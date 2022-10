Russell Westbrook: 'I'll sacrifice whatever it is that needs to be sacrificed'

Russell Westbrook came off the bench in a regular-season game for the first time since his rookie year in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and impressed his team by taking to the role. “He was great,” said LeBron James, who said Westbrook’s energy “catapulted” L.A.’s overall effort. “He was great all game.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2022