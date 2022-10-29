Nicolas Batum to return to France next season?

Tony Parker pointed out that Nicolas Batum could return to French basketball next season after more than a decade in the NBA. David Cozette, the show’s main presenter, commented that ASVEL currently have three of the best French players in history, referring to Parker, Batum and Nando De Colo. Stephane Brown, the other host, said, “If Nico wants to end his NBA career soon, it would be nice to see him here next season.” Tony Parker’s response was disarming: “There are discussions. We’ll see. Seriously,” the French basketball legend uttered and left.
Source: BasketNews
Nicolas Batum is one of ASVEL Villeurbanne’s shareholders, but he might end up playing for the French champs as well.
In the 2nd quarter tonight, the Reggie Jackson/John Wall tandem outscored the Thunder 23-8 in about 6 minutes. But that was with George/Mann/Zubac.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is cash with Nic Batum in his face from three. – 9:33 PM
Norman Powell cycled back in with a second unit that included Wall, Kennard, Batum, Covington.
Chip Engelland impact seen already!!! Thunder make 6/10 3s in 1st quarter!
And yeah, Clippers turnover epidemic continues, as they coughed it up 9 times. OKC leads 34-24, end of 1Q – 8:38 PM
The Clippers, mainly Batum trying to set the tone, are picking up a lot higher on defense now. – 8:34 PM
Terance Mann replaces Nicolas Batum at power forward tonight with Paul George at small forward. Powell, Jackson, Zubac start 5th straight game to open season.
Same starters for Oklahoma City: SGA, Flawda T. Mann, My name is also Dort, Aaron Wiggins, JRE – 7:33 PM
It’s your day Queen 🙏🏽❤️ Happy birthday! Thank you for being the rock of our family, the best mom for our 2 kids. Enjoy your day you deserve it. I love you and we love you 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/GOebur6PNk – 4:45 PM
“ASVEL is a historic club in France. Tony has developed a real project and connected more activities into a club. I believe in the project and I want to contribute to its development,” Batum has said. -via BasketNews / October 29, 2022
Tony Parker wishes young European players would stay in the Old Continent a little longer. It’s an issue that has been talked about for a long time. Nicolas Batum recently said that when his generation of players arrived in the USA, “they had nothing left to prove in France. We fought to establish ourselves, gain credibility and respect, we were ready for what was ahead.” -via BasketNews / October 25, 2022
“The draft means nothing today. We select young players based on their potential, but that potential may or may not materialize. Before, you had to play two or three years of college basketball in the USA or be present at the highest level in France in order to be drafted at all,” ASVEL’s president said, as reported by L’ Equipe. So, Batum was right to suggest young people leave too soon? “Yes, and it’s a real shame that we can’t force them to stay in France or Europe. I get it, there’s a lot of money to be made in the US, but Americans are pretty strict when it comes to recruiting. -via BasketNews / October 25, 2022
