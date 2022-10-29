Paul George donating $3 million in free therapy

Paul George is giving away $3 million in free therapy, and the NBA star hopes the initiative will encourage his fans to embrace mental health awareness, especially among African-American men.
Source: People
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Cleveland Cavaliers Caris LeVert (41 PTS, 6 3PM) and Donovan Mitchell (41 PTS, 5 3PM) are just the second teammates in NBA history to each score at least 40 points with five 3P made in the same game.
They join Paul George and Russell Westbrook, who did so for the Thunder on Feb. 22, 2019. pic.twitter.com/AOAL5IOWhH – 10:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paul George with the Clippers:
22.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists on 44.5% shooting & 39.4% 3P shooting in 137 games
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the Thunder:
22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists on 47.2% shooting & 34.6% 3P shooting in 165 games pic.twitter.com/udmS4JcAft – 10:19 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson said Paul George had a message to team about building better habits. PG: “It’s definitely urgency right now… not a concerning urgency… but we got to start building towards the team we want to be and start forming that team now.” – 12:29 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Are the Clippers OK? I know OKC hit a bunch of shots tonight they won’t always make, but that was a really uninspired defensive effort. Paul George was one of the worst culprits, too.
They looked old, slow, and small – a far cry from what we thought in the summer. – 12:07 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The collective mood postgame, voiced by Paul George and John Wall, too, was that the Clippers feel they have to change their approach and practice harder and with more focus. PG said the players discussed it after the loss. – 11:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort: “His decision-making tonight was really good… I think the lesson there is that he was struggling individually and he plugged into the team… I was really impressed by Lu and the poise that he showed… He did a great job on Paul George.” – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George definitely did not look like a player who should have played tonight:
– 10 points (4/12 FGs)
– no steals or blocks
– missed all 4 3s
– only 2 FT attempts
– Clippers outscored by 25 points in his minutes – 10:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue applauded Paul George for showing leadership and effort flying in day before and playing tonight. But Lue says George is still under the weather after finishing with 10 points and 7 rebounds. – 10:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he applauded Paul George’s effort to fly out to play tonight but said he’s still sick and wasn’t feeling well tonight. – 10:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku
15 points
6-11 shooting
3-5 from 3
Paul George
10 points
4-12 shooting
0-4 from 3
(In PG’s defense, Poku didn’t have Lu Dort guarding him.) – 10:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paul George: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
The Paul George trade: 38 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists – 10:16 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Massive bounce back game from Lu Dort: 21 points on 9-15 shooting and some elite defense all night on Paul George. Dort seemed to really simplify things offensively, taking quality shots and attacking consistently. – 10:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
In a game featuring Paul George and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the two best players on the court tonight were Lu Dort and Poku. – 10:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski just nailed a three from the Paycom Center logo…a bad shot, as Paul George would say. – 10:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort is OKC’s leading scorer and best defender at the half.
11 points on 5-7 shooting while holding Paul George to 6 points on 2-6 shooting on the other end. – 9:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Paul George with a nice Loud City ovation.
PG re-signing in OKC enabled the Thunder to get SGA, Tre Mann, JDub, one year of Danilo Gallinari, 3 more 1st round picks and 2 pick swaps.
Much better when an All Star small forward leaves a team with a treasure trove of assets. – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals the entry pass from Paul George denying him the ball and goes coast to coast for a nice layup. He is going to have one of THOSE games it appears. Locked in. – 8:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paul George receives mostly cheers with a sprinkle of boos
Reggie Jackson hears full blown boos – 8:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paul George got a mixed reaction when he was introduced to the Paycom Center. Reggie Jackson got booed. – 8:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann replaces Nicolas Batum at power forward tonight with Paul George at small forward. Powell, Jackson, Zubac start 5th straight game to open season.
Same starters for Oklahoma City: SGA, Flawda T. Mann, My name is also Dort, Aaron Wiggins, JRE – 7:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Terance Mann, Norm Powell, and Ivica Zubac are starting tonight for Clippers. – 7:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers’ starters for Game 5, at OKC:
Paul George
Terance Mann
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Reggie Jackson – 7:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ty Lue confirmed Paul George will play tonight. pic.twitter.com/W3kwTd64wD – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paul George walking into the game back in the Paycom Center. pic.twitter.com/MnOeaE95n0 – 5:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero is averaging more PPG this season than
— Paul George
— Anthony Edwards
— Nikola Jokic
— Brandon Ingram
— Zion Williamson
— Jimmy Butler
— Karl-Anthony Towns
ROTY? pic.twitter.com/qJN7Igmnm0 – 1:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On a cliff above the Amalfi Coast, Reggie Jackson saw something he hadn’t seen before and it wasn’t Kawhi on a dance floor which happened that night. Jackson saw a different side of Paul George, who is “coming into his own” after a summer of commitment espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:42 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George (non-COVID illness) was upgraded to questionable to play tomorrow at OKC. – 7:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Paul George (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Clippers vs Thunder game
Kawhi Leonard (knee management) & Marcus Morris (personal) are still listed as out – 6:36 PM
Mocked endlessly by the nickname “Pandemic P” after the 2020 elimination, George says that now looking back, speaking out about his depression after the bubble “was like my coming out party.” “When I had that moment, of saying like, ‘Hey, I’m not okay right now, there’s stuff going on and I don’t know how to address it, I don’t know how to figure this out.’ ” -via People / October 29, 2022
The LA Clippers star became an athlete at the forefront of the mental health conversation in 2020 after he suffered from depression and anxiety while competing in the NBA Bubble. “That was like my pit,” he tells PEOPLE. -via People / October 29, 2022
Andrew Greif: Paul George received cheers from the Oklahoma City crowd during the starting lineup announcement. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 27, 2022
