James Wiseman: 'When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment'

James Wiseman: 'When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment'

Main Rumors

James Wiseman: 'When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment'

October 30, 2022- by

By |

James Wiseman: “When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment,” Wiseman recalls. “My mom had to carry me to her apartment. I was just crushed. Having a lot of nights where I was crying a lot, like a lot of times where I had thoughts like …” he trails off for a minute, eyes glancing through rain-flecked, floor-to-ceiling windows high up in a quiet room on the top floor of Chase Center. Outside, a dense cover of fog has rolled in with the morning, like clockwork, swallowing up the long freighters lolling in the Bay.
Source: Katie Heindl @ Uproxx

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors lose in overtime in Charlotte. They’re 3-3. Didn’t bring it in first half, gave up a four-point lead in final 54 seconds of regulation. Curry/Klay a combined 4/20 from 3. Draymond Green looks great. Kuminga/Wiseman only 8 combined minutes. Poole late ankle tweak. – 9:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down 12 at half in Charlotte to the same Hornets team that was blown out in Orlando last night. They’re -17 in the Curry/Draymond minutes. Wiseman three quick fouls. Eleven Hornets offensive rebounds. No Curry made 3s. – 8:07 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga checks in for James Wiseman after he picks up three fouls in five minutes.
Hornets up 31-21 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. – 7:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Two first-quarter fouls for James Wiseman, in comes Jonathan Kuminga – 7:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman has 3 fouls in his first 5 minutes on the court. Because of that, it’s Jonathan Kuminga time. – 7:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Nick Richards outworking James WIseman underneath. Wiseman already has 3 fouls in 5 minutes. – 7:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Nick Richards gives James Wiseman a lesson in paint presence. Sons him for a 3p play – 7:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry/Poole/Wiggins/D. Green/Wiseman group in now. – 7:23 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Wise brings something that no on else on our team brings. That combination of athleticism, size, skill – no one else has that.”
-Draymond Green says James Wiseman is a special talent who’s key for the Warriors second unit this season. Green says JW keeps improving. #dubnation1:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
This is an odd combo for the Warriors with Curry, Poole, Moody, J. Green and Wiseman on the floor but I’m feeling it. 16-3 Warriors run? #dubnation11:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Finally, an on-target lob to Wiseman. From Curry. Flushed – 11:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kevon Looney and James Wiseman combined for 7 rebounds Tuesday vs. Phoenix.
They snagged 8 between them in the first quarter tonight. – 10:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors making a much more concerted effort to find Wiseman when fronted down low. They missed him on a lot of those in the first couple games. – 10:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman is the first Warrior off the bench tonight, followed by Jordan Poole and Moses Moody a few minutes later. – 10:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wiseman was the first off the bench tonight
Now Poole and Moody are in – 10:24 PM

More on this storyline

Another outlet Wiseman took to was journaling. His therapist recommended keeping a journal with him every day for “self inventory, or self reflection.” He found the tangible process of putting his thoughts to paper gave him a sense of mental clarity, and more than that, a needed outlet. “I had so many thoughts and emotions, and being a man, they teach you to try to hold your emotions in, coming from the status quo society. But coming from a real man’s perspective, you gotta express yourself,” Wiseman says. -via Uproxx / October 30, 2022
Whether through opening up or seeing his thoughts and feelings so neatly laid out, that outlet roused another creative release for Wiseman: making music. “What’s crazy is the music stuff, I wasn’t really invested in it. I was more invested in just writing,” he says with a smile. “It just became a song.” -via Uproxx / October 30, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home