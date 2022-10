Danny Green: It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron James and Anthony Davis

In a conversation with Howard Beck on “The Crossover”, Danny Green expressed some roster construction thoughts that have become prevalent among this fanbase, but it hits differently hearing them from a current player and former Laker. Green was asked if he thinks about what has happened to the 2020 title team over the last two years, and his response wasn’t exactly surprising: “We know what happened. I think it’s interesting, I mean all the teams that I’ve played for, you try to see what kind of moves they make, what direction they’re going in, and especially if you win a championship there, it’s home, you have some type of invested feeling toward that city, toward that group, toward some of the players that are still there, the organization. I mean we know what happened, things have changed, they have Dennis back now for cheaper, I thought he was a good fit for them. I thought there was a lot of good pieces that were good fits for them that they let go or traded away and they thought they had a better fit. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD.” Source: Sabreena Merchant @ Silverscreenandroll.com