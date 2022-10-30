Enes Kanter Freedom to Nets owner: You're far worse than Kyrie Irving

Enes Kanter Freedom: I applaud you for condemning @KyrieIrving after multiple antisemitic incidents. It’s time to condemn yourself for supporting the millions of Muslims being slaughtered in #China You literally contribute to genocide,you freaking hypocrite @joetsai1999 You’re far worse than Kyrie
Source: Twitter @EnesFreedom
Source: Twitter @EnesFreedom
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving stood by his controversial posts linking to an antisemitic film in a heated press conference Saturday.
“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”clutchpoints.com/im-not-going-t… – 1:44 PM
Kyrie Irving stood by his controversial posts linking to an antisemitic film in a heated press conference Saturday.
“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”clutchpoints.com/im-not-going-t… – 1:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story off last night is up. On Oct. 11, Kevin Durant said the preseason vibes were great in Brooklyn but the real question is if they survive adversity. With a 1-5 start, a Kyrie Irving press conference, Steve Nash’s words, etc., perhaps that test is here: theathletic.com/3743591/2022/1… – 1:21 PM
Story off last night is up. On Oct. 11, Kevin Durant said the preseason vibes were great in Brooklyn but the real question is if they survive adversity. With a 1-5 start, a Kyrie Irving press conference, Steve Nash’s words, etc., perhaps that test is here: theathletic.com/3743591/2022/1… – 1:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Between LeBron’s Jewish money comment, Stephen Jackson repeating the Rothschild conspiracies/defending Hitler quote and Kyrie, it’s depressing that I have repeat these were used by Hitler to garner support for killing 6 million people, including 4 million in extermination camps. – 12:30 PM
Between LeBron’s Jewish money comment, Stephen Jackson repeating the Rothschild conspiracies/defending Hitler quote and Kyrie, it’s depressing that I have repeat these were used by Hitler to garner support for killing 6 million people, including 4 million in extermination camps. – 12:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
On his way off the podium, Kyrie Irving said of the outrage of the post: “I wish we felt the same about Black reproductive rights, and all the things that actually matter [instead of] what I’m posting.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:13 PM
On his way off the podium, Kyrie Irving said of the outrage of the post: “I wish we felt the same about Black reproductive rights, and all the things that actually matter [instead of] what I’m posting.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post on Twitter nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/irv… – 11:37 AM
Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post on Twitter nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/irv… – 11:37 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie Irving said Saturday night he does not believe he did anything wrong in sharing a post about an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts. es.pn/3SPRfqA – 9:42 AM
Kyrie Irving said Saturday night he does not believe he did anything wrong in sharing a post about an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts. es.pn/3SPRfqA – 9:42 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
In heated exchange with reporters, Kyrie Irving defends recent posts: ‘I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in’ – nj.com nj.com/nets/2022/10/i… – 8:41 AM
Now on @njdotcom
In heated exchange with reporters, Kyrie Irving defends recent posts: ‘I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in’ – nj.com nj.com/nets/2022/10/i… – 8:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving responds to the criticism he received after showing support for an anti-semitic film 👀 pic.twitter.com/zw52yPMChS – 5:45 AM
Kyrie Irving responds to the criticism he received after showing support for an anti-semitic film 👀 pic.twitter.com/zw52yPMChS – 5:45 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving: Not going to stand down on anything that I believe in. I have a whole army around me sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 5:20 AM
Kyrie Irving: Not going to stand down on anything that I believe in. I have a whole army around me sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 5:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Irving: Non rinuncerò mai a quello in cui credo. E sarò più forte, ho un esercito attorno a me sportando.basketball/irving-non-rin… – 5:08 AM
Irving: Non rinuncerò mai a quello in cui credo. E sarò più forte, ho un esercito attorno a me sportando.basketball/irving-non-rin… – 5:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you’re still defending Kyrie Irving or Kanye West, unfollow me. I have no patience for fools, Stans or the clowns who tolerate hate speech just because they used to hoop/rap well. Even before they were washed, making excuses for what they’re spewing is indefensible. – 4:54 AM
If you’re still defending Kyrie Irving or Kanye West, unfollow me. I have no patience for fools, Stans or the clowns who tolerate hate speech just because they used to hoop/rap well. Even before they were washed, making excuses for what they’re spewing is indefensible. – 4:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving attacked an ESPN reporter verbally in a post-game conference 😤
“Don’t dehumanize me up here.”
