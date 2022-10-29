Pelicans 111, Suns 124: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday October 28, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 111, Phoenix Suns 124 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 124 #Pelicans 111 F.
Mikal Bridges season-high 27.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) missed last three quarters.
No Zion Williamson (hip, back), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) or Herb Jones (knee).
Suns numbers:
Points in paint: 60.
Bench points: 54.
Transition points: 22. pic.twitter.com/wmfD4FA9Zd – 2:08 AM
#Suns 124 #Pelicans 111 F.
Mikal Bridges season-high 27.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) missed last three quarters.
No Zion Williamson (hip, back), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) or Herb Jones (knee).
Suns numbers:
Points in paint: 60.
Bench points: 54.
Transition points: 22. pic.twitter.com/wmfD4FA9Zd – 2:08 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“They work so hard. It’s only five games into the season and you can just see how tight they are. They’re all unselfish.”
– @Mikal Bridges on the second unit
Hear from the team tonight 👇 – 2:02 AM
“They work so hard. It’s only five games into the season and you can just see how tight they are. They’re all unselfish.”
– @Mikal Bridges on the second unit
Hear from the team tonight 👇 – 2:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Suns‘ win over #Pelicans as Deandre Ayton exits with left ankle sprain (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:41 AM
5 takeaways from #Suns‘ win over #Pelicans as Deandre Ayton exits with left ankle sprain (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:41 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You know I got to find my twin,” Mikal Bridges on no-look bounce pass to Cam Johnson for dunk. #Suns #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/9EHO0ODVWh – 1:25 AM
“You know I got to find my twin,” Mikal Bridges on no-look bounce pass to Cam Johnson for dunk. #Suns #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/9EHO0ODVWh – 1:25 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas fight but injuries too much for the Pelicans to overcome in loss
https://t.co/v0WtrOe4xa pic.twitter.com/rZnPFZkj7o – 1:23 AM
Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas fight but injuries too much for the Pelicans to overcome in loss
https://t.co/v0WtrOe4xa pic.twitter.com/rZnPFZkj7o – 1:23 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re trying to get into the paint anyway.” Monty Williams as #Suns scored 60 points in the paint. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/mCnef31Oba – 1:17 AM
“We’re trying to get into the paint anyway.” Monty Williams as #Suns scored 60 points in the paint. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/mCnef31Oba – 1:17 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges in full @Phillies gear for his postgame presser said he was able to catch the very end of Game 1. He got very nervous watching but saw ‘em take a 1-0 lead in the World Series after scoring a game-high 27 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/OhazeSqjoY – 1:16 AM
Mikal Bridges in full @Phillies gear for his postgame presser said he was able to catch the very end of Game 1. He got very nervous watching but saw ‘em take a 1-0 lead in the World Series after scoring a game-high 27 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/OhazeSqjoY – 1:16 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges on his no-look bounce pass to Cam Johnson in transition: “You know I gotta find my twin so I kept baiting ’em.” – 1:14 AM
Mikal Bridges on his no-look bounce pass to Cam Johnson in transition: “You know I gotta find my twin so I kept baiting ’em.” – 1:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Next man up.” Bismack Biyombo as he went for 11 points and 13 rebounds in #Suns win over #Pelicans as Deandre Ayton left game with left ankle sprain.
Gave a shout out to assistant Mark Bryant for working with him. Was in gym with him last night. pic.twitter.com/WUYzXETg1o – 1:10 AM
“Next man up.” Bismack Biyombo as he went for 11 points and 13 rebounds in #Suns win over #Pelicans as Deandre Ayton left game with left ankle sprain.
Gave a shout out to assistant Mark Bryant for working with him. Was in gym with him last night. pic.twitter.com/WUYzXETg1o – 1:10 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig said his eye is OK after getting a scratch. He was going to stay in but it was blurry so he got it flushed out in the locker room for a bit and then came back in. Has a protective contact in and some drops for tonight. – 1:04 AM
Torrey Craig said his eye is OK after getting a scratch. He was going to stay in but it was blurry so he got it flushed out in the locker room for a bit and then came back in. Has a protective contact in and some drops for tonight. – 1:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo was asked how he stays ready.
“Honestly, faith, man.”
Also gave credit to assistant coach Mark Bryant for always being available when Biz wants to be in the gym, even at night – 1:04 AM
Bismack Biyombo was asked how he stays ready.
“Honestly, faith, man.”
Also gave credit to assistant coach Mark Bryant for always being available when Biz wants to be in the gym, even at night – 1:04 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Second unit balled out tonight 🔥
Craig: 13 PTS, 6 REBS, 2 ASTS
Payne: 12 PTS, 5 ASTS, 2 REBS
Biyombo: 11 PTS, 13 REBS, 2 BLKS
Landale: 8 PTS, 2 REBS, 2 ASTS pic.twitter.com/fChcfS8PP8 – 1:03 AM
Second unit balled out tonight 🔥
Craig: 13 PTS, 6 REBS, 2 ASTS
Payne: 12 PTS, 5 ASTS, 2 REBS
Biyombo: 11 PTS, 13 REBS, 2 BLKS
Landale: 8 PTS, 2 REBS, 2 ASTS pic.twitter.com/fChcfS8PP8 – 1:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig said his eye was fine. They gave him a protective contact for tonight and helped him flush it out when he left the court because he couldn’t see out of it at first – 1:03 AM
Torrey Craig said his eye was fine. They gave him a protective contact for tonight and helped him flush it out when he left the court because he couldn’t see out of it at first – 1:03 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets owner condemns Kyrie Irving for promoting film and book with ‘antisemitic disinformation’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:01 AM
Nets owner condemns Kyrie Irving for promoting film and book with ‘antisemitic disinformation’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:01 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The New Orleans Pelicans ran out of firepower in the 124-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
It turns out that Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are incredibly vital cogs, who will be needed against stiffer NBA competition. https://t.co/rdBHR3nMch pic.twitter.com/QuvftCCag4 – 1:01 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans ran out of firepower in the 124-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
It turns out that Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are incredibly vital cogs, who will be needed against stiffer NBA competition. https://t.co/rdBHR3nMch pic.twitter.com/QuvftCCag4 – 1:01 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans and Suns play evenly for two-plus quarters, but Phoenix uses a big run to ultimately post a 124-111 home win.
Naji Marshall scores a career-best 21 pts
@PanzuraNews postgame wrap: on.nba.com/3Fs9PSF – 12:53 AM
#Pelicans and Suns play evenly for two-plus quarters, but Phoenix uses a big run to ultimately post a 124-111 home win.
Naji Marshall scores a career-best 21 pts
@PanzuraNews postgame wrap: on.nba.com/3Fs9PSF – 12:53 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I think the thing that Torrey has improved is the balance. Last year, I thought Torrey stayed outside and jacked up a ton of 3s…and Torrey can make 3s, but we felt like he needed balance….he’s important to our team.” – Monty Williams on Torrey Craig so far this season – 12:49 AM
“I think the thing that Torrey has improved is the balance. Last year, I thought Torrey stayed outside and jacked up a ton of 3s…and Torrey can make 3s, but we felt like he needed balance….he’s important to our team.” – Monty Williams on Torrey Craig so far this season – 12:49 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Season-high 2⃣7⃣ PTS on 10-of-13 shooting (and a @Phillies win)
Have yourself a night, @Mikal Bridges 👏 pic.twitter.com/V1JO5ZcFMJ – 12:48 AM
Season-high 2⃣7⃣ PTS on 10-of-13 shooting (and a @Phillies win)
Have yourself a night, @Mikal Bridges 👏 pic.twitter.com/V1JO5ZcFMJ – 12:48 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Final Stats:
Valančiūnas: 25 PTS, 10 REB
Marshall: 21 PTS, 6 REB
McCollum: 17 PTS, 9 AST
Alvarado: 14 PTS, 3 AST
Murphy III: 13 PTS, 5 REB
#Pelicans | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/Gsfz5GJzTi – 12:46 AM
Final Stats:
Valančiūnas: 25 PTS, 10 REB
Marshall: 21 PTS, 6 REB
McCollum: 17 PTS, 9 AST
Alvarado: 14 PTS, 3 AST
Murphy III: 13 PTS, 5 REB
#Pelicans | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/Gsfz5GJzTi – 12:46 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the Suns’ bench was screening well, fighting for loose balls, Landry Shamet fighting through screens.
“I just told them that tone of aggression that they set, that’s a bar.” – 12:45 AM
Monty Williams said the Suns’ bench was screening well, fighting for loose balls, Landry Shamet fighting through screens.
“I just told them that tone of aggression that they set, that’s a bar.” – 12:45 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Injuries catchup to the New Orleans Pelicans as they lose without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/f1W4bCdIoj – 12:45 AM
Injuries catchup to the New Orleans Pelicans as they lose without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/f1W4bCdIoj – 12:45 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No update on Deandre Ayton from Monty Williams outside of it being a left ankle sprain. – 12:43 AM
No update on Deandre Ayton from Monty Williams outside of it being a left ankle sprain. – 12:43 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans and Suns play evenly for two-plus quarters, but Phoenix uses big run to ultimately post 124-111 home win. Naji Marshall scores career-best 21 pts for New Orleans, which was again without three starters. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/Y4NJ9ihuEP pic.twitter.com/YACziR8Dti – 12:42 AM
#Pelicans and Suns play evenly for two-plus quarters, but Phoenix uses big run to ultimately post 124-111 home win. Naji Marshall scores career-best 21 pts for New Orleans, which was again without three starters. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/Y4NJ9ihuEP pic.twitter.com/YACziR8Dti – 12:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he has no update on Deandre Ayton’s ankle at this time. Probably have something more official tomorrow – 12:42 AM
Monty Williams said he has no update on Deandre Ayton’s ankle at this time. Probably have something more official tomorrow – 12:42 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Say it with us: Mikal Bridges.
@FanDuel Stat Line of the Game. pic.twitter.com/xqFJMDagAl – 12:36 AM
Say it with us: Mikal Bridges.
@FanDuel Stat Line of the Game. pic.twitter.com/xqFJMDagAl – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Suns this season:
4-1
1st in net rating
4th in offensive rating
4th in defensive rating
The only team top 5 in both offense and defense. pic.twitter.com/MxKEqiERj1 – 12:35 AM
Suns this season:
4-1
1st in net rating
4th in offensive rating
4th in defensive rating
The only team top 5 in both offense and defense. pic.twitter.com/MxKEqiERj1 – 12:35 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Suns 124, Pels 111
Valanciunas 25 pts & 10 rebs
Marshall 21 pts (career-high)
McCollum 17 pts (6-19 FG) & 9 assts
Pels fall to 3-2 and look ahead to Sunday’s 2 pm game vs the Clips hoping that Zion and Herb Jones can bring some life to a really shorthanded team. – 12:33 AM
Final: Suns 124, Pels 111
Valanciunas 25 pts & 10 rebs
Marshall 21 pts (career-high)
McCollum 17 pts (6-19 FG) & 9 assts
Pels fall to 3-2 and look ahead to Sunday’s 2 pm game vs the Clips hoping that Zion and Herb Jones can bring some life to a really shorthanded team. – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal Bridges tonight:
27 PTS
10-13 FG
3-5 3P
3 BLK
The ironman played his 314th consecutive game, longest active streak in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/gfrrq3xRAQ – 12:31 AM
Mikal Bridges tonight:
27 PTS
10-13 FG
3-5 3P
3 BLK
The ironman played his 314th consecutive game, longest active streak in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/gfrrq3xRAQ – 12:31 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Get out your seat and jump around 🎶
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/vHgYiEo5fW – 12:30 AM
Get out your seat and jump around 🎶
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/vHgYiEo5fW – 12:30 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Suns 124, Pelicans 111
Mikal Bridges with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
Suns scored 36 points in the second and third quarters.
New Orleans drops to 3-2. Games against the L.A. teams coming up. – 12:29 AM
Final: Suns 124, Pelicans 111
Mikal Bridges with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
Suns scored 36 points in the second and third quarters.
