Nicolas Batum to return to France next season?

“The draft means nothing today. We select young players based on their potential, but that potential may or may not materialize. Before, you had to play two or three years of college basketball in the USA or be present at the highest level in France in order to be drafted at all,” ASVEL’s president said, as reported by L’ Equipe. So, Batum was right to suggest young people leave too soon? “Yes, and it’s a real shame that we can’t force them to stay in France or Europe. I get it, there’s a lot of money to be made in the US, but Americans are pretty strict when it comes to recruiting. -via BasketNews / October 25, 2022