basketnews.com/news-180122-ky… – 4:03 AM
Kyrie Irving attacked an ESPN reporter verbally in a post-game conference 😤
“Don’t dehumanize me up here.”
basketnews.com/news-180122-ky… – 4:03 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kyrie stans straight up inhaling copium thinking he owned Friedell lol – 1:53 AM
Kyrie stans straight up inhaling copium thinking he owned Friedell lol – 1:53 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Updated Kyrie story from yesterday: theathletic.com/3741410/2022/1… – 1:22 AM
Updated Kyrie story from yesterday: theathletic.com/3741410/2022/1… – 1:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving doubles down on controversial tweet: ‘I’m not going to stand down’ #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/10/30/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:55 AM
Kyrie Irving doubles down on controversial tweet: ‘I’m not going to stand down’ #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/10/30/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:55 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: “I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…‘ – 12:43 AM
Kyrie Irving: “I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…‘ – 12:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “My (September 15) post was a post that Alex Jones did in the early 90s or late 90s about secret societies in America and cults. And it’s true.” #Nets – 12:41 AM
Kyrie Irving: “My (September 15) post was a post that Alex Jones did in the early 90s or late 90s about secret societies in America and cults. And it’s true.” #Nets – 12:41 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Somebody really needed to sit down Kyrie & give him some books. Not the self-published kind sold on the corner. Actual books that were originally printed in hard back copies. He’s always talking about what he finds on YouTube or a Google search, when he needed to visit a library. – 12:20 AM
Somebody really needed to sit down Kyrie & give him some books. Not the self-published kind sold on the corner. Actual books that were originally printed in hard back copies. He’s always talking about what he finds on YouTube or a Google search, when he needed to visit a library. – 12:20 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie first proclaims:
“I’m in a unique position to have a level of influence on my community.”
Less than a minute later, Irving states: “I am no different than any other human being… You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence I have.”
pic.twitter.com/ASrfcxjNJ0 – 11:40 PM
Kyrie first proclaims:
“I’m in a unique position to have a level of influence on my community.”
Less than a minute later, Irving states: “I am no different than any other human being… You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence I have.”
pic.twitter.com/ASrfcxjNJ0 – 11:40 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
In heated exchange with reporters, Kyrie Irving defends posts on anti-Semitic film and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones nj.com/nets/2022/10/i… – 11:28 PM
Now on @njdotcom
In heated exchange with reporters, Kyrie Irving defends posts on anti-Semitic film and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones nj.com/nets/2022/10/i… – 11:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Don’t dehumanize me up here”, Kyrie Irving says when answering a line of questioning pertaining to social media posts he made about dehumanizing those of the Jewish faith. – 11:11 PM
“Don’t dehumanize me up here”, Kyrie Irving says when answering a line of questioning pertaining to social media posts he made about dehumanizing those of the Jewish faith. – 11:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on the film: “I’m promoting it? I put it out there just like you put things out there. You put things out there for a living right? Great, so let’s move on. Don’t dehumanize me up here. I can post whatever I want, say that and shut it down and move on to the next question.” – 10:56 PM
Kyrie on the film: “I’m promoting it? I put it out there just like you put things out there. You put things out there for a living right? Great, so let’s move on. Don’t dehumanize me up here. I can post whatever I want, say that and shut it down and move on to the next question.” – 10:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “I respect what Joe (Tsai, #Nets owner) said but there has a lot to do w/ the not ego or pride of how proud I am to be of African heritage but also to be living as a free black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here.” @Joe Tsai – 10:52 PM
Kyrie Irving: “I respect what Joe (Tsai, #Nets owner) said but there has a lot to do w/ the not ego or pride of how proud I am to be of African heritage but also to be living as a free black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here.” @Joe Tsai – 10:52 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie doubles down on his post:
“I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.” – 10:50 PM
Kyrie doubles down on his post:
“I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.” – 10:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said a lot of things in his postgame presser and I’m not going to do him the disservice of paraphrasing. Will have full quotes soon. – 10:48 PM
Kyrie Irving said a lot of things in his postgame presser and I’m not going to do him the disservice of paraphrasing. Will have full quotes soon. – 10:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “I do not stand w/ Alex Jones’ position, narrative that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or parents that had to relive trauma, or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event.” #Nets – 10:46 PM