New Orleans drops to 3-2. Games against the L.A. teams coming up. – 12:29 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Suns 124, Pels 111
– JV: 25p, 10r
– Naji: 21p, 6r, 5a
– CJ: 17p, 9a
– Jose: 14p, 3a
– Trey: 13p, 5r
Pels: 8 second chance points
Suns: 18 second chance points
Pels: 44.2 FG%, 15/37 3P, 20/22 FT
Suns: 52.7 FG%, 10/33 3P, 18/20 FT – 12:29 AM
FINAL: Suns 124, Pels 111
– JV: 25p, 10r
– Naji: 21p, 6r, 5a
– CJ: 17p, 9a
– Jose: 14p, 3a
– Trey: 13p, 5r
Pels: 8 second chance points
Suns: 18 second chance points
Pels: 44.2 FG%, 15/37 3P, 20/22 FT
Suns: 52.7 FG%, 10/33 3P, 18/20 FT – 12:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 124, NOP 111
Bridges: 27 Pts, 4 Ast, 3 Blk, 10-13 FG
Booker: 16-5-4, 6-14 FG
Cam Johnson: 16 Pts, 5-10 FG
Craig: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-6 FG
Payne: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-10 FG
Biyombo: 11 Pts, 13 Reb
Valanciunas: 25 Pts, 10 Reb, 11-16 FG – 12:29 AM
Final: PHX 124, NOP 111
Bridges: 27 Pts, 4 Ast, 3 Blk, 10-13 FG
Booker: 16-5-4, 6-14 FG
Cam Johnson: 16 Pts, 5-10 FG
Craig: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-6 FG
Payne: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-10 FG
Biyombo: 11 Pts, 13 Reb
Valanciunas: 25 Pts, 10 Reb, 11-16 FG – 12:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal Bridges tonight:
27 PTS
10-13 FG
3-53P
3 BLK
The ironman played his 314th consecutive game, longest active streak in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/R1hfDjdYHv – 12:27 AM
Mikal Bridges tonight:
27 PTS
10-13 FG
3-53P
3 BLK
The ironman played his 314th consecutive game, longest active streak in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/R1hfDjdYHv – 12:27 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Suns are about to put this one away, but Naji Marshall’s 3 from the left sideline gave him career high of 21 pts – 12:27 AM
Suns are about to put this one away, but Naji Marshall’s 3 from the left sideline gave him career high of 21 pts – 12:27 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Naji Marshall checks out with a career-high 21 points. Also chipped in 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 12:26 AM
Naji Marshall checks out with a career-high 21 points. Also chipped in 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 12:26 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
World Series Phillies has unlocked highlight reel passer Mikal Bridges – 12:24 AM
World Series Phillies has unlocked highlight reel passer Mikal Bridges – 12:24 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Nets owner Joe Tsai: “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us…” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:19 AM
Nets owner Joe Tsai: “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us…” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:19 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not much to take from facing a shorthanded opponent, but it’s good to see the Suns’ second unit clicking like this. They’re up to 46 bench points – 12:16 AM
Not much to take from facing a shorthanded opponent, but it’s good to see the Suns’ second unit clicking like this. They’re up to 46 bench points – 12:16 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Suns are winning the effort and the execution battle in this one. Pels don’t look like they’ll have enough tonight. – 12:11 AM
Suns are winning the effort and the execution battle in this one. Pels don’t look like they’ll have enough tonight. – 12:11 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Not much to say besides the Pelicans needing their two most talented basketball players to play basketball games. – 12:10 AM
Not much to say besides the Pelicans needing their two most talented basketball players to play basketball games. – 12:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It took less than 5 games for Jock Landale to become a fan favorite. – 12:08 AM
It took less than 5 games for Jock Landale to become a fan favorite. – 12:08 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Phoenix bigs thrive, no matter who is playing that role, seemingly – 12:07 AM
Phoenix bigs thrive, no matter who is playing that role, seemingly – 12:07 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
A reminder…the Suns won 64 games last year, going 32-9 at home. – 12:07 AM
A reminder…the Suns won 64 games last year, going 32-9 at home. – 12:07 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans really scuffling with the deep part of their bench.
Missing Zion, Ingram, Jones, etc.. starting to get a bit too far down the depth against a great team on the road. – 12:03 AM
The Pelicans really scuffling with the deep part of their bench.
Missing Zion, Ingram, Jones, etc.. starting to get a bit too far down the depth against a great team on the road. – 12:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh wow. Pretty footwork on the interior from Landry Shamet – 12:02 AM
Oh wow. Pretty footwork on the interior from Landry Shamet – 12:02 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Suns 93, Pelicans 83
Valanciunas 15 pts & 6 rebs
McCollum 14 pts & 8 assts
Marshall 13 pts, 6 rebs & 5 assts
Pels getting outscored 40-28 in the paint. Phoenix has done a great job of generating easy looks. – 12:00 AM
End of the 3rd: Suns 93, Pelicans 83
Valanciunas 15 pts & 6 rebs
McCollum 14 pts & 8 assts
Marshall 13 pts, 6 rebs & 5 assts
Pels getting outscored 40-28 in the paint. Phoenix has done a great job of generating easy looks. – 12:00 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pelicans made the Suns really earn control of this game but an 18-5 run to close the third quarter finally got the job done. A 10-point lead with a quarter to go. – 11:58 PM
Pelicans made the Suns really earn control of this game but an 18-5 run to close the third quarter finally got the job done. A 10-point lead with a quarter to go. – 11:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 93, NOP 83
Bridges: 25 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 9-12 FG
Booker: 16 Pts, 6-13 FG
Craig: 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-5 FG
McCollum: 14 Pts, 8 Ast, 5-15 FG – 11:57 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 93, NOP 83
Bridges: 25 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 9-12 FG
Booker: 16 Pts, 6-13 FG
Craig: 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-5 FG
McCollum: 14 Pts, 8 Ast, 5-15 FG – 11:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FYI: Deandre Ayton missed seven games last season with a right ankle sprain.
#Suns went 7-0 in those games. – 11:56 PM
FYI: Deandre Ayton missed seven games last season with a right ankle sprain.
#Suns went 7-0 in those games. – 11:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
These Suns throwback uniforms are absolutely fantastic. – 11:55 PM
These Suns throwback uniforms are absolutely fantastic. – 11:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not shown in this crazy Mikal Bridges sequence:
-A 3-pointer
-The steal to set up the fast break
-The block right after the dime
pic.twitter.com/TZlOIeQidI – 11:51 PM
Not shown in this crazy Mikal Bridges sequence:
-A 3-pointer
-The steal to set up the fast break
-The block right after the dime
pic.twitter.com/TZlOIeQidI – 11:51 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
THE TWINSSSS!
Half-court bounce-pass 👉 strong finish pic.twitter.com/7vgoBgruzZ – 11:49 PM
THE TWINSSSS!
Half-court bounce-pass 👉 strong finish pic.twitter.com/7vgoBgruzZ – 11:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Payne, Booker, Bridges, Lee and Landale on floor.
So Lee is at the four.
Bridges with 25. Career high: 34 (vs #Pacers in January 2021).
#Suns up 84-78 with 2:47 left in 3rd. – 11:49 PM
Got Payne, Booker, Bridges, Lee and Landale on floor.
So Lee is at the four.
Bridges with 25. Career high: 34 (vs #Pacers in January 2021).
#Suns up 84-78 with 2:47 left in 3rd. – 11:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig checked out and went to the locker room after taking a shot in the face. – 11:47 PM
Torrey Craig checked out and went to the locker room after taking a shot in the face. – 11:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Jock Landale takes a shot to the face. Fortunately he’ll stay in. Craig went to the locker room – 11:47 PM
And now Jock Landale takes a shot to the face. Fortunately he’ll stay in. Craig went to the locker room – 11:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges gives the binoculars look after the no-look bounce pass ahead in transition to Cam Johnson for the finish. Bridges with 23 points, three dimes. #Suns up two. #Pelicans – 11:46 PM
Bridges gives the binoculars look after the no-look bounce pass ahead in transition to Cam Johnson for the finish. Bridges with 23 points, three dimes. #Suns up two. #Pelicans – 11:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig took a shot to the face and looked groggy getting back up. Might be his eye. Damion Lee checks in for him – 11:46 PM
Torrey Craig took a shot to the face and looked groggy getting back up. Might be his eye. Damion Lee checks in for him – 11:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges first 4 games: 5 3-point attempts
Mikal Bridges tonight: 5 3-point attempts – 11:44 PM
Mikal Bridges first 4 games: 5 3-point attempts
Mikal Bridges tonight: 5 3-point attempts – 11:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Valanciunas off pick-and-roll with dunk from McCollum set up.
Bridges answer 3. Tie game #Suns #Pelicans – 11:44 PM
Valanciunas off pick-and-roll with dunk from McCollum set up.
Bridges answer 3. Tie game #Suns #Pelicans – 11:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NAJI so far:
10 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
1 STL pic.twitter.com/mn0OrNIcw0 – 11:43 PM
NAJI so far:
10 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
1 STL pic.twitter.com/mn0OrNIcw0 – 11:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They playing that “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” Old Dirty Bastard in here. #Suns Pelicans pic.twitter.com/iSYYY94MII – 11:41 PM
They playing that “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” Old Dirty Bastard in here. #Suns Pelicans pic.twitter.com/iSYYY94MII – 11:41 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Deandre Ayton: The Suns big man has a history of left ankle sprains, costing him a total of 16 games at various points of his professional career. Interested to hear more details about this latest injury. – 11:40 PM
Re: Deandre Ayton: The Suns big man has a history of left ankle sprains, costing him a total of 16 games at various points of his professional career. Interested to hear more details about this latest injury. – 11:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Valanciunas with the drop step baseline to the reverse layup on Biyombo. #Suns down one as Booker gets FTs on other end. – 11:37 PM
Valanciunas with the drop step baseline to the reverse layup on Biyombo. #Suns down one as Booker gets FTs on other end. – 11:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
OKAY JOSE!!!
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/fvS9bHjTIU – 11:36 PM
OKAY JOSE!!!
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/fvS9bHjTIU – 11:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges was the only Suns starter in double figures with 20 points before Booker scored on back-to-back possessions to get to 10. Suns up 1. – 11:35 PM
Bridges was the only Suns starter in double figures with 20 points before Booker scored on back-to-back possessions to get to 10. Suns up 1. – 11:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Despite them not letting Jose Alvarado live tonight, he’s put #Pelicans in the lead early 3Q with three-point buckets – 11:35 PM
Despite them not letting Jose Alvarado live tonight, he’s put #Pelicans in the lead early 3Q with three-point buckets – 11:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado just picked up his 4th foul, but Willie Green decides to leave him in. – 11:34 PM
Jose Alvarado just picked up his 4th foul, but Willie Green decides to leave him in. – 11:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges is quietly up to 20 points. Good to see him getting more 3-point attempts tonight too – 11:34 PM
Mikal Bridges is quietly up to 20 points. Good to see him getting more 3-point attempts tonight too – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Alvarado had words for Paul, who stopped and starred back at him.
Alvarado comes back with 3.
#Suns down one as Bridges scores on other end. Has 20. – 11:34 PM
Alvarado had words for Paul, who stopped and starred back at him.
Alvarado comes back with 3.
#Suns down one as Bridges scores on other end. Has 20. – 11:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
PUPPY PERFECTION 🐾
Your halftime entertainment… The @PetSmart Puppy Race! Adopt your own furry friend at @azhumane 🐶 pic.twitter.com/TaEPTjdpyg – 11:31 PM
PUPPY PERFECTION 🐾
Your halftime entertainment… The @PetSmart Puppy Race! Adopt your own furry friend at @azhumane 🐶 pic.twitter.com/TaEPTjdpyg – 11:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo is starting the second half in place of Deandre Ayton – 11:29 PM
Bismack Biyombo is starting the second half in place of Deandre Ayton – 11:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t forget! Bonus episode of Locked On Pelicans coming tonight after the game – 11:26 PM
Don’t forget! Bonus episode of Locked On Pelicans coming tonight after the game – 11:26 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
DeAndre Ayton out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain, Suns say. – 11:22 PM
DeAndre Ayton out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain, Suns say. – 11:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Via Suns PR, Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game vs. #Pelicans – 11:19 PM
Via Suns PR, Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game vs. #Pelicans – 11:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns say Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return tonight against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:19 PM
The Suns say Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return tonight against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Deandre Ayton will not return to tonight’s game due to a left ankle sprain – 11:18 PM
Suns say Deandre Ayton will not return to tonight’s game due to a left ankle sprain – 11:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton will not return due to a left ankle sprain, per Suns – 11:18 PM
Deandre Ayton will not return due to a left ankle sprain, per Suns – 11:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Suns are having a puppy race at halftime.
There’s a hype video for the puppy race that just played. – 11:17 PM
The Suns are having a puppy race at halftime.
There’s a hype video for the puppy race that just played. – 11:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return tonight. – 11:16 PM
INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) will not return tonight. – 11:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Suns 57, Pelicans 52
McCollum 14 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 7 pts
Marshall 6 pts, 4 rebs & 3 assts
Pels are putting up a decent fight against the Suns despite a few rough patches on offense. Book and CP were a combined 4-11. Keeping them in check will be key – 11:16 PM
End of the 1st half: Suns 57, Pelicans 52
McCollum 14 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 7 pts
Marshall 6 pts, 4 rebs & 3 assts
Pels are putting up a decent fight against the Suns despite a few rough patches on offense. Book and CP were a combined 4-11. Keeping them in check will be key – 11:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Garbage 2nd quarter and talk about referee inconsistency. Pelicans had no fouls called against them in the 1st, but 11 in the 2nd (Suns called for 5). Jose Alvarado AND Trey Murphy each picked up 3 fouls in the 2nd frame.
Still, Pelicans right there, trailing 57-52 at halftime. – 11:16 PM
Garbage 2nd quarter and talk about referee inconsistency. Pelicans had no fouls called against them in the 1st, but 11 in the 2nd (Suns called for 5). Jose Alvarado AND Trey Murphy each picked up 3 fouls in the 2nd frame.
Still, Pelicans right there, trailing 57-52 at halftime. – 11:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HOLD DAT TIGER
Temple hits his 2nd 3️⃣ of the first half 👏 pic.twitter.com/8BVmtlioKu – 11:15 PM
HOLD DAT TIGER
Temple hits his 2nd 3️⃣ of the first half 👏 pic.twitter.com/8BVmtlioKu – 11:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Suns got into the bonus with 5 minutes left in the second quarter, which helped them create a little separation. Pels down 5 at the break. CJ has 14. – 11:15 PM
Suns got into the bonus with 5 minutes left in the second quarter, which helped them create a little separation. Pels down 5 at the break. CJ has 14. – 11:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 57 #Pelicans 52 Halftime
PHX: Bridges 15, Craig 11. Team: 4-of-16 on 3s. Ayton left game with left ankle injury suffered in 1st quarter.
NOLA: McCollum 14. Team: 8-of-20 on 3s. Zion Williamson (hip, back), Jones (knee) OUT. – 11:15 PM
#Suns 57 #Pelicans 52 Halftime
PHX: Bridges 15, Craig 11. Team: 4-of-16 on 3s. Ayton left game with left ankle injury suffered in 1st quarter.
NOLA: McCollum 14. Team: 8-of-20 on 3s. Zion Williamson (hip, back), Jones (knee) OUT. – 11:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Suns 57, Pelicans 52
– CJ: 14p, 5a
– JV: 7p, 3r, 2a
– Naji: 6p, 4r, 3a
– Devonte: 6p, 2a, 2r
– Temple: 6p, 2/2 3P
Pels: 40.9 FG%, 8/20 3P, 8/9 FT
Suns: 46.5 FG%, 4/16 3P, 13/14 FT – 11:15 PM
HALF: Suns 57, Pelicans 52
– CJ: 14p, 5a
– JV: 7p, 3r, 2a
– Naji: 6p, 4r, 3a
– Devonte: 6p, 2a, 2r
– Temple: 6p, 2/2 3P
Pels: 40.9 FG%, 8/20 3P, 8/9 FT
Suns: 46.5 FG%, 4/16 3P, 13/14 FT – 11:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 57, NOP 52
Bridges: 15 Pts, 5-7 FG
Craig: 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-5 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-9 FG
McCollum: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-11 FG – 11:14 PM
Halftime: PHX 57, NOP 52
Bridges: 15 Pts, 5-7 FG
Craig: 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-5 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-9 FG
McCollum: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 5-11 FG – 11:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Providing that spark ⚡️
Torrey with 11 PTS & 4 REBS off the bench in the first half! pic.twitter.com/VMyrZ4uUzV – 11:13 PM
Providing that spark ⚡️
Torrey with 11 PTS & 4 REBS off the bench in the first half! pic.twitter.com/VMyrZ4uUzV – 11:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ fighting his way through 👊 pic.twitter.com/3TmRu26diW – 11:10 PM
CJ fighting his way through 👊 pic.twitter.com/3TmRu26diW – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really nice to have a guy like Bismack Biyombo able to come in and have an impact as your 3rd center. Still no Deandre Ayton on the bench, but the Suns are back up 10 – 11:10 PM
Really nice to have a guy like Bismack Biyombo able to come in and have an impact as your 3rd center. Still no Deandre Ayton on the bench, but the Suns are back up 10 – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum grabbing at that right hand after being rejected at rim. #Suns #Pelicans – 11:09 PM
McCollum grabbing at that right hand after being rejected at rim. #Suns #Pelicans – 11:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton leaves #Pelicans matchup with left ankle injury azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:08 PM
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton leaves #Pelicans matchup with left ankle injury azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are somehow* up 5 in a game where they’re shooting 3-for-15 from 3.
* = 11-for-12 from the FT line – 11:06 PM
The Suns are somehow* up 5 in a game where they’re shooting 3-for-15 from 3.
* = 11-for-12 from the FT line – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 46 #Pelicans 41
PHX 3-of-15 from 3. 11-of-12 FTs.
NOLA: 6-of-17 from 3. 7-of-8 FTs. – 11:05 PM
#Suns 46 #Pelicans 41
PHX 3-of-15 from 3. 11-of-12 FTs.
NOLA: 6-of-17 from 3. 7-of-8 FTs. – 11:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This Naji Marshall vs the Naji we saw at the start of last season are like two different people – 11:03 PM
This Naji Marshall vs the Naji we saw at the start of last season are like two different people – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Hey Zion, are you ever going to play?” #Suns fan.
Be careful what you ask for. #Pelicans. – 11:02 PM
“Hey Zion, are you ever going to play?” #Suns fan.
Be careful what you ask for. #Pelicans. – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul takes Alvarado in the post. Draws third foul on him. #Suns #Pelicans – 11:01 PM
Paul takes Alvarado in the post. Draws third foul on him. #Suns #Pelicans – 11:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ dancing’ – up to 10 points 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/nsqWKUSt1M – 10:59 PM
CJ dancing’ – up to 10 points 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/nsqWKUSt1M – 10:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
That’s a tough 3rd foul on Trey Murphy. Takes a seat after nearly blocking a Cam Johnson 3 at the rim.
Will be interesting to see if the Pels can keep the floor spaced without Trey out there. – 10:58 PM
That’s a tough 3rd foul on Trey Murphy. Takes a seat after nearly blocking a Cam Johnson 3 at the rim.
Will be interesting to see if the Pels can keep the floor spaced without Trey out there. – 10:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trigga got it.
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/SOlpDfUCVS – 10:53 PM
Trigga got it.
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/SOlpDfUCVS – 10:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nice cross-court laser from CJ McCollum to Trey Murphy, who hits another one from a few feet behind the 3-point line. – 10:52 PM
Nice cross-court laser from CJ McCollum to Trey Murphy, who hits another one from a few feet behind the 3-point line. – 10:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Interesting Chris Paul wrinkle tonight so far…
If Jose Alvarado is in the game and guarding him, CP doesn’t bring the ball up.
If Jose is on the bench, CP brings it up. – 10:51 PM
Interesting Chris Paul wrinkle tonight so far…
If Jose Alvarado is in the game and guarding him, CP doesn’t bring the ball up.
If Jose is on the bench, CP brings it up. – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Deandre Ayton left ankle injury. Being evaluated. #Suns – 10:50 PM
Official: Deandre Ayton left ankle injury. Being evaluated. #Suns – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo is set to check in As Ayton remains in the locker room. #Suns up 33-31 as Craig has 11 off the bench. #Pelicans. – 10:49 PM
Bismack Biyombo is set to check in As Ayton remains in the locker room. #Suns up 33-31 as Craig has 11 off the bench. #Pelicans. – 10:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great Torrey Craig shift. That’s 9 points and 4 rebounds in 8 minutes. He’s off to a really good start this season. – 10:46 PM
Great Torrey Craig shift. That’s 9 points and 4 rebounds in 8 minutes. He’s off to a really good start this season. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig has 4 rebounds, and 3 of them are offensive. Up to 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting in just 8 minutes already – 10:46 PM
Torrey Craig has 4 rebounds, and 3 of them are offensive. Up to 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting in just 8 minutes already – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Don’t see Ayton on the bench.
#Suns open second quarter with Landale, Craig, Lee, Shamet an Payne. – 10:42 PM
Don’t see Ayton on the bench.
#Suns open second quarter with Landale, Craig, Lee, Shamet an Payne. – 10:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Suns 21
Alvarado 6 pts
Marshall 5 pts & 2 assts
McCollum 4 pts & 2 assts
Really impressive response from the Pels after falling behind 10-3 to start the game. The defense has been rock solid. – 10:40 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Suns 21
Alvarado 6 pts
Marshall 5 pts & 2 assts
McCollum 4 pts & 2 assts
Really impressive response from the Pels after falling behind 10-3 to start the game. The defense has been rock solid. – 10:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have missed a bunch of good looks + the traps on Booker have worked. 24-11 close to the quarter for New Orleans. – 10:39 PM
Suns have missed a bunch of good looks + the traps on Booker have worked. 24-11 close to the quarter for New Orleans. – 10:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Advanced stat for you: Garrett Temple shooting 100% from the floor this season. – 10:39 PM
Advanced stat for you: Garrett Temple shooting 100% from the floor this season. – 10:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Suns were up 10-3 after the first 2:30. Over the next 9:30 minutes, Pelicans outscored them 24-11.
Pels up 27-21 heading into the 2Q. – 10:38 PM
Suns were up 10-3 after the first 2:30. Over the next 9:30 minutes, Pelicans outscored them 24-11.
Pels up 27-21 heading into the 2Q. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NOP 27, PHX 21
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG
Craig: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-4 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2-8 FG
Alvarado: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P – 10:38 PM
End of 1Q: NOP 27, PHX 21
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG
Craig: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-4 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2-8 FG
Alvarado: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P – 10:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. with 2 steals and 1 block in just over 4 minutes of action.
We should be talking about his defensive contributions A LOT more. – 10:38 PM
Larry Nance Jr. with 2 steals and 1 block in just over 4 minutes of action.
We should be talking about his defensive contributions A LOT more. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 1-of-9 on 3s. Down six.
#Suns already with five turnovers. – 10:37 PM
#Suns 1-of-9 on 3s. Down six.
#Suns already with five turnovers. – 10:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
G-Temp beats the shot clock for the triple 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/IyqsWs9mPN – 10:37 PM
G-Temp beats the shot clock for the triple 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/IyqsWs9mPN – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig 3. He came into game a career-best 45.5% (5-of-11)
#Suns down four. #Pelicans – 10:34 PM
Craig 3. He came into game a career-best 45.5% (5-of-11)
#Suns down four. #Pelicans – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
When Torrey Craig crashes the offensive glass and shoots 3s like this, he’s a huge asset to this bench – 10:34 PM
When Torrey Craig crashes the offensive glass and shoots 3s like this, he’s a huge asset to this bench – 10:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado going on the bike for the Pelicans to stay warm between appearances.
He was questionable for tonight’s game with low back spasms. – 10:33 PM
Jose Alvarado going on the bike for the Pelicans to stay warm between appearances.
He was questionable for tonight’s game with low back spasms. – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton grabbed his ankle after that last missed jumper and was slow to get back down the court. Jock Landale will check in for him while Ayton gets looked at on the bench during the timeout – 10:30 PM
Deandre Ayton grabbed his ankle after that last missed jumper and was slow to get back down the court. Jock Landale will check in for him while Ayton gets looked at on the bench during the timeout – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They’re looking at Ayton’s ankle now. I want to say it was his right ankle, but I’m not sure. #Suns – 10:30 PM
They’re looking at Ayton’s ankle now. I want to say it was his right ankle, but I’m not sure. #Suns – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton grabbed at his right ankle after landing on a jumper. Got back up but was struggling to get up and down the floor. Landale is coming in. – 10:30 PM
Ayton grabbed at his right ankle after landing on a jumper. Got back up but was struggling to get up and down the floor. Landale is coming in. – 10:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Deandre Ayton with a little bit of a limp. Looks like he landed wrong on that last midrange he took. – 10:29 PM
Deandre Ayton with a little bit of a limp. Looks like he landed wrong on that last midrange he took. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton grabbed at ankle after shooting jump shot.
Is back up.
#Suns down 19-14. Timeout Phoenix with 4:18 left in 1st. #Pelicans – 10:29 PM
Ayton grabbed at ankle after shooting jump shot.
Is back up.
#Suns down 19-14. Timeout Phoenix with 4:18 left in 1st. #Pelicans – 10:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose gives the #Pelicans their first lead of the night 👏
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/MTDMOqfMF0 – 10:28 PM
Jose gives the #Pelicans their first lead of the night 👏
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/MTDMOqfMF0 – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Pelicans have clamped down defensively, responding with a 12-2 run. Suns are shooting 1-for-7 since Willie Green’s timeout – 10:28 PM
The Pelicans have clamped down defensively, responding with a 12-2 run. Suns are shooting 1-for-7 since Willie Green’s timeout – 10:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado steal.
Jose Alvarado three.
The Pelicans reserves are fantastic. – 10:27 PM
Jose Alvarado steal.
Jose Alvarado three.
The Pelicans reserves are fantastic. – 10:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Response from the #Nets on Kyrie Irving’s latest tweets/Instagram posts pushing a movie and book largely viewed as antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/eUPHDEBGDW – 10:27 PM
Response from the #Nets on Kyrie Irving’s latest tweets/Instagram posts pushing a movie and book largely viewed as antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/eUPHDEBGDW – 10:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/38XIn4kczE – 10:27 PM
Naji 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO | ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/38XIn4kczE – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No sparks in Alvarado-Paul matchup, but Paul forced a 24-second violation on Alvarado.
Alvarado 3 next trip. #Suns down one. – 10:27 PM
No sparks in Alvarado-Paul matchup, but Paul forced a 24-second violation on Alvarado.
Alvarado 3 next trip. #Suns down one. – 10:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji Marshall with a turnaround hook in the lane and now nothing but net on his 3-pointer.
Impressive. – 10:25 PM
Naji Marshall with a turnaround hook in the lane and now nothing but net on his 3-pointer.
Impressive. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker with the veteran push-off in transition on that one lol – 10:24 PM
Devin Booker with the veteran push-off in transition on that one lol – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a quick 10-3 start and the Pelicans need a timeout. This shorthanded NOLA side is struggling to get things going on either end, as Phoenix starts 5-for-6 – 10:20 PM
Suns off to a quick 10-3 start and the Pelicans need a timeout. This shorthanded NOLA side is struggling to get things going on either end, as Phoenix starts 5-for-6 – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges back-to-back buckets off Cam Johnson feeds. 10-3 #Suns.
Timeout #Pelicans with 9:30 left in 1st quarter. – 10:19 PM
Bridges back-to-back buckets off Cam Johnson feeds. 10-3 #Suns.
Timeout #Pelicans with 9:30 left in 1st quarter. – 10:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pelicans rushing things on offense and getting bad results. It is allowing the Suns to play off misses and that’s always bad news for the opposition. – 10:19 PM
Pelicans rushing things on offense and getting bad results. It is allowing the Suns to play off misses and that’s always bad news for the opposition. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s been huge part.”
Willie Green on how being mirror images with #Suns have made for competitive games between #Pelicans . pic.twitter.com/X1cqUydo9Z – 10:13 PM
“It’s been huge part.”
Willie Green on how being mirror images with #Suns have made for competitive games between #Pelicans . pic.twitter.com/X1cqUydo9Z – 10:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Some light boos for Jose Alvarado as he’s introduced in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/FvWIq3RnDY – 10:12 PM
Some light boos for Jose Alvarado as he’s introduced in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/FvWIq3RnDY – 10:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
A smattering of boos in the starting lineup when Jose Alvarado is introduced.
Won’t have to wait long for Jose vs CP3 time tonight. – 10:11 PM
A smattering of boos in the starting lineup when Jose Alvarado is introduced.
Won’t have to wait long for Jose vs CP3 time tonight. – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams not trying to get fined. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IvH2PPxOjm – 10:10 PM
Monty Williams not trying to get fined. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IvH2PPxOjm – 10:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Aaron Nola is done after 4.1. It will be Jose Alvarado to face Yordan Alvarez. Rob Thomson is deploying one of his biggest weapons in the fifth – 10:08 PM
Aaron Nola is done after 4.1. It will be Jose Alvarado to face Yordan Alvarez. Rob Thomson is deploying one of his biggest weapons in the fifth – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams still isn’t 100% clear on challenge rule, but has a system to call for one that involves assistant Jarrett Jack. #Suns pic.twitter.com/W3NqfU7T1S – 10:08 PM
Monty Williams still isn’t 100% clear on challenge rule, but has a system to call for one that involves assistant Jarrett Jack. #Suns pic.twitter.com/W3NqfU7T1S – 10:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following the Warriors’ blowout loss to the Suns in Phoenix, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
Following the Warriors’ blowout loss to the Suns in Phoenix, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Who led the 1992-93 Suns in blocks, with 1.8 per game?
Know the answer? Play Phoenix Suns Trivia, presented by @SociosUSA, for your chance to win 4 suite tickets to a Suns game!
📱 Play now in our App: https://t.co/CmXn4TFEGl pic.twitter.com/od5venqcyU – 9:48 PM
Who led the 1992-93 Suns in blocks, with 1.8 per game?
Know the answer? Play Phoenix Suns Trivia, presented by @SociosUSA, for your chance to win 4 suite tickets to a Suns game!
📱 Play now in our App: https://t.co/CmXn4TFEGl pic.twitter.com/od5venqcyU – 9:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Trey Murphy
Naji Marshall
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:39 PM
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Trey Murphy
Naji Marshall
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones out, the Pelicans will start CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy and Jonas Valanciunas. Suns going with their usual starting 5 – 9:38 PM
With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones out, the Pelicans will start CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy and Jonas Valanciunas. Suns going with their usual starting 5 – 9:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton
Pelicans: Alvarado, McCollum, Murphy, Marshall, Valanciunas
Again, no Williamson, Ingram, Jones or Daniels for New Orleans. – 9:34 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton
Pelicans: Alvarado, McCollum, Murphy, Marshall, Valanciunas
Again, no Williamson, Ingram, Jones or Daniels for New Orleans. – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Zion Williamson or Herb Jones. #Pelicans #Suns pic.twitter.com/CHouTqSUwa – 9:34 PM
No Zion Williamson or Herb Jones. #Pelicans #Suns pic.twitter.com/CHouTqSUwa – 9:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:32 PM
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our starters for tonight, live from AZ
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/IHY8ES2GOM – 9:31 PM
Our starters for tonight, live from AZ
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/IHY8ES2GOM – 9:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey feelin’ good 🔥
🏀: vs. Suns
🕘: 9 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO / ESPN
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/42pBzppfQX – 9:28 PM
Trey feelin’ good 🔥
🏀: vs. Suns
🕘: 9 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO / ESPN
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/42pBzppfQX – 9:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The party is here on the West Side.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/ebkfbKVeY4 – 9:16 PM
The party is here on the West Side.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/ebkfbKVeY4 – 9:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans make it official:
CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will be active tonight.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels are out. – 9:12 PM
Pelicans make it official:
CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will be active tonight.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels are out. – 9:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Updated Pelicans Injury Report (10/28 at PHX): pic.twitter.com/VGSvKcsenT – 9:11 PM
Updated Pelicans Injury Report (10/28 at PHX): pic.twitter.com/VGSvKcsenT – 9:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton’s No. 1 fan (DA Jr.) watching dad warm up and catching up with Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/BycOkRdIUj – 9:10 PM
Deandre Ayton’s No. 1 fan (DA Jr.) watching dad warm up and catching up with Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/BycOkRdIUj – 9:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
McCollum and Alvarado are available for #Pelicans at Phoenix. Zion, Herb, Daniels are out. Ingram was previously ruled out and is not on road trip – 9:08 PM
McCollum and Alvarado are available for #Pelicans at Phoenix. Zion, Herb, Daniels are out. Ingram was previously ruled out and is not on road trip – 9:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Headband Book walked so Beanie Book could fly pic.twitter.com/zXV9l8eolT – 9:07 PM
Headband Book walked so Beanie Book could fly pic.twitter.com/zXV9l8eolT – 9:07 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
The list of players who have been better than Pascal Siakam this season is quite short. Giannis, Luka and then you could argue with Ja, Steph, Tatum, Booker. Has clearly been All-NBA second team caliber at the least. – 9:05 PM
The list of players who have been better than Pascal Siakam this season is quite short. Giannis, Luka and then you could argue with Ja, Steph, Tatum, Booker. Has clearly been All-NBA second team caliber at the least. – 9:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul getting pregame catch-and-shoot reps in, which has been the new norm this season after we rarely got to see him warming up last year pic.twitter.com/qd0YLyNmwE – 8:49 PM
Chris Paul getting pregame catch-and-shoot reps in, which has been the new norm this season after we rarely got to see him warming up last year pic.twitter.com/qd0YLyNmwE – 8:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Rollin’ In🔥
@Devonte Graham with the NOLA Air Force 1’s ⚜️
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/l7uu2Qb0Zs – 8:46 PM
Rollin’ In🔥
@Devonte Graham with the NOLA Air Force 1’s ⚜️
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/l7uu2Qb0Zs – 8:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Willie Green gave his thoughts about his competitive side that Chris Paul joked was “crazy” earlier today: pic.twitter.com/9edOjGnvZe – 8:41 PM
Willie Green gave his thoughts about his competitive side that Chris Paul joked was “crazy” earlier today: pic.twitter.com/9edOjGnvZe – 8:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Friday Night Fits 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Xm35XkLPGo – 8:35 PM
Friday Night Fits 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Xm35XkLPGo – 8:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson and Herb Jones are game-time decisions, Willie Green says.
