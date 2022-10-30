Anthony Davis returns against Denver

Mark Medina: Lakers officially determine that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight vs Nuggets
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD has carried the Lakers early with 4 of their 5 made FG’s in 12 attempts, with the rest of the squad missing several layups (no 3-point attempts yet, as DEN’s paint has been pretty open).
Nuggets lead 15-11 into the first time out. – 9:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis can barely move up and down the floor but has all 7 of the Lakers’ points already. – 9:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
AD running back awkwardly after that tip dunk. Something to watch. – 9:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are available tonight, per Lakers – 8:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 8:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is officially available for tonight, per the Lakers – 8:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially determine that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight vs Nuggets – 8:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here’s video of AD shooting around before the game: pic.twitter.com/qNQAw19DTf – 8:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “We feel good about him being available.” Ham said the back is tricky and the team is taking it one day at a time with Davis, while adding that they’re in a good place in terms of managing the injury. – 7:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ status for tonight vs Nuggets: “We feel good about him being available.” AD will complete a pre-game warmup first – 7:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said AD wants to give it a go for game but he’s going thru pre game workouts first – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis will go through his pregame workout and then decide if he’s going to play vs. Denver, according to Darvin Ham. Ham said he’s confident Davis will play. – 7:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will “try to give it a go” tonight vs. DEN. – 7:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is “going to try to give it a go,” tonight. – 7:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Juan Toscano-Anderson will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis remains questionable. – 1:42 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:20 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD do KD rumors right now 🤷🏾♂️ – 1:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Danny Green: It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD sportando.basketball/en/danny-green… – 6:18 AM
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis (low back soreness) is going to try to play. Darvin Ham said he’ll warm up, and the plan is that he’ll start. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 30, 2022
Mark Medina: Darvin Ham said that Anthony Davis hasn’t received any imaging. It comes down to AD handling pain management and Lakers’ training staff determining whether he’s good enough to play. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 30, 2022
Mike Trudell: The plan will be for Davis to go back to the center position (Damian Jones started in his absence); Troy Brown Jr. (4 made 3’s at Minnesota in his first start) could get the nod again on the wing after he impressed the coaches last game. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 30, 2022
