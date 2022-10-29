Pacers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pacers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pacers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 29, 2022- by

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $48,968,188 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $188,120,763 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets nearly whole with Joe Harris, Markieff Morris expected vs. #Pacers nypost.com/2022/10/29/net… via @nypostsports3:01 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home