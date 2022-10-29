Pacers 24, Nets 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (2-4) play against the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Indiana Pacers 24, Brooklyn Nets 26 (Q1 00:31)
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets are 10-for-13 from inside the arc, 1-for-9 from outside it. – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brooklyn is once again ice-cold from three to start this game.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
James Johnson revenge game? The Nets waived him before the playoffs last season to give Kessler Edwards a standard contract & make him playoff eligible.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash now has his 3rio (trio but three-o, yes I’m sticking with this) out there for the first time this year. Harris, Curry, Mills alongside Claxton and Yuta. Three of the league’s best snipers. Not hard to space out there with them. – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson, who played last season with the Nets, getting some rare playing time. His first since the second game of the season.
They have 11 players available tonight.
16 of the Nets’ first 21 points scored in the paint. – 8:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
dime dropper.🪙
@Tyrese Haliburton has reached 1,000 career assists. pic.twitter.com/Rs8fPKDmdy – 8:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets just ran a nice action that led to a Joe Harris and-one.
DHO option between KD and Curry into a double pindown for Harris on the backside. – 8:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Something to note early on here:
Royce O’Neale had the ball and looked to pass to KD in the corner. Durant waved him off and pointed to the rim. O’Neale drove and dished to Claxton for a dunk.
KD was animated after the play and appeared to yell something in O’Neale’s direction. – 7:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Joe Harris blow by sends the #Pacers into a timeout. #Nets up 19-11 early, holding Indiana to just 4-of-16 shooting so far. – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris with a nice drive and finish to put the Nets up 8.
The spacing with Harris and Curry in the mix is already noticeable. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash going small with shooters galore around Simmons right now. Durant, Harris, Curry and O’Neale. – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nice little touch from the Nets tonight with the retro scoreboard.
A nod to Nassau Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/cdKE3UJO3A – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nice little touch from the Nets with the retro scoreboard tonight.
Nod to Nassau Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/CRgpO8dtmi – 7:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
WITH RANGE!🏹
@Tyrese Haliburton gets us started with a deep three.
watch📺: @BallySportsIN or stream here ➡️ https://t.co/rNTB091zyH pic.twitter.com/0IYUZB511I – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets offense was always going to be at its best with Ben Simmons surrounded by four shooters.
We’ve rarely seen that thus far with Harris and Curry out. We should get an extended look tonight with both available. – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
New Nets court is absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/C7xSslBAbv – 7:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry checking in for Nic Claxton.
Irving, Curry, O’Neale, KD, Simmons is a fun lineup. Shooters, shooters, shooters. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. Gets some applause as he takes the floor for the first time this season. – 7:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner’s absence felt early. Nets getting whatever they want at the rim. – 7:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the Dominican connection.🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴
Chris Duarte and San Diego Padres outfielder, Juan Soto caught up before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/G7TUg0H1rT – 7:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets open the game with a KD steal and a Royce O’Neale to Ben Simmons lob for an and-one on the other end.
Simmons hits the free-throw. – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Indifferent crowd reaction to Kyrie Irving tonight. Didn’t hear any boos or any loud cheers. – 7:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets recorded 12 assists on 13 made field goals in the first quarter. Mason Plumlee led the way with five dimes, the fourth time in his career he’s recorded at least five assists in a quarter. – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Théo with the swish 💦
📹 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TkTrhoo7GH – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays. Nets-Pacers tips shortly. BK looking to avoid dropping to 1-5. Indy has 11 players available tonight. This is even more winnable than it already looked. Seth Curry is back, too. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Theo Maledon is shooting 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from 3-point range this season. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
. @Mason Plumlee ➡️ @PJ Washington 😮💨
📹 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vnnHyODknY – 7:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Edmond Sumner was drafted by the Pacers and after overcoming multiple injuries, the team had high hopes for him.
After missing all of last season with an injury, I met with him for an hour at a downtown coffee shop to discuss his year away from 🏀
fieldhousefiles.com/p/exclusive-ed… – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not a bad start for your Buzz Boyz 😈
Starting 6/6 from the field. pic.twitter.com/8PfAIu6Aa2 – 7:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With his first two buckets tonight, Gordon Hayward has 4,000 career field goals.
@Charlotte Hornets – 7:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets starters are Simmons, Durant, O’Neale, Claxton and Irving. – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Same starters for the Nets vs. Indy: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get HYPE, Buzz City! The Hive is alive! ⚡️
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Golden State Warriors
⏰ – 7PM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/kGqS8sFs25 – 6:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“It was a once in a lifetime thing and pretty emotional.”
Coach Carlisle is back with the team after celebrating his daughter Abby’s senior night and congratulated his staff on their win last night during his pregame press conference. pic.twitter.com/XJP2LLP53h – 6:55 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The NBA just issued the following statement, presumably in response to Kyrie Irving’s latest: pic.twitter.com/AOQiysKR7f – 6:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 🖐️ on the Statement Edition court! 🤩
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/uIAPCZaoNi – 6:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#NBA statement re: #Nets star Kyrie Irving 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0NSS2XUuW7 – 6:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Season debut coming up for @Seth Curry! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Febkvv8hiG – 6:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Seth Curry has been upgraded to available tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets vs Pacers. – 6:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Indiana:
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury recovery) – AVAILABLE – 6:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Tonight’s starters for the @Charlotte Hornets and warriors: pic.twitter.com/XqQ0qC9Ksy – 6:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is available to play tonight against the Pacers #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Had a good trip down to Bloomington for their first exhibition game.
