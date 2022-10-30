Jaylen Nowell, Wolves not close to an extension deal?

Darren Wolfson: Right now the Wolves and Nowell are not close. If the Wolves sign anybody to an extension, I imagine it would be Naz Reid. Those talks are ongoing. But my sense right now is nothing is close.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Sunday story on Jaylen Nowell: startribune.com/jaylen-nowell-… – 7:40 PM
Sunday story on Jaylen Nowell: startribune.com/jaylen-nowell-… – 7:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail by 6 with 3:33 to play after a pair of LeBron FT’s got him to 27 points to match fellow No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards.
Wolves are going with Jaylen Nowell over D’Angelo Russell in crunch time here. – 10:16 PM
LAL trail by 6 with 3:33 to play after a pair of LeBron FT’s got him to 27 points to match fellow No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards.
Wolves are going with Jaylen Nowell over D’Angelo Russell in crunch time here. – 10:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m really excited for the edition of our Next Contract series on @spotrac. Instead of looking at guys looking at a max extension (or holding off on a max deal), I wrote about two young players who are extension-eligible: Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid.
Link to come when it’s posted! – 11:22 AM
I’m really excited for the edition of our Next Contract series on @spotrac. Instead of looking at guys looking at a max extension (or holding off on a max deal), I wrote about two young players who are extension-eligible: Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid.
Link to come when it’s posted! – 11:22 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards brings it
Jaylen Nowell gets buckets
Jaden McDaniels on both ends
The Wolves take a small step forward theathletic.com/3733895/2022/1… – 11:04 AM
Anthony Edwards brings it
Jaylen Nowell gets buckets
Jaden McDaniels on both ends
The Wolves take a small step forward theathletic.com/3733895/2022/1… – 11:04 AM
More on this storyline
Darren Wolfson: The Wolves have had extension talks with Nowell going back months. They made multiple offers in June. Didn’t come close with Nowell. He never even like considered signing on the dotted line. The Wolves first offer or multiple first offers… they were in June. That doesn’t need to be the Wolves’ final offer. So the Wolves can sign Noel to an extension anytime during the season. -via Spotify / October 30, 2022
Dane Moore: Chris Finch at practice Wednesday on Jaylen Nowell’s role this season: “His role is going to be kind of that x-factor off the bench. He’s done that for us in the past, as you know, but now we’ll have a consistent role for it.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / September 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.