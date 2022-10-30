Ben Simmons: 'I believe we can be the best team in the NBA'

“F*** yeah! I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.” Ben Simmons in high spirits despite the Nets falling to 1-5 after today’s loss vs. the Pacers.
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Unnamed NBA scout says Ben Simmons is happy to come off the floor sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 6:36 AM
Unnamed NBA scout says Ben Simmons is happy to come off the floor sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 6:36 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ben Simmons was asked if the Nets believe in themselves. He replied, “For sure. F*** yeah. I believe it. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA. I believe that.” pic.twitter.com/7PDGg0TrI2 – 11:37 PM
Ben Simmons was asked if the Nets believe in themselves. He replied, “For sure. F*** yeah. I believe it. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA. I believe that.” pic.twitter.com/7PDGg0TrI2 – 11:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons said the team had a players-only meeting after the game to discuss where the team is at and how to best move forward. – 10:50 PM
Ben Simmons said the team had a players-only meeting after the game to discuss where the team is at and how to best move forward. – 10:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said the postgame team meeting was players only and everyone was “honest.” Said the Nets can still be the best team in the NBA. – 10:46 PM
Ben Simmons said the postgame team meeting was players only and everyone was “honest.” Said the Nets can still be the best team in the NBA. – 10:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons tonight:
9 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
Most PTS in a game in over 500 days. pic.twitter.com/UEY1xyCFXQ – 9:58 PM
Ben Simmons tonight:
9 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
Most PTS in a game in over 500 days. pic.twitter.com/UEY1xyCFXQ – 9:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This won’t surprise anyone but Ben Simmons has a couple of pretty egregious missed tonight. – 9:02 PM
This won’t surprise anyone but Ben Simmons has a couple of pretty egregious missed tonight. – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons took 5 shots in the first-half, but none of them going towards the basket.
Every shot has been fading or a turnaround. Would be nice to see him finish with his force being directed at the rim. – 8:48 PM
Ben Simmons took 5 shots in the first-half, but none of them going towards the basket.
Every shot has been fading or a turnaround. Would be nice to see him finish with his force being directed at the rim. – 8:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets offense was always going to be at its best with Ben Simmons surrounded by four shooters.
We’ve rarely seen that thus far with Harris and Curry out. We should get an extended look tonight with both available. – 7:50 PM
The Nets offense was always going to be at its best with Ben Simmons surrounded by four shooters.
We’ve rarely seen that thus far with Harris and Curry out. We should get an extended look tonight with both available. – 7:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets open the game with a KD steal and a Royce O’Neale to Ben Simmons lob for an and-one on the other end.
Simmons hits the free-throw. – 7:42 PM
Nets open the game with a KD steal and a Royce O’Neale to Ben Simmons lob for an and-one on the other end.
Simmons hits the free-throw. – 7:42 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod, 3x champ @Danny Green talks ACL rehab, mentoring Ja Morant, @Memphis Grizzlies ascent and Ben Simmons’ struggles.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/u14zYV5R60 – 12:20 PM
On the Crossover pod, 3x champ @Danny Green talks ACL rehab, mentoring Ja Morant, @Memphis Grizzlies ascent and Ben Simmons’ struggles.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/u14zYV5R60 – 12:20 PM
More on this storyline
Ben Simmons said postgame that the team held a players-only meeting to welcome an open dialogue about the best way to move forward. When asked about the mood in the locker room, Durant offered an honest response: “Whatcha think? We lost four games in a row? I must be excited about that? Of course we’re pissed,” he said. “We enjoy basketball. We like to win though. Of course when we lose the game, it’s going to be a somber mood in the locker room. It’ll change once we start playing some good basketball. We got a lot of basketball to be played.” -via Clutch Points / October 30, 2022
StatMuse: Ben Simmons has scored single digit points in 8 straight games. The previous longest streak in his career was 2. pic.twitter.com/ZFkYfiH724 -via Twitter @statmuse / October 28, 2022
“The scouts who have been dispatched to watch Ben Simmons closely — and there have been a lot early in this season — believe that the reason Ben Simmons doesn’t go aggressive isn’t because he’s afraid of missing the shot as much as he’s afraid of being fouled,” said WIndhorst. “He’s only taken nine free throws this season so far and he’s only made three of them. I mean you look at Kyrie telling him to shoot. He was in a position where he would very likely be fouled. Not afraid necessarily of missing the shot. And the thing that scouts who have watched Ben Simmons play is his reaction to being in foul trouble. -via NetsDaily / October 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.