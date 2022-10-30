Danny Green: It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron James and Anthony Davis

In a conversation with Howard Beck on “The Crossover”, Danny Green expressed some roster construction thoughts that have become prevalent among this fanbase, but it hits differently hearing them from a current player and former Laker. Green was asked if he thinks about what has happened to the 2020 title team over the last two years, and his response wasn’t exactly surprising: “We know what happened. I think it’s interesting, I mean all the teams that I’ve played for, you try to see what kind of moves they make, what direction they’re going in, and especially if you win a championship there, it’s home, you have some type of invested feeling toward that city, toward that group, toward some of the players that are still there, the organization. I mean we know what happened, things have changed, they have Dennis back now for cheaper, I thought he was a good fit for them. I thought there was a lot of good pieces that were good fits for them that they let go or traded away and they thought they had a better fit. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD.”
Source: Sabreena Merchant @ Silverscreenandroll.com
Most points in losses this season:
165 — Durant
153 — Kyrie
129 — LeBron
LeBron(and Westbrook), KD, and Harden are a combined 3-14. Is their era over? I'm not ready to claim that just yet.
Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable for tomorrow's game against Denver.
Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable for tomorrow against the Nuggets:
Lakers status report says Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (left ankle sprain) are questionable for Sunday's game vs Denver.
Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are both listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against Denver.
LeBron James cannot be legally traded this season. Stop suggesting it.
I do my very best to answer and reply to every social media message about the Bulls and the rest of the NBA .. I love Bulls Nation …so one more time … the Pelicans own the Lakers 2023 first round pick by virtue of the Anthony Davis deal. Have a beautiful day. Carry on.
Saturday @LockedOnLakers bonus mini-podcast! We break down Friday's loss to the Wolves, Anthony Davis' absence, Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, the Lakers sitting at 0-5, and more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:32 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis had 40 points and 20 rebounds in a 120-91 win over the Grizzlies.
Davis set an NBA record for fewest minutes played in a 40-point, 20-rebound game (31).
He also set a franchise record for most FT made in a game (26). pic.twitter.com/Q2xYfc6KDc – 12:31 PM
📅 On this day in 2003, LeBron James had 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in his NBA debut with the @Cleveland Cavaliers.
James (18 years, 303 days) is the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 25 points in a game.
He has 860 career 25-point games, the most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/qI0uYkExXA – 11:01 AM
LeBron James last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 STL
James broke a tie with Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history:
1135 – James
1134 – Malone
1122 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
941 – Kobe Bryant
926 – Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/YdsUcJcDrn – 10:01 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 129th time Antetokounmpo has led his team – either outright or tied – in points, rebounds, and assists.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games is LeBron James (226). pic.twitter.com/CIHHZyhB1H – 9:01 AM
Patrick Beverley looking like Lebron's sibling trying to impress his friends 😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/CPawcIVOOO – 8:22 AM
LeBron James on Westbrook: He was great all game
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 5:45 AM
Dr. Jade informs me he's dressing up as Anthony Davis for Halloween. "I'm going to wrap up my shoulder, say I'm hurt and not go out that night."
The Lakers appeared to make a major breakthrough by bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench and squeezing a competitive game from him. But without Anthony Davis, it still didn't add up to winning as they slid to 0-5 in Minneapolis:
It was striking that both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook said they thought Anthony Davis, who missed the game with back tightness, has to take care of his mind.
Russ: “Make sure his mind is in the right place, because I think that’s the most important part of any injury.” – 12:15 AM
It was striking that both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook said they thought Anthony Davis, who missed the game with back tightness, has to take care of his mind.
LAL lose 111-102, and fall to 0-5 on the season.
LeBron (10 for 24) and Westbrook (6 for 17) combined for 46 points on an inefficient shooting night. AD was in street clothes due to lower back soreness. – 10:41 PM
Eight offensive rebounds for Rudy Gobert. That was the biggest difference with Anthony Davis out.
Westbrook looked good off the bench.
Very nice games from Reaves and Brown.
Kendrick Nunn seems to have overcome whatever curse that old witch put on him before the season.
