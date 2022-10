Ben Simmons: 'I believe we can be the best team in the NBA'

“The scouts who have been dispatched to watch Ben Simmons closely — and there have been a lot early in this season — believe that the reason Ben Simmons doesn’t go aggressive isn’t because he’s afraid of missing the shot as much as he’s afraid of being fouled,” said WIndhorst. “He’s only taken nine free throws this season so far and he’s only made three of them. I mean you look at Kyrie telling him to shoot. He was in a position where he would very likely be fouled. Not afraid necessarily of missing the shot. And the thing that scouts who have watched Ben Simmons play is his reaction to being in foul trouble. -via NetsDaily / October 28, 2022