Joel Embiid questionable for Monday's game due to illness

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Washington.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report. He is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Wizards due to a non-COVID illness – 5:57 PM
The #Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report. He is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Wizards due to a non-COVID illness – 5:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards for a non-COVID-19 illness. pic.twitter.com/agWx5WRNOl – 5:48 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards for a non-COVID-19 illness. pic.twitter.com/agWx5WRNOl – 5:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid questionable for Monday. Non-COVID illness.
Friday in Toronto, Rivers: “I just think every night with Joel is ‘Questionable’. […] We want to make sure he feels great early in the year every night. If it takes up to game time every night, we’re going to do that.” – 5:37 PM
Joel Embiid questionable for Monday. Non-COVID illness.
Friday in Toronto, Rivers: “I just think every night with Joel is ‘Questionable’. […] We want to make sure he feels great early in the year every night. If it takes up to game time every night, we’re going to do that.” – 5:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards with a non-COVID illness. – 5:32 PM
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards with a non-COVID illness. – 5:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Bradley Beal. – 4:14 PM
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Bradley Beal. – 4:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid:“There’s a reason I’m always on him to just let it fly. He’s got to get up 10 to 15 threes a game. That’s how good of a shooter he is.”
Tyrese Maxey is learning Sixers need him to be more selfish:‘Isos are good for you, too’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:32 AM
Joel Embiid:“There’s a reason I’m always on him to just let it fly. He’s got to get up 10 to 15 threes a game. That’s how good of a shooter he is.”
Tyrese Maxey is learning Sixers need him to be more selfish:‘Isos are good for you, too’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:32 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid looked gassed at times in the second half, but he saved just enough to bury the Bulls in the last 20 seconds of a Saturday night win:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-hits-la… – 12:14 AM
Joel Embiid looked gassed at times in the second half, but he saved just enough to bury the Bulls in the last 20 seconds of a Saturday night win:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-hits-la… – 12:14 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After a season of sacrifice, Nikola Vučević remains committed to making the right play. But from his media day comments to his high-profile battle vs. Joel Embiid on Saturday, it’s clear he’s not taking a backseat anymore.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:12 AM
After a season of sacrifice, Nikola Vučević remains committed to making the right play. But from his media day comments to his high-profile battle vs. Joel Embiid on Saturday, it’s clear he’s not taking a backseat anymore.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:12 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Another slow start, another furious comeback, but ultimately, another Bulls loss to Joel Embiid and the Sixers
Observations
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:05 PM
Another slow start, another furious comeback, but ultimately, another Bulls loss to Joel Embiid and the Sixers
Observations
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:05 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers cap a win-win back-to-back with a 114-109 victory in Chicago.
Embiid: 25 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST
Harden: 15 PTS / 6 REB / 11 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Niang: 15 PTS / 6-8 fg / 3-4 3fg
Melton: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST – 10:44 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers cap a win-win back-to-back with a 114-109 victory in Chicago.
Embiid: 25 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST
Harden: 15 PTS / 6 REB / 11 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 13 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Niang: 15 PTS / 6-8 fg / 3-4 3fg
Melton: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST – 10:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Embiid comes through: for the lead, then at the rim. Sixers win. pic.twitter.com/WFE3ZXhjCz – 10:39 PM
Embiid comes through: for the lead, then at the rim. Sixers win. pic.twitter.com/WFE3ZXhjCz – 10:39 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The player grades as Joel Embiid leads the way to a win in Chicago #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 10:39 PM
The player grades as Joel Embiid leads the way to a win in Chicago #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 10:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
An excellent start gave way to foul trouble, sluggish offense, and some poor decisions, but the Sixers ultimately emerged victorious over the Bulls thanks to a late Embiid three and small contributions from guys throughout the roster: phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:38 PM
An excellent start gave way to foul trouble, sluggish offense, and some poor decisions, but the Sixers ultimately emerged victorious over the Bulls thanks to a late Embiid three and small contributions from guys throughout the roster: phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in Chicago, 114-109. Competitive game where the offense was excellent early and a major adventure late. The late Joel Embiid pick-and-pop 3 was the difference.
The Sixers are 3-4. Much needed sweep of the difficult road-road back-to-back. – 10:37 PM
Sixers win in Chicago, 114-109. Competitive game where the offense was excellent early and a major adventure late. The late Joel Embiid pick-and-pop 3 was the difference.
The Sixers are 3-4. Much needed sweep of the difficult road-road back-to-back. – 10:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: 76ers 114, Bulls 109
DeRozan: 24 pts
Vucevic: 23-19-3
LaVine: 20 pts
Embiid: 25-7-4, moves to 12-0 vs. Bulls in career
Bulls, who nearly erased 19-point deficit, are 3-4. On to Brooklyn on Tuesday – 10:35 PM
Final: 76ers 114, Bulls 109
DeRozan: 24 pts
Vucevic: 23-19-3
LaVine: 20 pts
Embiid: 25-7-4, moves to 12-0 vs. Bulls in career
Bulls, who nearly erased 19-point deficit, are 3-4. On to Brooklyn on Tuesday – 10:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid with a huge defensive stand at the rim. DeRozan’s layup popped out, Embiid stayed vertical. Caruso stole a horrendous outlet pass and got a wide-open look at a 3, but missed.