Kyrie: “I do not stand w/ Alex Jones’ position, narrative that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or parents that had to relive trauma, or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event.” #Nets – 10:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “I’m not going to stand down anything that I believe in. I’m only gonna get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me while we’re on the topic of promotion.” #Nets – 10:43 PM
Kyrie Irving: “I’m not going to stand down anything that I believe in. I’m only gonna get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me while we’re on the topic of promotion.” #Nets – 10:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about his Alex Jones post from a few weeks ago, Kyrie Irving said “I do not support Alex Jones.” Said the post he had on Jones was from the 90s. – 10:43 PM
Asked about his Alex Jones post from a few weeks ago, Kyrie Irving said “I do not support Alex Jones.” Said the post he had on Jones was from the 90s. – 10:43 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Those 1-and-5 Nets just lost first of two-game home set to tanking Pacers. ‘I’m racked with Jewish guilt,’ Kyrie Irving confided to Frank Drucker.., – 10:36 PM
Those 1-and-5 Nets just lost first of two-game home set to tanking Pacers. ‘I’m racked with Jewish guilt,’ Kyrie Irving confided to Frank Drucker.., – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in losses this season:
165 — Durant
153 — Kyrie
129 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/rICRyhXAil – 10:19 PM
Most points in losses this season:
165 — Durant
153 — Kyrie
129 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/rICRyhXAil – 10:19 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Nash is obviously gonna be Fall Guy #1 for the Nets… but the Simmons trade was a catastrophe, Kyrie is one of the biggest week to week distractions in recent NBA history, and the front office has absolutely stunk for two-plus years. – 10:00 PM
Nash is obviously gonna be Fall Guy #1 for the Nets… but the Simmons trade was a catastrophe, Kyrie is one of the biggest week to week distractions in recent NBA history, and the front office has absolutely stunk for two-plus years. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving last 4 games:
34.5 PPG
3.0 3PM
51.0 FG%
0-4. pic.twitter.com/ZUfl3sVypl – 10:00 PM
Kyrie Irving last 4 games:
34.5 PPG
3.0 3PM
51.0 FG%
0-4. pic.twitter.com/ZUfl3sVypl – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Shorthanded Pacers beat the Nets 125-116. About as bad of a loss as there’s been in the KD/Kyrie era. Irving scored 35 points, Durant had 26. Pacers 23 made 3s tie a Nets franchise-record for most surrendered in a game. Same matchup at Barclays on Monday. – 9:55 PM
Final: Shorthanded Pacers beat the Nets 125-116. About as bad of a loss as there’s been in the KD/Kyrie era. Irving scored 35 points, Durant had 26. Pacers 23 made 3s tie a Nets franchise-record for most surrendered in a game. Same matchup at Barclays on Monday. – 9:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nets with an odd strategy to change the subject from Kryie Irving tonight. – 9:50 PM
Nets with an odd strategy to change the subject from Kryie Irving tonight. – 9:50 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kd after kyrie left mathurin all alone in the corner pic.twitter.com/xak9Hmyz8K – 9:50 PM
kd after kyrie left mathurin all alone in the corner pic.twitter.com/xak9Hmyz8K – 9:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Pacers 92-90. Kyrie Irving has a game-high 26 points, KD has 14, Joe w/11. Nets up to 41 percent shooting from 3. – 9:15 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Pacers 92-90. Kyrie Irving has a game-high 26 points, KD has 14, Joe w/11. Nets up to 41 percent shooting from 3. – 9:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets star Kyrie Irving denies being an antisemite despite promoting hateful film newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 PM
Nets star Kyrie Irving denies being an antisemite despite promoting hateful film newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Pacers lead the Nets 63-62. KD took just four shots. Very unlike him. Kyrie has 15 points on 75 percent shooting. Seth Curry is moving well, but clearly rusty. Feel like rust has replaced ramp-up as the word we hear at nauseam. Indy has 11 dudes and yet this is a game. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: Pacers lead the Nets 63-62. KD took just four shots. Very unlike him. Kyrie has 15 points on 75 percent shooting. Seth Curry is moving well, but clearly rusty. Feel like rust has replaced ramp-up as the word we hear at nauseam. Indy has 11 dudes and yet this is a game. – 8:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Pacers 63, Nets 62
Irving: 15 pts, 4 ast, 6/8 shooting
Harris: 11 pts, 4/7 shooting
Simmons: 7 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast
Durant: 4 pts, 2/4 shooting
Brooklyn had a big lead early and let Indiana right back in the game. Strange half from Kevin Durant. – 8:37 PM
Half: Pacers 63, Nets 62
Irving: 15 pts, 4 ast, 6/8 shooting
Harris: 11 pts, 4/7 shooting
Simmons: 7 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast
Durant: 4 pts, 2/4 shooting
Brooklyn had a big lead early and let Indiana right back in the game. Strange half from Kevin Durant. – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bennedict Mathurin at half:
22 PTS
5-8 FG
4-5 3P
8-8 FT
Outscored Kyrie and KD combined. pic.twitter.com/tHo1WtO2E1 – 8:36 PM
Bennedict Mathurin at half:
22 PTS
5-8 FG
4-5 3P
8-8 FT
Outscored Kyrie and KD combined. pic.twitter.com/tHo1WtO2E1 – 8:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin was fantastic in the first half, 22pts (4-5 3s, 8-8 FTs) in 16mins.
Pacers lead by one at half, 63-62.
Haliburton also made four 3s and has 17pts. Irving has 15. – 8:36 PM
Bennedict Mathurin was fantastic in the first half, 22pts (4-5 3s, 8-8 FTs) in 16mins.
Pacers lead by one at half, 63-62.
Haliburton also made four 3s and has 17pts. Irving has 15. – 8:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets heating up from three to end the half. Harris hit two, Irving and O’Neale just went back to back. – 8:35 PM
Nets heating up from three to end the half. Harris hit two, Irving and O’Neale just went back to back. – 8:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets with an interesting lineup to open the 2nd.
Mills
Irving
Watanabe
Morris
Claxton
Tiny backcourt, massive frontcourt. – 8:12 PM
Nets with an interesting lineup to open the 2nd.
Mills
Irving
Watanabe
Morris
Claxton
Tiny backcourt, massive frontcourt. – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets and Pacers are tied at 26. Kyrie Irving with seven points. Kevin Durant has taken just two shots. Nets are 1-for-10 from 3, 10-for-13 inside the arc. – 8:08 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets and Pacers are tied at 26. Kyrie Irving with seven points. Kevin Durant has taken just two shots. Nets are 1-for-10 from 3, 10-for-13 inside the arc. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry checking in for Nic Claxton.
Irving, Curry, O’Neale, KD, Simmons is a fun lineup. Shooters, shooters, shooters. – 7:47 PM
Seth Curry checking in for Nic Claxton.
Irving, Curry, O’Neale, KD, Simmons is a fun lineup. Shooters, shooters, shooters. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Indifferent crowd reaction to Kyrie Irving tonight. Didn’t hear any boos or any loud cheers. – 7:39 PM
Indifferent crowd reaction to Kyrie Irving tonight. Didn’t hear any boos or any loud cheers. – 7:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets starters are Simmons, Durant, O’Neale, Claxton and Irving. – 7:05 PM
#Nets starters are Simmons, Durant, O’Neale, Claxton and Irving. – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Same starters for the Nets vs. Indy: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Same starters for the Nets vs. Indy: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The NBA just issued the following statement, presumably in response to Kyrie Irving’s latest: pic.twitter.com/AOQiysKR7f – 6:47 PM
The NBA just issued the following statement, presumably in response to Kyrie Irving’s latest: pic.twitter.com/AOQiysKR7f – 6:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#NBA statement re: #Nets star Kyrie Irving 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0NSS2XUuW7 – 6:47 PM
#NBA statement re: #Nets star Kyrie Irving 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0NSS2XUuW7 – 6:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving: “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/kyr… – 6:18 PM
Kyrie Irving: “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/kyr… – 6:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on whether the latest Kyrie Irving situation is a distraction to the #Nets: “I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.” #NBA – 5:57 PM
Steve Nash on whether the latest Kyrie Irving situation is a distraction to the #Nets: “I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.” #NBA – 5:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash when asked if the Kyrie situation is a distraction:
“I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.”
Said Kyrie will address the matter. – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash when asked if the Kyrie situation is a distraction:
“I don’t think our group is overly effected by the situation. We’ve had so many situations over the last two and a half years that I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to it.”
