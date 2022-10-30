Gregg Popovich: It would be inappropriate to comment on Josh Primo

Matthew Tynan: Gregg Popovich said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the Joshua Primo situation at this juncture, and the team is sticking to its statement from Friday night. Nothing further.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop declined to answer questions today about reports from several outlets, including the Express-News, that the club waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged incidents of exposing himself to women. – 5:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Gregg Popovich said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the Joshua Primo situation at this juncture, and the team is sticking to its statement from Friday night. Nothing further. – 5:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No complaint against Josh Primo has reached the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.
No complaint against Josh Primo has reached the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
ESPN reports that the Spurs waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged instances where he exposed himself to women.
ESPN reports that the Spurs waived Josh Primo after multiple alleged instances where he exposed himself to women.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo — the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women: es.pn/3fh5oQ5 – 6:37 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Neither the Spurs nor Josh Primo are divulging details about what exactly led to Friday’s thunderbolt of a separation announcement. But there are a few things we know for sure, and they all suggest this was not a decision the Spurs made lightly. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 6:37 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Reporting with @Adrian Wojnarowski The San Antonio Spurs’ release of guard Josh Primo – the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The #Spurs have had other shocking stories surface through the years, including the Kawhi Leonard saga, addiction issues with star players & sudden firings of head coaches.
But in terms of coming out of nowhere, the waiving of Josh Primo might be No. 1.
The #Spurs have had other shocking stories surface through the years, including the Kawhi Leonard saga, addiction issues with star players & sudden firings of head coaches.
But in terms of coming out of nowhere, the waiving of Josh Primo might be No. 1.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 📺 on Josh Primo being waived and the Spurs defeating the Chicago Bulls: youtu.be/c9SPz9WNaFI – 1:29 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On an emotional night that began with the shocking release of Josh Primo, Spurs down another good team, knocking off the Bulls 129-124 in 1st game of a 4-game homestand.
On an emotional night that began with the shocking release of Josh Primo, Spurs down another good team, knocking off the Bulls 129-124 in 1st game of a 4-game homestand.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Just spoke to former Spur Thad Young, who told me he was shocked to see the Josh Primo news. He got to know Primo well in San Antonio early last season, said he’s a great guy. – 10:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn – 10:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan just surpassed 20,000 career points on a midrange pull-up jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter at San Antonio.
DeMar DeRozan just surpassed 20,000 career points on a midrange pull-up jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter at San Antonio.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If this was any other organization, I feel like the details about Josh Primo getting waived would’ve already leaked. However, the Spurs are great about keeping things in-house. basketballnews.com/stories/san-an… – 8:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Josh Primo has locked his IG account. So far only him and the Spurs front office know what happened behind his waiving. Odd situation #GoSpursGo – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Gregg Popovich calling DeMar DeRozan “a beautiful, wonderful human being” and “just a sweet man” before this game, really something else. – 8:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Still shocked at news Spurs waived 2nd-year guard Josh Primo who had his option picked up before the season and was under contract through 2023-24. No one is saying anything right now, but this is what Gregg Popovich had to say about Primo just 10 months ago: pic.twitter.com/vgVyFFzGnU – 8:06 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
As far as I can tell, the waiving of Josh Primo sets a new record for the earliest any lottery pick has ever had their rookie scale contract terminated in NBA history, beating the previous record by Georgios Papagiannis (who at least made it to the trade deadline of year two). – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Primo was San Antonio’s backup point guard by the end of preseason and entering last week
Josh Primo was San Antonio’s backup point guard by the end of preseason and entering last week
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Josh Primo was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft when selected 12th to the Spurs. His on-court development absolutely had the organization excited about his NBA future. Waiving Primo so abruptly without explanation is fairly unprecedented — and jarring. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We were finishing up a family dinner before the Celtics game, what happened with Josh Primo now??? – 7:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation. – 7:35 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
It was just 2 weeks ago that San Antonio exercised the 3rd year (2023-24) team option for Josh Primo.
He is under contract for $4.1M and $4.3M.
He is eligible to be claimed with room or an exception but a team will have to do its diligence on why the 19-year old was waived. – 7:31 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Stunning Spurs news: The team has waived Josh Primo who was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/5szcSwov2r – 7:29 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Josh Primo just got waived by the Spurs. Makes no sense. He was out Wednesday with a glute injury. But this is very strange to waive a first round pick with obvious upside. Clearly more to it. – 7:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Wow. I’m very curious to hear why the Spurs waived Josh Primo. Here is RC Buford’s statement: pic.twitter.com/zP8ukiVXmD – 7:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Breaking: Spurs have released Josh Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. – 7:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
RC Buford on the shocking release of Josh Primo: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Spurs have waived Josh Primo. Primo was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. – 7:26 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs have made a shocking announcement that they’ve waived Josh Primo.
The Spurs have made a shocking announcement that they’ve waived Josh Primo.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs say they have waived Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/qIPpW5InKr – 7:25 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The NBA’s official injury report is listing Devin Vassell and Josh Primo as OUT again tonight.
The NBA’s official injury report is listing Devin Vassell and Josh Primo as OUT again tonight.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Primo (left glute), Devin Vassell (left knee), Barlow (G-League), and Bassey (G-League) are OUT Friday vs the Bulls per latest injury report turned into NBA – 9:39 PM
