Jazz will not pick up contract options of Udoka Azubuike and Leandro Bolmaro

Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz will not pick up Udoka Azubuike’s fourth year rookie option, or Leandro Bolmaro’s third year option, League Sources tell The Athletic. Both will be unrestricted free agents this coming offseason
Source: Twitter @Tjonesonthenba
Source: Twitter @Tjonesonthenba
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Remember the last time the Nuggets beat the Jazz? Same thing happened.
2. Clarkson and THT protecting the rim???
3. Impressions of Leandro Bolmaro, Ochai Agbaji, and Udoka Azubuike’s first real minutes this year.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:37 AM
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Remember the last time the Nuggets beat the Jazz? Same thing happened.
2. Clarkson and THT protecting the rim???
3. Impressions of Leandro Bolmaro, Ochai Agbaji, and Udoka Azubuike’s first real minutes this year.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:37 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy on Leandro Bolmaro: “We love Leandro’s toughness. We love his ability to guard the ball defensively, the pace that he plays with. The fire that he plays with on both ends is is definitely representative of how we want our team and our program to be.” – 11:38 PM
Will Hardy on Leandro Bolmaro: “We love Leandro’s toughness. We love his ability to guard the ball defensively, the pace that he plays with. The fire that he plays with on both ends is is definitely representative of how we want our team and our program to be.” – 11:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Two way player Micah Potter making his Jazz debut. Dok making his season debut. Will Hardy has emptied the bench – 10:59 PM
Two way player Micah Potter making his Jazz debut. Dok making his season debut. Will Hardy has emptied the bench – 10:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy has waved the white flag: Current lineup is Udoka Azubuike, Micah Potter, Ochai Agbaji, Leandro Bolmaro, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. – 10:59 PM
Will Hardy has waved the white flag: Current lineup is Udoka Azubuike, Micah Potter, Ochai Agbaji, Leandro Bolmaro, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. – 10:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz wave the white flag. Dok, Agbaji, Potter, Bolmaro, NAW check in. – 10:59 PM
Jazz wave the white flag. Dok, Agbaji, Potter, Bolmaro, NAW check in. – 10:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Leandro Bolmaro about to check in. Collin seems upset about something…don’t know if those are related.
Collin and Will had an extended convo after he checked out. – 9:51 PM
Leandro Bolmaro about to check in. Collin seems upset about something…don’t know if those are related.
Collin and Will had an extended convo after he checked out. – 9:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton and Will Hardy had an exchange as the latter checked out. Meanwhile, Leandro Bolmaro is in for the Jazz. – 9:51 PM
Collin Sexton and Will Hardy had an exchange as the latter checked out. Meanwhile, Leandro Bolmaro is in for the Jazz. – 9:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So let’s pretend everyone of Gay, fontecchio, sexton and Kessler are out tomorrow. What’s the rotation? Keep in mind, Dok is AVAILABLE – 6:41 PM
So let’s pretend everyone of Gay, fontecchio, sexton and Kessler are out tomorrow. What’s the rotation? Keep in mind, Dok is AVAILABLE – 6:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Also: Dok isn’t on the injury list…..which…puts him on track to be in uniform tomorrow – 6:38 PM
Also: Dok isn’t on the injury list…..which…puts him on track to be in uniform tomorrow – 6:38 PM
More on this storyline
Sarah Todd: Also of note on Jazz injury report: Udoka Azubuike is not listed, which means that he is available to play for the first time since his right ankle surgery last season. -via Twitter @NBASarah / October 27, 2022
Ryan Miller: Udoka Azubuike is OUT for Utah’s season opener. No one else is on the injury report. -via Twitter @millerjryan / October 18, 2022
Eric Walden: Malik Beasley and Udoka Azubuike remain OUT for the Jazz’s preseason finale Friday vs. the Mavs -via Twitter @tribjazz / October 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.