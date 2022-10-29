Russell Westbrook: 'I'll sacrifice whatever it is that needs to be sacrificed'

“From Day 1, I mentioned I’m the guy that’s willing to do whatever for the team,” Westbrook said. “I’ll sacrifice whatever it is that needs to be sacrificed — parts of my game that I’ve done for years to accommodate whatever it is that the coach needs me to do, and I’ll continue to do that.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook’s shot chart tonight. Only four shots from outside of the paint. Obviously you don’t want him taking four 3’s, but he was clearly focused on getting to the rim and he largely succeeded. pic.twitter.com/FIBvnJBXiS – 1:50 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers appeared to make a major breakthrough by bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench and squeezing a competitive game from him. But without Anthony Davis, it still didn’t add up to winning as they slid to 0-5 in Minneapolis: ocregister.com/2022/10/28/lak… – 12:38 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It was striking that both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook said they thought Anthony Davis, who missed the game with back tightness, has to take care of his mind.
Russ: “Make sure his mind is in the right place, because I think that’s the most important part of any injury.” – 12:15 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Was asking Russell Westbrook that he finished for me: Is it harder to sacrifice your role when you lose?
“Hell yeah. Coming off last season, sacrificing. OK, sacrifice more. And you still lose.”
Russ adds that he’ll continue to do what is asked of him to help the team. pic.twitter.com/1JXaVcEarV – 11:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook had +/- of 0 tonight.
That’s a season best for Russ. pic.twitter.com/OxyO5XNuGV – 10:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Cleveland Cavaliers Caris LeVert (41 PTS, 6 3PM) and Donovan Mitchell (41 PTS, 5 3PM) are just the second teammates in NBA history to each score at least 40 points with five 3P made in the same game.
They join Paul George and Russell Westbrook, who did so for the Thunder on Feb. 22, 2019. pic.twitter.com/AOAL5IOWhH – 10:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lose 111-102, and fall to 0-5 on the season.
LeBron (10 for 24) and Westbrook (6 for 17) combined for 46 points on an inefficient shooting night. AD was in street clothes due to lower back soreness. – 10:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Westbrook looked good off the bench.
Very nice games from Reaves and Brown.
Kendrick Nunn seems to have overcome whatever curse that old witch put on him before the season.
Defensive survives without AD.
Idk, as losses go, this one wasn’t bad. – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 103-96 after Westbrook split a pair of FT’s (4 for 8 on the night).
Russell’s back in for Minnesota alongside the starters, with Prince in for McDaniels (fouled out). – 10:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Westbrook hit him on the head. That’s a flagrant. Have to review – 10:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 78-75 heading into the 4th Q after Westbrook missed a pair of FT’s with 1.6 seconds left.
Westbrook does have 14 points, 7 boards and 2 assists in his 21 minutes off the bench, his best offensive game of the young season. – 9:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wolves 78, Lakers 75
This has been the best stretch of basketball from Russell Westbrook this season — and some of his best play as a Laker. Turnovers (16) are killing LA’s offense more than their shooting. Kendrick Nunn has looked more like himself. – 9:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 52, Wolves 52
A strong end to the half from LA, using a 7-0 run to tie it up. After starting 0 of 5, Russell Westbrook made his next four FGs and is up to 10 points. LeBron leads LA w/ 16 points. The Lakers have found something w/ these LeBron-at-center lineups. – 9:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, without AD, go into the half tied at 52-52 with the Wolves. So far so good on the Russ 6th Man experiment. Westbrook has 10 pts and 5 reb off the bench. LeBron leads the team with 16 pts on 6-for-12. LAL has even been respectable from 3, going 5-for-14 (35.7%). – 9:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Strong finish to the half for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook being aggressive with the ball going to the rim is what the team needs. – 9:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That was by far the best half of the season for Russell Westbrook. He hasn’t looked this explosive all year. Coming off the bench seems to suit him. – 9:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL rallied to tie the game at 52 at the half, capping a 7-0 run as LeBron scored at the rim on consecutive trips (Reaves, Westbrook dishes).