Defensive survives without AD.
Idk, as losses go, this one wasn’t bad. – 10:32 PM
Maxey joins Dana Barros and Danny Green as the Sixers' franchise-leaders for most threes in a single game with 9 makes tonight.
I just saw the most racist political ad. A lot of commercials are so offensive & upsetting, they make you turn the channel. Does anyone ever watch this garbage & say, "No, we can't air that?" Because, man, I'm just trying to watch a ball game, not break my TV.
The Lakers, without AD, go into the half tied at 52-52 with the Wolves. So far so good on the Russ 6th Man experiment. Westbrook has 10 pts and 5 reb off the bench. LeBron leads the team with 16 pts on 6-for-12. LAL has even been respectable from 3, going 5-for-14 (35.7%).
The AD-less Lakers have given up six offensive rebounds in the first 16 minutes.
LAL's bench held up well in the first non-LeBron minutes (with AD also out), narrowing Minnesota's lead to as few as 1 before the 1st Q ended with MIN up 28-25.
Reaves had 5 points, and Gabriel 4 off the pine.
Reaves had 5 points, and Gabriel 4 off the pine. – 8:37 PM
Russell Westbrook is officially coming off the bench for the Lakers tonight even though Anthony Davis is out.
First time off the bench since November 28, 2008 for Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/MlVN39kon8 – 7:32 PM
Darvin Ham on AD: "The back is a tricky thing." Said he felt good this morning but said sometimes when you're away from home in a different bed you can sleep on it wrong. "We feel good about him being available the next game."
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 11-game slate
• Anthony Davis OUT tonight
• All sorts of injury/lineup news breaking
• League Pass/Fail Hot Hands
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins in the NBA
Live now through tipoff, join us!
📺 https://t.co/xg1eJwuGzc pic.twitter.com/vlF69PQOXU – 6:32 PM
AD since the bubble:
80 games played
79 games missed pic.twitter.com/DSAQStXUki – 6:31 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially OUT for tonight's game.
Russell Westbrook will play.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:25 PM
Anthony Davis (back) OUT … LeBron James and Russell Westbrook IN tonight at Minnesota, Lakers say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:25 PM
Anthony Davis is out tonight against Minnesota. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are available.
Updates from the Lakers: Anthony Davis will sit out tonight’s game vs. Minnesota because of a sore back.
Russell Westbrook (sore hamstring) will be available. – 6:24 PM
Lakers say AD is out with low back tightness, Russell Westbrook is available (left hamstring injury) and LeBron James is available (left foot soreness).
Lakers announce that Anthony Davis will miss tonight's game in Minnesota because of lower back tightness
Anthony Davis is out tonight in Minnesota with low back soreness.
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday's @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We break down LeBron's Instagram message, the Lakers' obstacles in trying to improve, and what to do if AD can't play (and Russ can).
youtu.be/of6GBrjiKCo?t=2 – 4:38 PM
📅 On this day in 2017, the @New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis had 45 points and 17 rebounds in a loss to the Warriors.
Davis became just the second player in NBA history to open a season with consecutive 45-point, 15-rebound games.
He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice. pic.twitter.com/1JZdl4resQ – 3:31 PM
Lakers said that
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable for game at Minnesota, LeBron James remains probable, AD remains questionable and Juan Toscano-Anderson out with left ankle sprain – 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision, per the Lakers. He participated in shootaround this morning.
Latest Lakers and Clippers "That's OD" edition on YouTube with @Dave McMenamin on deciphering LeBron on Lakers drama, Kawhi's knee, Russ situation, a new side to PG and AD battling:
Friday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is LeBron sending Passive-LeGressive messages to Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Laker front office? Plus, what happens if AD can't play tonight… or if Westbrook can?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 10:46 AM
We saw LeBron trying to score in the second half on several possessions with this kind of spacing yesterday in Denver. Attacking matchups like Green and Braun for buckets without really looking to pass. His second-half assists were all to Anthony Davis.
