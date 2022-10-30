76ers exercise team option on Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
2023-24 rookie scale team options picked up today:
HOU – Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun
PHI – Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer – 7:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Daryl Morey and the #Sixers announced they have exercised the fourth-year contract option for Tyrese Maxey and the third-year contract option for Jaden Springer, both set to take effect for the 2023-24 season. – 7:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers announced they exercised the options of both Tyrese Maxey (fourth-year) and Jaden Springer (third-year) for the 2023-24 season. – 7:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers just announced they picked up the fourth year option for Tyrese Maxey (duh) and the third year option for Jaden Springer for next season – 6:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers have exercised the fourth-year option on Tyrese Maxey’s contract. – 6:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some very good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
The team has exercised its fourth-year option on @Tyrese Maxey and its third-year option on Jaden Springer.
😁 – 6:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey has some love for Isaiah Joe as well #Sixers pic.twitter.com/YH8cD1HpOf – 4:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey is learning the Sixers need him to be more selfish: ‘Isos are good for you, too’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The 76ers gifting Isaiah Joe to OKC was Philly’s thank you for Mike Muscala gifting them Tyrese Maxey. – 1:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers: “We’ve just got to keep trusting him and giving him the ball. Each night like [Friday] gives everyone more confidence to do that.”
Tyrese Maxey is learning #Sixers need him to be more selfish: ‘Isos are good for you, too’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid:“There’s a reason I’m always on him to just let it fly. He’s got to get up 10 to 15 threes a game. That’s how good of a shooter he is.”
Tyrese Maxey is learning Sixers need him to be more selfish:‘Isos are good for you, too’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
P.J. Tucker: “I encourage him the most, because I see it. I’m out there with him so much, so I see it for sure.”
Tyrese Maxey is learning Sixers need him to be more selfish: ‘Isos are good for you, too’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey is learning the #Sixers need him to be more selfish: ‘Isos are good for you, too’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:22 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on playing alongside @Tyrese Maxey:
“Tyrese is special. My wife says, ‘Protect Tyrese at all costs.’
[Tyrese] has this glow about him on the court. Anytime I step on the court with him is an honor.” 🥹 – 11:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers cap a win-win back-to-back with a 114-109 victory in Chicago.
Embiid: 25 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST
Harden: 15 PTS / 6 REB / 11 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Niang: 15 PTS / 6-8 fg / 3-4 3fg
Melton: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST – 10:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 90, Bulls 87 at the end of a funky third quarter. Embiid has 20-5-3. Maxey with 14. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, so will be interesting to see how both look down the stretch. – 9:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey’s getting it going on the attack. His driving layup puts the Sixers back in front 82-81 with less than three to play in the period. – 9:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers up 8 at halftime. Embiid, Maxey, Thybulle all with three fouls.
Some strong work by P.J. Tucker (11 points) — timely hammer screen to free Maxey for a 3; stonewalling Vucevic in the post; drilling corner 3s.
De’Anthony Melton again quite valuable and versatile. – 9:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Bulls at halftime, 64-56. They are shooting 10-20 from deep.
Thought they played quite well for most of the half but they only got 19 combined minutes from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey because of foul trouble. Chicago got back in the game against a small-ball unit. – 9:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Half: Sixers 64, Bulls 56. Chicago roared back with Maxey and Embiid sitting down the stretch with 3 fouls apiece, but Melton and Tucker hit a couple big shots late to keep a bit of a cushion. Embiid has 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. DeRozan has 20 on 5-of-6 FG and 9-of-10 FTs. – 9:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
turns out Embiid and Maxey both having three fouls has not been good for the Sixers’ lead – 9:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First player to greet his teammates heading into the timeout: Tyrese Maxey. He looks as giddy with three fouls and his team up 46-30 as he did dropping 44 last night. – 8:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Now, the Sixers have a lineup House, Melton, Milton, Niang and Harrell after Thybulle and Maxey both have three fouls. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After last night’s strong performance, Thybulle is the Sixers’ first sub, entering for Maxey. – 8:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle is the @Philadelphia 76ers first sub again tonight, replacing Tyrese Maxey. – 8:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
So far, this games has a sleep-walking feel. #Sixers lead 13-5 with 8:01 left in the first after Tobias Harris’ transition basket.The Bulls call timeout. Harden has four points and three assists. Maxey has two fouls. – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
