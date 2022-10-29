LeBron James on Anthony Davis: 'He has to do what's best for his body and his mind'

“He has to do what’s best for his body,” James said of Davis. “He has to do what’s best for his body and his mind. If his mind is gone, then everything else will fall to the wayside. So he has to trust himself. Yes, he wants to play every game. Yes, he wants to be out there for our team. But he’s had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years, so he has to trust himself, trust his staff and not put his body in harm’s way.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 5:45 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Dr. Jade informs me he’s dressing up as Anthony Davis for Halloween. “I’m going to wrap up my shoulder, say I’m hurt and not go out that night.” – 1:25 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers appeared to make a major breakthrough by bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench and squeezing a competitive game from him. But without Anthony Davis, it still didn’t add up to winning as they slid to 0-5 in Minneapolis: ocregister.com/2022/10/28/lak… – 12:38 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It was striking that both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook said they thought Anthony Davis, who missed the game with back tightness, has to take care of his mind.
Russ: “Make sure his mind is in the right place, because I think that’s the most important part of any injury.” – 12:15 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin says he looks at the 22 turnovers as the key difference tonight.
He liked how Russ came off the bench and “kicked it up to the next level,” and also saw some carryover when he played alongside LeBron. He said he’s anticipating seeing more of that look in the future. – 11:03 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
WHAT A WIN! Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points tonight— just like LeBron and Kyrie in 2016– as the Cavs beat the Celtics in OT. #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/d… – 10:48 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Always felt like 41 points was a magic #Cavs number for Kyrie & LeBron. Guess times are changing @Donovan Mitchell @Caris LeVert – 10:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Wolves 111, Lakers 102
The Lakers fall to 0-5, their worst start since the 2014-15 season. LeBron James had 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. LA turned the ball over 22 times, leading to 25 Wolves points. LA shot 31% on 3s.
Up next: vs. Denver on Sunday. – 10:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Spida and Caris dropped 41 apiece vs. Boston 😱
The last time the Cavs had multiple 40-pt scorers in a game? Bron and Kyrie in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals. pic.twitter.com/rSeNnU2s2w – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lose 111-102, and fall to 0-5 on the season.
LeBron (10 for 24) and Westbrook (6 for 17) combined for 46 points on an inefficient shooting night. AD was in street clothes due to lower back soreness. – 10:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James has matched the worst start of his career at 0-5. If the Lakers lose to the Nuggets Sunday, he will be 0-6 for the first time in his career. – 10:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 129th time Antetokounmpo has led his team, either outright or tied, in points, rebounds, and assists.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games is LeBron James (226). pic.twitter.com/gOqYHmjI0H – 10:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Eight offensive rebounds for Rudy Gobert. That was the biggest difference with Anthony Davis out. – 10:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Westbrook looked good off the bench.
Very nice games from Reaves and Brown.
Kendrick Nunn seems to have overcome whatever curse that old witch put on him before the season.
Defensive survives without AD.
Idk, as losses go, this one wasn’t bad. – 10:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Cavs 132, Celtics 123, in overtime.
Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each go for 41 points for Cleveland, becoming the only other duo to do so in Cavs history besides LeBron/Kyrie in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 32 for Boston. – 10:23 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James has broken a tie with Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history:
1135 – James
1134 – Malone
1122 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
941 – Kobe Bryant
926 – Michael Jordan – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail by 6 with 3:33 to play after a pair of LeBron FT’s got him to 27 points to match fellow No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards.
Wolves are going with Jaylen Nowell over D’Angelo Russell in crunch time here. – 10:16 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Absolutely incredible how LeBron is completing alley-oops like that in his 20th season. – 10:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron drove into the basket with an obvious subtext of “You called a loose ball foul on me for some bullshit, you better damn well put me on the line here!” AK – 9:57 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Big buckets here from KAT to start the 4th. Have to think LeBron tries to assert himself here – 9:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After Minnesota pushed its lead to 9 soon after LeBron went to the bench, LAL got B2B hoops in the paint, and will have one technical FT out of a time out to try and trim the margin to 4 with 2:49 in the 3rd Q. – 9:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 52, Wolves 52
A strong end to the half from LA, using a 7-0 run to tie it up. After starting 0 of 5, Russell Westbrook made his next four FGs and is up to 10 points. LeBron leads LA w/ 16 points. The Lakers have found something w/ these LeBron-at-center lineups. – 9:13 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I just saw the most racist political ad. A lot of commercials are so offensive & upsetting, they make you turn the channel. Does anyone ever watch this garbage & say, "No, we can't air that?" Because, man, I'm just trying to watch a ball game, not break my TV.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, without AD, go into the half tied at 52-52 with the Wolves. So far so good on the Russ 6th Man experiment. Westbrook has 10 pts and 5 reb off the bench. LeBron leads the team with 16 pts on 6-for-12. LAL has even been respectable from 3, going 5-for-14 (35.7%). – 9:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Uninspiring end to the first half for the Wolves, as LeBron takes over and Russ finds success getting to the hoop after a slow start. We’re tied 52-52 at the half. – 9:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
This quarter-closing lineup managed to do something we haven’t seen much of in the last year and change: see both LeBron and Russ play effectively together. The Lakers tied it at 52 on a layup by LeBron under the rum. He’s got 16, Russ has 10. Lakers have some life in Minnesota. – 9:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL rallied to tie the game at 52 at the half, capping a 7-0 run as LeBron scored at the rim on consecutive trips (Reaves, Westbrook dishes).