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are both questionable for Friday in the team's latest status report
Anthony Davis said his back was fine yesterday and that he'd be ready for Minnesota despite looking like he was laboring on the court against Denver at times. As of Thursday afternoon, he's listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves, along with Russell Westbrook (hamstring).
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are QUESTIONABLE for Friday's game:
The Lakers are listing Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) as questionable at Minnesota tomorrow.
Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and Russell Westbrook (sore left hamstring) as questionable for tomorrow's game in Minnesota. LeBron James (sore left foot) listed as probable.
Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota:
Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness)
Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness)
LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness) – 4:24 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday's @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. The Lakers lose in Denver, look the same with or without Russ (who may be soon coming off the bench). Plus, AD labors through back pain.
youtube.com/watch?v=LbN2I0… – 4:14 PM
Some Lakers fans took to Twitter Wednesday night following their team falling to 0-4 to suggest that it’s time to trade LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis. 😏
What package would you offer to bring one of them to #RipCity
Serious and ridiculous offers encouraged. 😎 pic.twitter.com/hSeIeGmRPb – 2:24 PM
Thursday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers are 0-4 after a 110-99 loss in Denver. No Westbrook, but the problems remain basically the same. Oh, and Anthony Davis had to play through back pain.
https://t.co/mes9MHndCX pic.twitter.com/fm7JXVkJj4 – 12:45 PM
AD has looked great this season minus the three-point shooting.
24.0 PPG
9.5 RPG
2.8 SPG
2.3 BPG
52.7 FG%
He leads the league with 20 stocks. pic.twitter.com/Vvj7tA86qF – 10:52 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last
✅ 43 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 3 BLK
Antetokounmpo is the third player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40p/10r games within his first three games of a season.
He joins Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62 & 1962-63) and Anthony Davis (2016-17). pic.twitter.com/g9mIJ65Ifz – 9:01 AM
Ryan Ward: Anthony Davis and JTA are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/GbeTQ7UNd2 -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / October 29, 2022
What’s clear is the front office hasn’t done a good job of building a competitive roster around Bron and AD. That’s exactly what ex-sharpshooter Danny Green pointed out, who won a title with the Lakers in 2020. Via The Crossover with Howard Beck: “We know what happened. I think it’s interesting, I mean all the teams that I’ve played for, you try to see what kind of moves they make, what direction they’re going in, and especially if you win a championship there, it’s home, you have some type of invested feeling toward that city, toward that group, toward some of the players that are still there, the organization. I mean we know what happened, things have changed, they have Dennis back now for cheaper, I thought he was a good fit for them. I thought there was a lot of good pieces that were good fits for the Lakers that they let go or traded away and they thought they had a better fit. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD.” -via Clutch Points / October 29, 2022
“He has to do what’s best for his body,” James said of Davis. “He has to do what’s best for his body and his mind. If his mind is gone, then everything else will fall to the wayside. So he has to trust himself. Yes, he wants to play every game. Yes, he wants to be out there for our team. But he’s had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years, so he has to trust himself, trust his staff and not put his body in harm’s way.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2022
Not only will the Memphis Grizzlies be on ESPN more this season, but one of their players will be featured on the network’s NBA shows. Grizzlies forward Danny Green has agreed to a TV deal with ESPN. Green will make 15 appearances and give his analysis and opinion on what’s happening in the association. “When I’m done playing, it’s something that I always wanted to venture out into,” Green said. “This an opportunity to build a resume and can get some reps.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / October 19, 2022
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant: extended John Konchar: extended Steven Adams: extended Jaren Jackson Jr.: extended BC: extended Tyus Jones: re-signed Danny Green: TBD Of the rotation players, all eyes are now on what the Grizzlies will do with Dillon Brooks. He’s in the last year of his deal. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / October 16, 2022
LeBron James: I dont know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech. -via Twitter @KingJames / October 29, 2022
Russell Westbrook came off the bench in a regular-season game for the first time since his rookie year in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and impressed his team by taking to the role. “He was great,” said LeBron James, who said Westbrook’s energy “catapulted” L.A.’s overall effort. “He was great all game.” -via ESPN / October 29, 2022
