Thunder 27, Mavericks 23: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Looking to build upon its recent success, the Thunder end October in Dallas to take on the Mavericks.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide key points in today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/vmOm8ehC76

Clippers have a back-to-back to end October, but unlike last weekend’s games at Sacramento and vs Suns, the Clippers have a rest advantage.Today was first Clippers practice at home since season opener at Los Angeles. Two days off since Thursday at OKC. – 4:01 PM

Jalen Williams is listed as available for the Thunder’s game tonight against the Mavericks – 4:38 PM

The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forwards Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. – 5:21 PM

Thunder has recalled Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams from the OKC Blue.Again, the rookies will likely go back and forth all season for development and minutes. – 5:22 PM

Jalen Williams is back tonight for the Thunder.From Russ to Burton to Dort.. Masked JDub will continue a legacy for OKC. – 5:32 PM

The Thunder asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to “set a tone defensively.”He’s answered.“We can’t relax now that our leader is guarding like that.” oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…

Jason Kidd says JaVale McGee will rest tonight vs. Thunder (front half of back to back) and Dwight Powell will be starting center.Keeps Christian Wood in the sixth-man role Mavs want: “He’s doing great in that role.” – 7:25 PM

Per Kidd: Javale McGee is out tonight (Maintenance) Dwight Powell will start. Desire is to keep Wood in his 6th man role and keep rotations the same as they’ve been – 7:26 PM

Dwight Powell gets start tonight for JaVale McGee for maintenance reasons with theee games in four days, per Jason Kidd. – 7:26 PM

Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams practiced with the Blue today, then made the short trip down to be here tonight. Both will practice with the Blue again tomorrow, Daigneault said.The plan is fluid on how guys like Dieng and J-Will will split time between the Thunder and Blue – 7:49 PM

A couple fans are holding a “Let’s go, Luka” and “We Slovenia” banner up while Luka Doncic warms up before Mavs-Thunder.I see a couple Slovenia and Real Madrid flags, too. pic.twitter.com/OwyVyiSzeO

Daigneault on having Jalen Williams back: “He learns very quickly, and so every experience he has, every game he plays, he seems to figure things out quicker and quicker. That’s why getting him back out there is so exciting.” – 8:14 PM

It’s early (really early), but SGA’s defense has passed the eye test, and the numbers back it up.Pregame read: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…

Mavs vs Thunder at 8p on BSSW. First of a back to back at home and on the front end Javale McGee is out (rest). Dwight Powell will start at center. Harp, Skin and I with the call coming up. #MFFL

Magic head coach and former Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosley, Franz Wagner and a few Orlando players are in AAC tonight to watch Mavs-Thunder.Not the opponent until tomorrow, so Mosley’s getting a warm welcome back from everyone he’s walked by, from Mavs staff to arena security. – 8:53 PM

Luka, Dorian, Reggie, Spencer and Dwight are the starters. JaVale has been given a day of rest. – 9:11 PM

The Mavs’ bench got Theo Pinson Rule’d (first warning) after that Luka Doncic-to-Dwight Powell dunk.First time breaking the TPR this season. – 9:12 PM

is it my TV or do these sunset-colored OKC jerseys look brighter than in years past? – 9:13 PM

All four of the Thunder’s buckets have come in the paint. – 9:15 PM

Luka had an assist on each of the Mavs’ first baskets. – 9:19 PM

Bazley just had a terrific defensive sequence against Luka. Took every move Luka threw at him and held firm. – 9:27 PM

22: A new … Pacers … record for 3s.22-39. That passes the previous record (21) set last year at OKC.And it inevitably will be topped again this season. – 9:29 PM

Kenrich Williams is near the bottom of my list of Thunder players I think could get T’d up lol – 9:36 PM

