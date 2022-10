Bojan Bogdanovic agrees to two-year contract extension with Detroit

Mike Curtis: Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available tonight . Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Livers and Alec Burks are out. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / October 13, 2022

Omari Sanfoka II: Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers practiced today, Casey said. Diallo missed all of preseason with a quad injury. Nerlens Noel went through some pre-practice work. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 16, 2022

I wonder, five weeks later, how Jazz feel about the Bojan Bogdanovic trade – 1:05 AM

Oh, can confirm that the Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 4:57 PM

