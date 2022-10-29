Warriors 50, Hornets 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (3-3) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Golden State Warriors 50, Charlotte Hornets 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash now has his 3rio (trio but three-o, yes I’m sticking with this) out there for the first time this year. Harris, Curry, Mills alongside Claxton and Yuta. Three of the league’s best snipers. Not hard to space out there with them. – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets just ran a nice action that led to a Joe Harris and-one.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s the Warriors’ first made shot in over 5 minutes
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris with a nice drive and finish to put the Nets up 8.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash going small with shooters galore around Simmons right now. Durant, Harris, Curry and O’Neale. – 7:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OH MY KELLY OUBRE JR 🤑
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets offense was always going to be at its best with Ben Simmons surrounded by four shooters.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP is oh so crafty
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry checking in for Nic Claxton.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. Gets some applause as he takes the floor for the first time this season. – 7:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ty Jerome’s providing a spark ⚡️
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
You can tell Ty Jerome is getting more comfortable in the Warriors’ system by the game. He’s been in attack mode from the start, playing solid defense.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors trim 11p deficit to 4, force Hornets timeout
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Ty Jerome has seven points off the bench in five minutes just as we all expected. Warriors down 36-32 with 9:41 left in the second. – 7:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Ty Jerome is a team-high +5 right now with 7 points in 5 minutes off the bench – 7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets recorded 12 assists on 13 made field goals in the first quarter. Mason Plumlee led the way with five dimes, the fourth time in his career he’s recorded at least five assists in a quarter. – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Théo with the swish 💦
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Charlotte’s Nick Richards wrecking Warriors on offensive glass rn. Wrote about his emergence yesterday: theathletic.com/3737444/2022/1… – 7:36 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors 1/7 on 1Q threes.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 34-23 after the first quarter
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays. Nets-Pacers tips shortly. BK looking to avoid dropping to 1-5. Indy has 11 players available tonight. This is even more winnable than it already looked. Seth Curry is back, too. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Charlotte getting useful minutes from Theo Maledon is low-key one of the most shocking events of the early season. – 7:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga checks in for James Wiseman after he picks up three fouls in five minutes.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Two first-quarter fouls for James Wiseman, in comes Jonathan Kuminga – 7:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman has 3 fouls in his first 5 minutes on the court. Because of that, it’s Jonathan Kuminga time. – 7:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Nick Richards gives James Wiseman a lesson in paint presence. Sons him for a 3p play – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Theo Maledon is shooting 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from 3-point range this season. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
. @Mason Plumlee ➡️ @PJ Washington 😮💨
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
PJ Washington was left completely alone under the rim there. Unacceptable, honestly. – 7:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Rough start for Warriors in unofficial Curry home game 42. Tonight should be pretty good test of DSJ’s defensive chops against Steph. – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not a bad start for your Buzz Boyz 😈
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Hornets are 6-for-6 from the field, causing a Steve Kerr timeout
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With his first two buckets tonight, Gordon Hayward has 4,000 career field goals.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get HYPE, Buzz City! The Hive is alive! ⚡️
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Golden State Warriors
⏰ – 7PM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins, yearly All-Star pic.twitter.com/vdSWB1Fa3I – 6:58 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Pass breakdown for Steph Curry vs. the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/9FpPnxwrkf – 6:55 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kevon Looney has been reliable force Warriors need early mercurynews.com/2022/10/29/kev… – 6:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, you ready?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 🖐️ on the Statement Edition court! 🤩
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Seth Curry has been upgraded to available tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets vs Pacers. – 6:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Indiana:
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Tonight’s starters for the @Charlotte Hornets and warriors: pic.twitter.com/XqQ0qC9Ksy – 6:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is available to play tonight against the Pacers #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
In 19 games against his hometown Charlotte Hornets, Steph Curry has averaged 26.5 points and is shooting 45.9% (84-for-183) from 3-point range – 6:38 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo and Terry Rozier working out. They definitely look closer to returning. pic.twitter.com/xLzjGGguR9 – 6:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs GSW
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I look forward to these five games and the bonding that will happen, and the young guys getting some opportunities.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga positionally: “He’s a 4 right now. He still has a lot of growth ahead of him skill wise. In the future I could see him playing 3 or 4. But right now, for this team, with the lineups we need spacing, which puts him at the 4.” pic.twitter.com/QLU7nvVUrp – 5:55 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A rarity: Game 6 of their season and yet it’s just the second home date for the #Hornets. So they’re unveiling the statement edition court with Stephen Curry and Golden State in town. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lCbfO2BQJD – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash reiterates Seth Curry is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got cozy fits… and we’ve got @Kai Jones 🥶
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley and Burks remain out for the Pistons’ game against the Warriors tomorrow. Looks like Braxton Key got a call up as he’s not listed as “on assignment” to the Cruise. – 5:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says everyone is active against the Hornets. Still no word if anyone will rest tomorrow night in Detroit. – 5:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry playing in Charlotte: “He’s a hometown hero here, but he seems to be a hero everywhere he goes.” – 5:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says all of his players are active tonight against the Hornets. Any rest for tomorrow will be determined after the game. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors in Charlotte tonight against a banged up Hornets team. No LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier or Cody Martin. They’ve been going with Dennis Smith and Kelly Oubre in the backcourt. – 5:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry is giving us every reason to believe his best is yet to come mercurynews.com/2022/10/29/ste… via @ShaynaRubin – 3:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris set for #Nets return with Seth Curry still game-time decision nypost.com/2022/10/29/joe… via @nypostsports – 2:21 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1966, the @Golden State Warriors Rick Barry had 57 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in a 127-115 win over the Royals.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Does #NationalCatDay include meerkats? pic.twitter.com/iDpG6bYNyZ – 2:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has played just 14 minutes through Brooklyn’s 1st five games.
