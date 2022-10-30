James Wiseman: “When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment,” Wiseman recalls. “My mom had to carry me to her apartment. I was just crushed. Having a lot of nights where I was crying a lot, like a lot of times where I had thoughts like …” he trails off for a minute, eyes glancing through rain-flecked, floor-to-ceiling windows high up in a quiet room on the top floor of Chase Center. Outside, a dense cover of fog has rolled in with the morning, like clockwork, swallowing up the long freighters lolling in the Bay.
Source: Katie Heindl @ Uproxx
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors lose in overtime in Charlotte. They’re 3-3. Didn’t bring it in first half, gave up a four-point lead in final 54 seconds of regulation. Curry/Klay a combined 4/20 from 3. Draymond Green looks great. Kuminga/Wiseman only 8 combined minutes. Poole late ankle tweak. – 9:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down 12 at half in Charlotte to the same Hornets team that was blown out in Orlando last night. They’re -17 in the Curry/Draymond minutes. Wiseman three quick fouls. Eleven Hornets offensive rebounds. No Curry made 3s. – 8:07 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jonathan Kuminga checks in for James Wiseman after he picks up three fouls in five minutes.
Hornets up 31-21 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. – 7:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Two first-quarter fouls for James Wiseman, in comes Jonathan Kuminga – 7:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman has 3 fouls in his first 5 minutes on the court. Because of that, it’s Jonathan Kuminga time. – 7:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Nick Richards gives James Wiseman a lesson in paint presence. Sons him for a 3p play – 7:29 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Wise brings something that no on else on our team brings. That combination of athleticism, size, skill – no one else has that.”
-Draymond Green says James Wiseman is a special talent who’s key for the Warriors second unit this season. Green says JW keeps improving. #dubnation – 1:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
This is an odd combo for the Warriors with Curry, Poole, Moody, J. Green and Wiseman on the floor but I’m feeling it. 16-3 Warriors run? #dubnation – 11:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kevon Looney and James Wiseman combined for 7 rebounds Tuesday vs. Phoenix.
They snagged 8 between them in the first quarter tonight. – 10:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors making a much more concerted effort to find Wiseman when fronted down low. They missed him on a lot of those in the first couple games. – 10:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman is the first Warrior off the bench tonight, followed by Jordan Poole and Moses Moody a few minutes later. – 10:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wiseman was the first off the bench tonight
Now Poole and Moody are in – 10:24 PM
Another outlet Wiseman took to was journaling. His therapist recommended keeping a journal with him every day for “self inventory, or self reflection.” He found the tangible process of putting his thoughts to paper gave him a sense of mental clarity, and more than that, a needed outlet. “I had so many thoughts and emotions, and being a man, they teach you to try to hold your emotions in, coming from the status quo society. But coming from a real man’s perspective, you gotta express yourself,” Wiseman says. -via Uproxx / October 30, 2022
Whether through opening up or seeing his thoughts and feelings so neatly laid out, that outlet roused another creative release for Wiseman: making music. “What’s crazy is the music stuff, I wasn’t really invested in it. I was more invested in just writing,” he says with a smile. “It just became a song.” -via Uproxx / October 30, 2022