Now back home — Pacers playing their 7th game in 11 days and on the second night of a b2b in Brooklyn.
Head coach Rick Carlisle has rejoined the team. pic.twitter.com/Sye9Hnc5og – 6:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving: “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/kyr… – 6:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pacers will have just 11 available guys against the Nets tonight. – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Rick Carlisle said TJ McConnell is a late scratch tonight with a sore knee. – 6:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs GSW
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AKrtbYN1GO – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on whether the latest Kyrie Irving situation is a distraction to the #Nets: “I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.” #NBA – 5:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash when asked if the Kyrie situation is a distraction:
“I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.”
Said Kyrie will address the matter. – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he’s been in contact with the league or if Kyrie Irving will get suspended, Steve Nash said, “I have no idea.” Irving is playing tonight with no restrictions. – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if the Kyrie Irving situation has been a distraction, Steve Nash said the team has dealt with so much the past few years he feels like there’s an “immunity” to letting things like this become an issue. – 5:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving will play as usual. No suspension or reduced minutes, etc etc. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “Clearly I think we all represent values of inclusiveness and equality…I’m not familiar with the material that Kyrie was promoting.” #Nets – 5:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash addresses the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s social media posts. pic.twitter.com/eEaE1leifz – 5:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says the organization has spoken to Kyrie about the movie/book he promoted on his social media accounts. Nash says Kyrie will speak more about things after the game. – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash reiterates Seth Curry is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “I know Kyrie made a statement. I know that the organization made a statement. The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” #Nets – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving’s tweet other than the organization has spoken to him about it. Said he’s not familiar with the material Kyrie was promoting, but said the Nets promote equality. – 5:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got cozy fits… and we’ve got @Kai Jones 🥶
#ULTRADrip Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Q18hg6JpqS – 5:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving warming up ahead of Nets-Pacers pic.twitter.com/C6dqWji7WH – 5:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris getting some threes up and Kyrie Irving warming up his handle pregame. pic.twitter.com/9LZWbvHTjc – 5:23 PM
Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
I’m definitely getting this framed bro @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/m5BMHsBMeN – 4:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Bringing back a classic look 😍
@clovercommerce pic.twitter.com/47bbD5YSWO – 4:48 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I’m late catching up on this Kyrie nonsense and wish I hadn’t. Not sure the mental health card will work here, but everyone who likes attending his pity parties believe that’s a catch all for everything he says and does that’s wrong, dumb, selfish, dishonest and distracting. – 4:42 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Strength of Schedule using summed up DARKO player ratings. The Nets have faced the hardest strength of schedule while the Hawks have faced the easiest (which changes tonight when they face the Bucks). pic.twitter.com/1zRu80L9dB – 4:37 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has earned the label of being anti-semitic after tweeting & posting a link for a film that reportedly spreads conspiracy theories about Jews.
The Brooklyn Nets decided to respond to the accusations 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-180108-ky… – 3:32 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Promised my friend I’d come thru for his Halloween weekend get-together. Didn’t do any costume-shopping. Had no time. So they’ll have to make do with Bro Schembechler. pic.twitter.com/Zj8CEnUyEv – 2:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Brooklyn:
Myles Turner – Out (left ankle injury management)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/HJP0p9zYLg – 2:29 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Brooklyn:
Myles Turner – Out (left ankle injury management)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/HJP0p9zYLg – 2:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris set for #Nets return with Seth Curry still game-time decision nypost.com/2022/10/29/joe… via @nypostsports – 2:21 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Arrogant defensive performance from the Wizards last night. Tons of KYP errors, especially on Buddy Hield. Lots of botched switches and mistimed sink-and-recovers. Their defensive personnel isn’t ideal but they should be better than THAT.
And Johnny Davis’ minutes … yikes – 2:10 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.
Hélà🤞🏾♾ – 2:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) and Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) tonight in Brooklyn. Of note, this is not the same foot Nesmith is dealing with plantar fascia.
T.J. Warren remains out for the Nets. – 2:06 PM
Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) and Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) tonight in Brooklyn. Of note, this is not the same foot Nesmith is dealing with plantar fascia.
T.J. Warren remains out for the Nets. – 2:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Shaedon Sharpe: “I love that he understands that it’s just a basketball game. So many people overthink this thing. He’s playing against better guys now, but it’s still just basketball.” rosegardenreport.com/p/shaedon-shar… – 1:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
going back-to-back.
📍: Barclays Center
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/TshJhMWODD – 1:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers fans: If the Nets started a fire sale (they should), would you include Shaedon Sharpe in a package deal for 34-year-old Kevin Durant?
#Ripcity – 1:31 PM