Westbrook started 0 for 5 from the field, but made 4 shots, plus a FT, to reach 10 points. – 9:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Westbrook just rocked the baby after a layup. He’s got 10 points – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić could reach 6th all-time in triple doubles tonight. Here’s the list:
1. Westbrook – 194
2. Oscar – 181
3. Magic – 138
4. Kidd – 107
5. LeBron – 105
6t. Jokić and Wilt – 78 – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook just passed Robert Parish for 29th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 23,335 points. – 9:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Wolves 28, Lakers 25
LeBron has 7 points. The Lakers are 3 of 8 (37.5%) on 3s. Russell Westbrook is continuing to struggle offensively (0-3) but has a steal and block. Some impressive play by Austin Reaves, highlighted by a behind-the-back feed to Wenyen Gabriel. – 8:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers, who trailed by as many as 9, go into the 2nd Q down 28-25. There was some good chemistry with the Russell Westbrook-led reserve group. Making the extra pass. – 8:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Westbrook with a nice block on Edwards drive. Edwards is slow to get going in this one. – 8:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook comes in with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter for Troy Brown Jr. – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook enters at the 7:28 mark, replacing Brown, with MIN up 12-10. – 8:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook off the bench for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/bBTcTuUB8c – 7:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook is officially coming off the bench for the Lakers tonight even though Anthony Davis is out.
First time off the bench since November 28, 2008 for Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/MlVN39kon8 – 7:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will come off the bench tonight in Minnesota. – 7:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Russell Westbrook will come off the bench tonight in Minnesota, Lakers say. – 7:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT for tonight’s game.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (back) OUT … LeBron James and Russell Westbrook IN tonight at Minnesota, Lakers say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Anthony Davis is out tonight against Minnesota. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are available. – 6:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers also say that both LeBron James (sore left foot) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota – 6:24 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Updates from the Lakers: Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game vs. Minnesota because of a sore back.
Russell Westbrook (sore hamstring) will be available. – 6:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say AD is out with low back tightness, Russell Westbrook is available (left hamstring injury) and LeBron James is available (left foot soreness). – 6:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) will both play. – 6:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers to bring Westbrook off bench vs. Timberwolves, going forward nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/rep… – 4:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Lakers planning to play Russell Westbrook off the bench latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 3:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Lakers’ plan for Russell Westbrook to come off bench vs. Minnesota tonight: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The last time Russell Westbrook came off the bench was his rookie season. Also vs the Timberwolves.
5,082 days ago. pic.twitter.com/ksycDYqBu0 – 1:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring guard Russell Westbrook off the bench vs. Minnesota tonight, allowing him to play more as the primary playmaker for the second unit, sources tell ESPN. – 1:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable tonight against the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nGYMS3rgKU – 1:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight at Minnesota:
– Westbrook is probable (upgraded from questionable)
– LeBron remains probable
– Davis is questionable
– Juan Toscano-Anderson is out due to a left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable, per the Lakers. Juan Toscano-Anderson is out with a left ankle sprain. – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves. – 1:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook had 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 113-110 win over the Suns.
At the time, it was just the seventh 50-point triple-double in NBA history, and the first in over 41 years (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jan. 19, 1975). pic.twitter.com/oNIlU3Ub2G – 12:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can’t play tonight… or if Westbrook can? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
Russell Westbrook came off the bench in a regular-season game for the first time since his rookie year in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and impressed his team by taking to the role. “He was great,” said LeBron James, who said Westbrook’s energy “catapulted” L.A.’s overall effort. “He was great all game.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2022
“Russ, my hat’s off to him once again,” Ham said. “Came off and showed the type of impact he can have in that reserve role and shoring up our bench — not just coming in and trying to maintain anything but coming in and taking it up a notch. So he was great in that role tonight. And I look forward to seeing him in it more once we start getting healthy bodies back.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2022
Paul Pierce: If I’m Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly is starting over me at any stage of my career my Mental would not be right with this team 🤷🏾♂️come on now Truth is Truth let’s keep it real -via Twitter @paulpierce34 / October 28, 2022
