.
“It’s like being in the park”clutchpoints.com/nets-news-its-… – 2:31 PM
Laura Albanese: Kyrie Irving at practice, smiling and shooting free throws a day after Joe Tsai issued a statement via Twitter late Friday night condemning him for promoting a film and book that is widely regarded to be antisemitic. Unclear if he’ll be made available to media. -via Twitter @AlbaneseLaura / October 29, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Joe Harris said he wasn’t aware of the latest situation with Kyrie Irving. To his credit, he might be the smartest player on the team because he’s not on social media. Has other people run accounts for his camps. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 29, 2022
Joe Tsai: I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. This is bigger than basketball -via Twitter @joetsai1999 / October 29, 2022