Sixers survive, 114-109. 3-4 on the season, *slowly* starting to figure things out on both ends. – 10:35 PM
Embiid with a huge defensive stand at the rim. DeRozan’s layup popped out, Embiid stayed vertical. Caruso stole a horrendous outlet pass and got a wide-open look at a 3, but missed.
Sixers survive, 114-109. 3-4 on the season, *slowly* starting to figure things out on both ends. – 10:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 114, Bulls 109. Sixers built a 19-point first-half lead, let Chicago storm all the way back before Joel Embiid drilled what turned out to be the game-winning 3.
After starting 1-4, the Sixers have won two straight road games against playoff-caliber opponents. – 10:34 PM
FINAL: Sixers 114, Bulls 109. Sixers built a 19-point first-half lead, let Chicago storm all the way back before Joel Embiid drilled what turned out to be the game-winning 3.
After starting 1-4, the Sixers have won two straight road games against playoff-caliber opponents. – 10:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 114, Bulls 109
Embiid improves to 12-0 lifetime vs. Bulls
DeRozan 24 pts
Vucevic 23 points, 19 rebs, 3 assists
LaVine 20 pts
Embiid 25 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists; go ahead 3 with 18.1 seconds left
Harden 15 pts, 11 assists; 2-13 FGs – 10:34 PM
76ers 114, Bulls 109
Embiid improves to 12-0 lifetime vs. Bulls
DeRozan 24 pts
Vucevic 23 points, 19 rebs, 3 assists
LaVine 20 pts
Embiid 25 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists; go ahead 3 with 18.1 seconds left
Harden 15 pts, 11 assists; 2-13 FGs – 10:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joel Embiid is now 12-0 lifetime against the Bulls! pic.twitter.com/siCWmeCmuc – 10:34 PM
Joel Embiid is now 12-0 lifetime against the Bulls! pic.twitter.com/siCWmeCmuc – 10:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Unbelievable sequence. DeRozan meets Embiid at the rim, but misses layup. Sixers try to clear, Alex Caruso steals, but misses a potential game-tying 3
Two Tobias Harris free throws make it 114-109 with 4.4 secs left – 10:33 PM
Unbelievable sequence. DeRozan meets Embiid at the rim, but misses layup. Sixers try to clear, Alex Caruso steals, but misses a potential game-tying 3
Two Tobias Harris free throws make it 114-109 with 4.4 secs left – 10:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid for three. Sixers up 3.
Georges Niang screaming from the bench.
Timeout called.
Georges smacks Joel in the head (the signature Georges way).
Fin. – 10:32 PM
Joel Embiid for three. Sixers up 3.
Georges Niang screaming from the bench.
Timeout called.
Georges smacks Joel in the head (the signature Georges way).
Fin. – 10:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid just buried a 3 out of a pick-and-pop to break the tie with less than 20 seconds to play. Massive bucket but for the big guy, who has looked gassed in this fourth quarter. – 10:31 PM
Embiid just buried a 3 out of a pick-and-pop to break the tie with less than 20 seconds to play. Massive bucket but for the big guy, who has looked gassed in this fourth quarter. – 10:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Embiid sinks a 3-pointer to take the lead with 18.1 seconds remaining. – 10:30 PM
Embiid sinks a 3-pointer to take the lead with 18.1 seconds remaining. – 10:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid missed both free throws but just buried the 3 to put the Sixers up 112-109 with 18.1 seconds to play. – 10:30 PM
Embiid missed both free throws but just buried the 3 to put the Sixers up 112-109 with 18.1 seconds to play. – 10:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Embiid hits massive 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds left to snap tie.
Embiid is 11-0 career vs. Bulls. – 10:30 PM
Embiid hits massive 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds left to snap tie.
Embiid is 11-0 career vs. Bulls. – 10:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Embiid misses both free throws with the game tied and a minute left on the clock. – 10:28 PM
Embiid misses both free throws with the game tied and a minute left on the clock. – 10:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 90, Bulls 87 at the end of a funky third quarter. Embiid has 20-5-3. Maxey with 14. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, so will be interesting to see how both look down the stretch. – 9:55 PM
Sixers 90, Bulls 87 at the end of a funky third quarter. Embiid has 20-5-3. Maxey with 14. Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, so will be interesting to see how both look down the stretch. – 9:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The “Curse of Embiid” is just 18-plus minutes away from being broken! What could possibly go wrong? – 9:37 PM
The “Curse of Embiid” is just 18-plus minutes away from being broken! What could possibly go wrong? – 9:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch strips Embiid to get the ball back into the Bulls hands, then sinks a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers lead to 72-70.
16 points and 12 rebounds for the big man so far tonight. – 9:30 PM
Vooch strips Embiid to get the ball back into the Bulls hands, then sinks a 3-pointer to cut the Sixers lead to 72-70.
16 points and 12 rebounds for the big man so far tonight. – 9:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers up 8 at halftime. Embiid, Maxey, Thybulle all with three fouls.
Some strong work by P.J. Tucker (11 points) — timely hammer screen to free Maxey for a 3; stonewalling Vucevic in the post; drilling corner 3s.
De’Anthony Melton again quite valuable and versatile. – 9:16 PM
Sixers up 8 at halftime. Embiid, Maxey, Thybulle all with three fouls.
Some strong work by P.J. Tucker (11 points) — timely hammer screen to free Maxey for a 3; stonewalling Vucevic in the post; drilling corner 3s.
De’Anthony Melton again quite valuable and versatile. – 9:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Bulls at halftime, 64-56. They are shooting 10-20 from deep.
Thought they played quite well for most of the half but they only got 19 combined minutes from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey because of foul trouble. Chicago got back in the game against a small-ball unit. – 9:12 PM
Sixers lead Bulls at halftime, 64-56. They are shooting 10-20 from deep.
Thought they played quite well for most of the half but they only got 19 combined minutes from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey because of foul trouble. Chicago got back in the game against a small-ball unit. – 9:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-56, at halftime in Chicago.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 6-9 fg
Harris: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4-5 fg
Tucker: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 8 AST (!)
Melton: 8 PTS / 4 AST – 9:11 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-56, at halftime in Chicago.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 6-9 fg
Harris: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4-5 fg
Tucker: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 8 AST (!)
Melton: 8 PTS / 4 AST – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Half: Sixers 64, Bulls 56. Chicago roared back with Maxey and Embiid sitting down the stretch with 3 fouls apiece, but Melton and Tucker hit a couple big shots late to keep a bit of a cushion. Embiid has 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. DeRozan has 20 on 5-of-6 FG and 9-of-10 FTs. – 9:10 PM
Half: Sixers 64, Bulls 56. Chicago roared back with Maxey and Embiid sitting down the stretch with 3 fouls apiece, but Melton and Tucker hit a couple big shots late to keep a bit of a cushion. Embiid has 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. DeRozan has 20 on 5-of-6 FG and 9-of-10 FTs. – 9:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 64, Bulls 56 at half
DeRozan 20 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 12 rebs
Caruso 9 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 3 fouls
Harden 1-7
76ers 10-20 from 3 – 9:08 PM
76ers 64, Bulls 56 at half
DeRozan 20 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 12 rebs
Caruso 9 pts
Embiid 12 pts, 3 fouls
Harden 1-7
76ers 10-20 from 3 – 9:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
turns out Embiid and Maxey both having three fouls has not been good for the Sixers’ lead – 9:08 PM
turns out Embiid and Maxey both having three fouls has not been good for the Sixers’ lead – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. is guarding Embiid. Caruso ended up on him on a switch. With no Drummond, Embiid easily rebounded miss and put it back. Donovan timeout. Assume Vucevic back after this. – 8:46 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is guarding Embiid. Caruso ended up on him on a switch. With no Drummond, Embiid easily rebounded miss and put it back. Donovan timeout. Assume Vucevic back after this. – 8:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brutal first quarter for the Bulls, who trail 36-22.
There’s just been no answer for the PnR combo between Harden and Embiid and the Sixers are 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Rough defensive start. – 8:35 PM
Brutal first quarter for the Bulls, who trail 36-22.
There’s just been no answer for the PnR combo between Harden and Embiid and the Sixers are 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Rough defensive start. – 8:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After getting last night off, Joel Embiid has eight quick points in Chicago tonight. Sixers offense is in a nice rhythm, getting pretty good shots on every trip as they lead 26-15 late in the first quarter.
(Tough first inning for Wheeler.) – 8:31 PM
After getting last night off, Joel Embiid has eight quick points in Chicago tonight. Sixers offense is in a nice rhythm, getting pretty good shots on every trip as they lead 26-15 late in the first quarter.
(Tough first inning for Wheeler.) – 8:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is cooking on offense. He has eight points on 4-6 shooting. The Sixers are shooting 62.5% and lead 26-15. – 8:29 PM
Embiid is cooking on offense. He has eight points on 4-6 shooting. The Sixers are shooting 62.5% and lead 26-15. – 8:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are getting quite literally anything they want when Embiid dives to the rim out of the pick-and-roll. – 8:27 PM
The Sixers are getting quite literally anything they want when Embiid dives to the rim out of the pick-and-roll. – 8:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
For baseball watchers, Really like this simply but effective sequence from Embiid.
Doesn’t over committ for a block. