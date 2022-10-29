RJ Hampton to hit free agency next summer

Khobi Price: The Magic have exercised their third-year team options on Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, as well as their fourth-year team options on guard Cole Anthony and forward Chuma Okeke. R.J. Hampton’a fourth-year option for the 2023-24 season wasn’t picked up, per source.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Orlando Magic did not pick up the 2023-24 rookie scale team option for RJ Hampton today when they picked them up for four other players.
Hampton will now be a UFA in July. Orlando is capped at paying Hampton $4.2M, which is the amount of his declined option. – 10:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Bouknight fouled RJ Hampton, a career 33.8% three point shooter on a close out. Needs to cut these mistakes out before Charlotte’s other guards come back or else his rotation spot will be at risk – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Healthy Orlando Magic guards:
Terrence Ross
RJ Hampton
Kevon Harris (Two-Way)
Injured Orlando Magic guards
Cole Anthony
Markelle Fultz
Gary Harris
Jalen Suggs
That’s an issue for the Magic until at least a couple of guys get back. None of the healthy guys are a PG either. – 9:06 AM
More on this storyline
RJ Hampton: GOD IS GREAT!! FAITH IS UNSEEABLE BUT ALWAYS CERTAIN???? -via Twitter @RjHampton14 / October 29, 2022
The 21-year-old point guard revealed he wants to dunk on LeBron James and has a back story why. Turns out it stems from a chasedown block he received from the four-time NBA champion. “It’s cliche, but Bron. I have a reason though,” Hampton said on fubo Sports. “It’s because when we were playing in LA and I think I got a steal on Russ and I’m dribbling the ball down, dribbling the ball down, I think Austin Reaves is on my shoulder and I bump him off and I’m right there at the rim about to just lay it p and just get back on defense. -via TalkBasket / September 7, 2022
“Bron came out of nowhere. I didn’t see him. No one said anything. It was just like he flew from the other site and I seen that clip so many times. It was used on commercials, it was used … social media. “It just pisses me off every time I see it. So that’s why. I’m mad because I didn’t dunk him. My dad always is like ‘Why didn’t you dunk it?’ I was like ‘I didn’t see him coming at all.’ … Him or probably I would say [Rudy] Gobert.” -via TalkBasket / September 7, 2022
