Pacers resting Myles Turner against Nets

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers will be without Myles Turner (left ankle injury management) and Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) tonight in Brooklyn. Of note, this is not the same foot Nesmith is dealing with plantar fascia.
T.J. Warren remains out for the Nets. – 2:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Did the takeaways thing from the Pacers win in Washington. Touched on:
-Myles Turner, finding a groove
-“Pissed off” Buddy Hield
-Tyrese Haliburton’s stats
-Lineup data
Story: si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 11:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers used a 22-2 run in the 1Q to take a double-digit lead and the starters did most of the damage.
Three starters combined for 77, including 27/10 from Myles Turner in his second game in 10 months.
My running thoughts from their win in DC: fieldhousefiles.com/p/thoughts-fro… – 11:15 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
A good night for the Pacers if anyone was looking to pluck Buddy Hield or Myles Turner from their roster. Not sure which team would want to but just keeping tabs. pic.twitter.com/WV3PrwxILi – 10:22 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers crush the Wizards on ESPN 127-117. They nearly led wire-to-wire and grab their first road win of the season. Pacers are now 2-4.
Myles Turner was fantastic. 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Haliburton, with 25 points and 12 assists, was great too. Pacers looked good. – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Myles Turner tonight:
27 PTS
10 REB
5 BLK
10-10 FT
Passes Roy Hibbert on the Pacers all-time block list. pic.twitter.com/bnujh0Xlyb – 10:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner’s best career game was one year ago at Washington, when he scored 40.
He’s had a productive night again in DC, with 27/7/4b in just his second game of the season.
Pacers have led by double-digits most of the way. – 9:48 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ offense has been good at different levels.
Including FTs. A perfect 18/18, led by Myles Turner’s 8.
Their lead has grown to 18, the largest of the season. – 8:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards dominated the Pacers in the paint in the season opener (58-34), but now Myles Turner is back so will be interesting to see if Washington will have the same effectiveness. – 2:45 PM
Myles Turner plans to make his season debut in Chicago on Wednesday night barring a setback in pregame warmups, Fieldhouse Files has learned. Turner, the Pacers’ first-round pick in 2015, missed the first four games of the season after a freak accident two hours before the season opener. He stepped on the foot of a basketball assistant (intern) and tweaked his left ankle. -via Fieldhouse Files / October 26, 2022
Indiana: Myles Turner (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Chicago. -via NBA.com / October 25, 2022
When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis. -via The Ringer / October 24, 2022