Westbrook started 0 for 5 from the field, but made 4 shots, plus a FT, to reach 10 points. – 9:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves fouled LeBron on the opposite baseline and yet it’s still a take foul, apparently? – 9:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić could reach 6th all-time in triple doubles tonight. Here’s the list:
1. Westbrook – 194
2. Oscar – 181
3. Magic – 138
4. Kidd – 107
5. LeBron – 105
6t. Jokić and Wilt – 78 – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lakers could have had DeMar hitting 20,000 and LeBron becoming the all-time scoring leader all in the same year. Instead, they have a sh-tshow! – 8:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The AD-less Lakers have given up six offensive rebounds in the first 16 minutes. – 8:48 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
This was a deft dime by LeBron. Wish there was a baseline replay. pic.twitter.com/KR5nkFEtBY – 8:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Wolves 28, Lakers 25
LeBron has 7 points. The Lakers are 3 of 8 (37.5%) on 3s. Russell Westbrook is continuing to struggle offensively (0-3) but has a steal and block. Some impressive play by Austin Reaves, highlighted by a behind-the-back feed to Wenyen Gabriel. – 8:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s bench held up well in the first non-LeBron minutes (with AD also out), narrowing Minnesota’s lead to as few as 1 before the 1st Q ended with MIN up 28-25.
Reaves had 5 points, and Gabriel 4 off the pine. – 8:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good activity on both ends from Wenyen Gabriel here, as LAL counter an early Minnesota push with a pair of layups (first Gabriel, then LeBron), sandwiching Gabriel’s steal.
LAL trail 21-16. – 8:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Troy Brown Jr.’s wing 3-pointer is a welcome sight for LAL in his first start as a Laker, tying the game at 10 early in Minneapolis. LeBron hit a 3 in the opening minute, as LAL start 2 for 4. – 8:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
LeBron is throwing down some big dunks in the layup line. He might not be messing around tonight. – 8:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters in Minnesota:
Damian Jones
LeBron James
Troy Brown Jr.
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley – 7:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook is officially coming off the bench for the Lakers tonight even though Anthony Davis is out.
First time off the bench since November 28, 2008 for Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/MlVN39kon8 – 7:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 11-game slate
• Anthony Davis OUT tonight
• All sorts of injury/lineup news breaking
• League Pass/Fail Hot Hands
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins in the NBA
Live now through tipoff, join us!
📺 https://t.co/xg1eJwuGzc pic.twitter.com/vlF69PQOXU – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD since the bubble:
80 games played
79 games missed pic.twitter.com/DSAQStXUki – 6:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (back) OUT … LeBron James and Russell Westbrook IN tonight at Minnesota, Lakers say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Anthony Davis is out tonight against Minnesota. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are available. – 6:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers also say that both LeBron James (sore left foot) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota – 6:24 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Updates from the Lakers: Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game vs. Minnesota because of a sore back.
Russell Westbrook (sore hamstring) will be available. – 6:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say AD is out with low back tightness, Russell Westbrook is available (left hamstring injury) and LeBron James is available (left foot soreness). – 6:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers announce that Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s game in Minnesota because of lower back tightness – 6:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We break down LeBron’s Instagram message, the Lakers’ obstacles in trying to improve, and what to do if AD can’t play (and Russ can). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/of6GBrjiKCo?t=2 – 4:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis had 45 points and 17 rebounds in a loss to the Warriors.
Davis became just the second player in NBA history to open a season with consecutive 45-point, 15-rebound games.
He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice. pic.twitter.com/1JZdl4resQ – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT NBA Roundtable: After ugly 0-4 start, what should be next for LeBron, Lakers? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/pbt… – 2:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight at Minnesota:
– Westbrook is probable (upgraded from questionable)
– LeBron remains probable
– Davis is questionable
– Juan Toscano-Anderson is out due to a left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision, per the Lakers. He participated in shootaround this morning. – 12:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest Lakers and Clippers “That’s OD” edition on YouTube with @Dave McMenamin on deciphering LeBron on Lakers drama, Kawhi’s knee, Russ situation, a new side to PG and AD battling: https://t.co/YNQauFNoXv pic.twitter.com/gxFqpnQ7vz – 12:31 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Incredibly exciting news as @UNINTERRUPTED The Shop is coming to Amazon for Thursday Night Football!
@LeBron James, @mavcarter, @pr_RWTW will host some amazing guests from The Shop on TNF, starting with the Titans and Packers game Nov. 17.
hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/leb… – 11:37 AM
Incredibly exciting news as @UNINTERRUPTED The Shop is coming to Amazon for Thursday Night Football!
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
Jon Krawczynski: Darvin Ham on AD: “The back is a tricky thing.” Said he felt good this morning but said sometimes when you’re away from home in a different bed you can sleep on it wrong. “We feel good about him being available the next game.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 28, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is out tonight in Minnesota with low back soreness. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is the Lakers’ plan for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN. They’ll see how it goes tonight — barring Anthony Davis needing to sit out with his back. -via Twitter / October 28, 2022
Russell Westbrook came off the bench in a regular-season game for the first time since his rookie year in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and impressed his team by taking to the role. “He was great,” said LeBron James, who said Westbrook’s energy “catapulted” L.A.’s overall effort. “He was great all game.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) will both play. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 28, 2022
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers used a starting five of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker and Damian Jones at shootaround this morning. -via Twitter @mcten / October 28, 2022