Said Kyrie will address the matter. – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he’s been in contact with the league or if Kyrie Irving will get suspended, Steve Nash said, “I have no idea.” Irving is playing tonight with no restrictions. – 5:54 PM
Asked if he’s been in contact with the league or if Kyrie Irving will get suspended, Steve Nash said, “I have no idea.” Irving is playing tonight with no restrictions. – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if the Kyrie Irving situation has been a distraction, Steve Nash said the team has dealt with so much the past few years he feels like there’s an “immunity” to letting things like this become an issue. – 5:54 PM
Asked if the Kyrie Irving situation has been a distraction, Steve Nash said the team has dealt with so much the past few years he feels like there’s an “immunity” to letting things like this become an issue. – 5:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving will play as usual. No suspension or reduced minutes, etc etc. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving will play as usual. No suspension or reduced minutes, etc etc. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “Clearly I think we all represent values of inclusiveness and equality…I’m not familiar with the material that Kyrie was promoting.” #Nets – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash: “Clearly I think we all represent values of inclusiveness and equality…I’m not familiar with the material that Kyrie was promoting.” #Nets – 5:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash addresses the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s social media posts. pic.twitter.com/eEaE1leifz – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash addresses the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s social media posts. pic.twitter.com/eEaE1leifz – 5:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says the organization has spoken to Kyrie about the movie/book he promoted on his social media accounts. Nash says Kyrie will speak more about things after the game. – 5:48 PM
Nash says the organization has spoken to Kyrie about the movie/book he promoted on his social media accounts. Nash says Kyrie will speak more about things after the game. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “I know Kyrie made a statement. I know that the organization made a statement. The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” #Nets – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash: “I know Kyrie made a statement. I know that the organization made a statement. The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” #Nets – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving’s tweet other than the organization has spoken to him about it. Said he’s not familiar with the material Kyrie was promoting, but said the Nets promote equality. – 5:47 PM
Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving’s tweet other than the organization has spoken to him about it. Said he’s not familiar with the material Kyrie was promoting, but said the Nets promote equality. – 5:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” – 5:47 PM
Steve Nash: “The organization has spoken to Kyrie about it.” – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving warming up ahead of Nets-Pacers pic.twitter.com/C6dqWji7WH – 5:32 PM
Kyrie Irving warming up ahead of Nets-Pacers pic.twitter.com/C6dqWji7WH – 5:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris getting some threes up and Kyrie Irving warming up his handle pregame. pic.twitter.com/9LZWbvHTjc – 5:23 PM
Joe Harris getting some threes up and Kyrie Irving warming up his handle pregame. pic.twitter.com/9LZWbvHTjc – 5:23 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I’m late catching up on this Kyrie nonsense and wish I hadn’t. Not sure the mental health card will work here, but everyone who likes attending his pity parties believe that’s a catch all for everything he says and does that’s wrong, dumb, selfish, dishonest and distracting. – 4:42 PM
I’m late catching up on this Kyrie nonsense and wish I hadn’t. Not sure the mental health card will work here, but everyone who likes attending his pity parties believe that’s a catch all for everything he says and does that’s wrong, dumb, selfish, dishonest and distracting. – 4:42 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has earned the label of being anti-semitic after tweeting & posting a link for a film that reportedly spreads conspiracy theories about Jews.
The Brooklyn Nets decided to respond to the accusations 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-180108-ky… – 3:32 PM
Kyrie Irving has earned the label of being anti-semitic after tweeting & posting a link for a film that reportedly spreads conspiracy theories about Jews.
The Brooklyn Nets decided to respond to the accusations 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-180108-ky… – 3:32 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.
Hélà🤞🏾♾ – 2:07 PM
I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.
Hélà🤞🏾♾ – 2:07 PM
More on this storyline
Kyrie Irving: Mom, thank you for naming me KYRIE. I am grateful you hid me from the world long enough until I was ready to overstand who I AM. My roots and ancestors lead me back to AFRAKA and I am damn proud to overstand all of the KNOWLEDGE that was left behind for Application.🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / October 30, 2022
When asked if he understood how many viewed it as anti-Semitic, he replied: “It’s on Amazon, public platform. Whether you want to watch it or not is up to you. “There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different from the next human being so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have over top of the adultery of, you cannot post that. Why not? Why not?” -via New York Post / October 30, 2022
Irving also defended his post from six weeks ago in which he shared to his Instagram story a 2002 video of Alex Jones decrying a “New World Order.” “I don’t expect understanding from a media conglomerate group,” Irving said. -via New York Post / October 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.