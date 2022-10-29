Thunder 27, Mavericks 23: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) play against the Dallas Mavericks (2-2) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 27, Dallas Mavericks 23 (Q1 00:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kenrich Williams is near the bottom of my list of Thunder players I think could get T’d up lol – 9:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
22: A new … Pacers … record for 3s.
22-39. That passes the previous record (21) set last year at OKC.
And it inevitably will be topped again this season. – 9:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 25-25 from the free throw line this season.
He’s made 29 in a row including last season. – 9:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai making plays on both ends of the floor 😤
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/pd6b5l742I – 9:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pump fake and drive to get us going 💯 pic.twitter.com/trDGaM02NN – 9:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs’ bench got Theo Pinson Rule’d (first warning) after that Luka Doncic-to-Dwight Powell dunk.
First time breaking the TPR this season. – 9:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka, Dorian, Reggie, Spencer and Dwight are the starters. JaVale has been given a day of rest. – 9:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting 5️⃣
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/Gm6inCWoHt – 9:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Magic head coach and former Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosley, Franz Wagner and a few Orlando players are in AAC tonight to watch Mavs-Thunder.
Not the opponent until tomorrow, so Mosley’s getting a warm welcome back from everyone he’s walked by, from Mavs staff to arena security. – 8:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault, talks keys to the game ahead of tonight’s matchup against Dallas. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/xu5eZu5LA3 – 8:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/hRBZpQBxv7 – 8:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
OKC starters: Dort. Pokusevski, Wiggins, Mann, Gilgeous-Alexander. 8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Mavericks
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Lu Dort
– Tre Mann
– Aaron Wiggins
– Aleksej Pokusevski
OKC’s fifth starting lineup this season. – 8:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Thunder at 8p on BSSW. First of a back to back at home and on the front end Javale McGee is out (rest). Dwight Powell will start at center. Harp, Skin and I with the call coming up. #MFFL – 8:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Mavs JaVale McGee (rest) will not play tonight against the Thunder. – 8:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It’s early (really early), but SGA’s defense has passed the eye test, and the numbers back it up.
Pregame read: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 8:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on having Jalen Williams back: “He learns very quickly, and so every experience he has, every game he plays, he seems to figure things out quicker and quicker. That’s why getting him back out there is so exciting.” – 8:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A couple fans are holding a “Let’s go, Luka” and “We Slovenia” banner up while Luka Doncic warms up before Mavs-Thunder.
I see a couple Slovenia and Real Madrid flags, too. pic.twitter.com/OwyVyiSzeO – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams practiced with the Blue today, then made the short trip down to be here tonight. Both will practice with the Blue again tomorrow, Daigneault said.
The plan is fluid on how guys like Dieng and J-Will will split time between the Thunder and Blue – 7:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell gets start tonight for JaVale McGee for maintenance reasons with theee games in four days, per Jason Kidd. – 7:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: Javale McGee is out tonight (Maintenance) Dwight Powell will start. Desire is to keep Wood in his 6th man role and keep rotations the same as they’ve been – 7:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Okay, rook 💎
@Jaden Hardy // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/fKkcLzumAl – 7:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says JaVale McGee will rest tonight vs. Thunder (front half of back to back) and Dwight Powell will be starting center.
Keeps Christian Wood in the sixth-man role Mavs want: “He’s doing great in that role.” – 7:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to “set a tone defensively.”
He’s answered.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams is back tonight for the Thunder.
From Russ to Burton to Dort.. Masked JDub will continue a legacy for OKC. – 5:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder has recalled Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams from the OKC Blue.
Again, the rookies will likely go back and forth all season for development and minutes. – 5:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Per Thunder: The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forwards Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue. – 5:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forwards Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 5:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams (right orbital fracture) has been upgraded to available. He’ll play tonight in Dallas. – 4:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams is listed as available for the Thunder’s game tonight against the Mavericks – 4:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have a back-to-back to end October, but unlike last weekend’s games at Sacramento and vs Suns, the Clippers have a rest advantage.
Today was first Clippers practice at home since season opener at Los Angeles. Two days off since Thursday at OKC. – 4:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Looking to build upon its recent success, the Thunder end October in Dallas to take on the Mavericks.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key points in today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/vmOm8ehC76 – 3:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka = 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐃 ⚡
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/9gSOOqQJMw – 3:00 PM
