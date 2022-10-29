Pacers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $48,968,188 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $188,120,763 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

What’s the buzz on Twitter?