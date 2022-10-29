Warriors vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Golden State Warriors are spending $64,458,034 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $61,476,128 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 29, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