Dyson Daniels is out. Ankle injury happened in Dallas game. – 8:33 PM
Zion Williamson and Herb Jones are game-time decisions, Willie Green says.
Dyson Daniels is out. Ankle injury happened in Dallas game. – 8:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will warm up with the intention to play, Willie Green says.
As for Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels – all three are still game-time decisions, he says. – 8:31 PM
CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will warm up with the intention to play, Willie Green says.
As for Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels – all three are still game-time decisions, he says. – 8:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green says CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will play so long as their warmups go well. – 8:31 PM
Willie Green says CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will play so long as their warmups go well. – 8:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will more than likely play. No update yet on Zion Williamson, Herb Jones or Dyson Daniels. – 8:31 PM
Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado will more than likely play. No update yet on Zion Williamson, Herb Jones or Dyson Daniels. – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Willie Green says CJ MCollum and Jose Alvarado will more than likely play. Zion Williamson is still a game-time decision – 8:31 PM
Willie Green says CJ MCollum and Jose Alvarado will more than likely play. Zion Williamson is still a game-time decision – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:30 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “it could be tonight” in regards to Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale possibly seeing the floor together (like they’ve said they’ve wanted). But of course he had to get a joke in first: pic.twitter.com/Cn3dqZ5C87 – 8:27 PM
Monty Williams said “it could be tonight” in regards to Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale possibly seeing the floor together (like they’ve said they’ve wanted). But of course he had to get a joke in first: pic.twitter.com/Cn3dqZ5C87 – 8:27 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Trae tu pregunta al Instagram Live MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO por la cuenta @ritmonba al término de la primera mitad del partido entre @Phoenix Suns y @New Orleans Pelicans. Sigue @ritmonba y @alvaromartinoficial en Instagram y suscríbete al canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YouTube y activa notificaciones. pic.twitter.com/LANG3AhjQj – 7:16 PM
Trae tu pregunta al Instagram Live MEDIOTIEMPO CON ÁLVARO por la cuenta @ritmonba al término de la primera mitad del partido entre @Phoenix Suns y @New Orleans Pelicans. Sigue @ritmonba y @alvaromartinoficial en Instagram y suscríbete al canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YouTube y activa notificaciones. pic.twitter.com/LANG3AhjQj – 7:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join in on the retro vibes with this classic caricature tee and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/MJk0gy9b0G pic.twitter.com/BaxJDP87IH – 6:48 PM
Join in on the retro vibes with this classic caricature tee and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/MJk0gy9b0G pic.twitter.com/BaxJDP87IH – 6:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I don’t believe this position is supported by recent results. GSW won it, the other Final 4 teams were BOS (12th), MIA (8th), DAL (25th). BRK lost 1st round, LAC/LAL didn’t make playoffs, MIL lost 2nd round, UTA lost 1st round. PHX (13th) and MEM (29th) had top 2 records. pic.twitter.com/HjfwPnnFwk – 6:39 PM
I don’t believe this position is supported by recent results. GSW won it, the other Final 4 teams were BOS (12th), MIA (8th), DAL (25th). BRK lost 1st round, LAC/LAL didn’t make playoffs, MIL lost 2nd round, UTA lost 1st round. PHX (13th) and MEM (29th) had top 2 records. pic.twitter.com/HjfwPnnFwk – 6:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hey you!
Make sure to tune in tonight to ESPN or Bally Sports New Orleans to watch your Pelicans take on the Suns 😎 pic.twitter.com/XhYCY4gWOz – 6:10 PM
Hey you!
Make sure to tune in tonight to ESPN or Bally Sports New Orleans to watch your Pelicans take on the Suns 😎 pic.twitter.com/XhYCY4gWOz – 6:10 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
4.22.1993
0.5 seconds remaining.
Down by one.
Head Coach Paul Westphal called up the perfect play and the rest is history!
@SweetJames | Sweet Play Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/AkRGG20413 – 5:32 PM
4.22.1993
0.5 seconds remaining.
Down by one.
Head Coach Paul Westphal called up the perfect play and the rest is history!
@SweetJames | Sweet Play Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/AkRGG20413 – 5:32 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Thanks to @Mike Prada for the advance copy of his new book, out next Tuesday. Great exploration of how NBA basketball is evolving and the many factors at play: https://t.co/20Bjea05d7 pic.twitter.com/MYA4zLPqVH – 5:00 PM
Thanks to @Mike Prada for the advance copy of his new book, out next Tuesday. Great exploration of how NBA basketball is evolving and the many factors at play: https://t.co/20Bjea05d7 pic.twitter.com/MYA4zLPqVH – 5:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
THE @PETSMART PUPPY RACES ARE BACK TONIGHT 🐶
Enjoy the excitement at halftime and adopt your own furry friend at @azhumane! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/mobgeTghVt – 4:52 PM
THE @PETSMART PUPPY RACES ARE BACK TONIGHT 🐶
Enjoy the excitement at halftime and adopt your own furry friend at @azhumane! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/mobgeTghVt – 4:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NOLA.com‘s Christian Clark sits down with Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the West Coast trip and player improvements on this podcast episode.
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:46 PM
NOLA.com‘s Christian Clark sits down with Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the West Coast trip and player improvements on this podcast episode.
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:46 PM
Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24
WE ARE THE VALLEY 😤
SEE YALL IN A FEW. WE NEED THE ENERGY TONIGHT !! LETS GET IT !! – 4:45 PM
WE ARE THE VALLEY 😤
SEE YALL IN A FEW. WE NEED THE ENERGY TONIGHT !! LETS GET IT !! – 4:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting for NBA Today on Zion Williamson’s status ahead of Pelicans-Suns tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). pic.twitter.com/y6XYFb5jko – 4:19 PM
Reporting for NBA Today on Zion Williamson’s status ahead of Pelicans-Suns tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). pic.twitter.com/y6XYFb5jko – 4:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of rookie-scale options with the latest from the Pelicans and Hornets: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… – only a few days left for teams to pick ’em up – 4:06 PM
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of rookie-scale options with the latest from the Pelicans and Hornets: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… – only a few days left for teams to pick ’em up – 4:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Take advantage of the opportunity.”
Greater opportunity may arise for several players in Phoenix.
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:04 PM
“Take advantage of the opportunity.”
Greater opportunity may arise for several players in Phoenix.
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson was ejected from a game on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/wat… – 4:00 PM
For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson was ejected from a game on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/25/wat… – 4:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.