Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: He seems to be a hero everywhere he goes

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga positionally: “He’s a 4 right now. He still has a lot of growth ahead of him skill wise. In the future I could see him playing 3 or 4. But right now, for this team, with the lineups we need spacing, which puts him at the 4.” pic.twitter.com/QLU7nvVUrp – 5:55 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A rarity: Game 6 of their season and yet it’s just the second home date for the #Hornets. So they’re unveiling the statement edition court with Stephen Curry and Golden State in town. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lCbfO2BQJD – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash reiterates Seth Curry is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says everyone is active against the Hornets. Still no word if anyone will rest tomorrow night in Detroit. – 5:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry playing in Charlotte: “He’s a hometown hero here, but he seems to be a hero everywhere he goes.” – 5:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says all of his players are active tonight against the Hornets. Any rest for tomorrow will be determined after the game. – 5:31 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry is giving us every reason to believe his best is yet to come mercurynews.com/2022/10/29/ste… via @ShaynaRubin – 3:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris set for #Nets return with Seth Curry still game-time decision nypost.com/2022/10/29/joe… via @nypostsports – 2:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has played just 14 minutes through Brooklyn’s 1st five games.
Cam Thomas has played just 14 minutes through Brooklyn’s 1st five games.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry says he’s “not sure yet” if he’ll play tonight vs. Pacers. He wants to go through his pregame routine before making a final decision. – 10:58 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry doesn’t commit to playing tonight. Said he will go through his routine and see how he feels come game time. – 10:57 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors trail 65-48. Maxey has turned into Steph Curry meets Derrick Rose. Toronto’s bench has zero points. Starting backcourt has struggled mightily. – 8:37 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
11 days until the midterm elections… and our future is on the ballot. On #VoteEarlyDay, please join me and @WhenWeAllVote in making sure your critical voice doesn’t go unheard. Make your plans to vote 🙌🏽🗳 https://t.co/jUzwIEI9Fp pic.twitter.com/Uj2wBoMTX7 – 5:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No planned rest for any Warriors veterans to open up the road trip on Saturday night in Charlotte. First back-to-back comes Sunday in Detroit. Steve Kerr has hinted that Warriors will proactively rest as schedule dictates. That Pistons game is first date to watch. – 5:39 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr when asked about Jonathan Kuminga not playing says it’s tough to play more than 10 guys a night. Kerr says what others bring in the rotation – Moody’s floor spacing, JaMychal Green’s defense, etc. – made more sense tonight. He says Kuminga’s time will come. #dubnation – 12:41 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
THREAD:
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s DNP
THREAD:
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s DNP
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Steph has always been a guy who is very conscientious & wants his teammates to do well. He’s always thinking about his teammates.”
“Steph has always been a guy who is very conscientious & wants his teammates to do well. He’s always thinking about his teammates.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “Other than a few careless turnovers, I thought this is the best game we’ve played at both ends. And of course, Steph was just sublime.”
Steve Kerr: “Other than a few careless turnovers, I thought this is the best game we’ve played at both ends. And of course, Steph was just sublime.”
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr thought this was the Warriors’ best defensive game of the season. He knows that isn’t saying much, but it’s a step in the right direction. – 12:30 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I called the Kuminga tight leash thing in August. The messaging has been clear if you’ve been listening. If he’s not focused and working on what Steve Kerr wants from him he won’t play.
I called the Kuminga tight leash thing in August. The messaging has been clear if you’ve been listening. If he’s not focused and working on what Steve Kerr wants from him he won’t play.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr told me this week how bad the Warriors’ transition defense has been this season. That was a prime example. Max Strus runouts aren’t acceptable. – 10:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Another easy transition basket, another immediate timeout from Steve Kerr – 10:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he plans to use Ty Jerome in the rotation again tonight due to Donte DiVincenzo’s absence. He said he wants an extra bench playmaker, on-ball option next to Jordan Poole. – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson’s minutes will be bumped up tonight vs. Heat, as will Draymond Green’s. – 8:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says the Warriors will bump up Klay and Draymond’s minutes a bit tonight – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr doesn’t expect Donte DiVincenzo to play in any of the Warriors games in their upcoming five-game road trip. They don’t want to push his hamstring and are staying cautious
Steve Kerr doesn’t expect Donte DiVincenzo to play in any of the Warriors games in their upcoming five-game road trip. They don’t want to push his hamstring and are staying cautious
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says it’s unlikely that Donte DiVincenzo goes on the Warriors’ east coast road trip (they leave tomorrow).
Steve Kerr says it’s unlikely that Donte DiVincenzo goes on the Warriors’ east coast road trip (they leave tomorrow).
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo is “unlikely” to play on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Steve Kerr. “Hamstrings are tricky.” – 8:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo is unlikely to play in the Warriors’ upcoming road trip, per Steve Kerr. – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
Kylen Mills: “It’s scary, that guy keeps getting better.” -Draymond Green when asked about Steph Curry putting Tyler Herro on skates in the 4th quarter. Green says it’s amazing to watch Steph Curry continue to elevate his game, he says Curry puts in more work than anyone. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / October 28, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry’s message to Jonathan Kuminga after a DNP tonight: “We’ve all been there.” Full soundbite on Kuminga’s situation pic.twitter.com/SS085pTNh4 -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 28, 2022
StatMuse: Steph is on pace for 443 threes this season, which would break his own record of 402. pic.twitter.com/RH7z9epWnQ -via Twitter @statmuse / October 28, 2022
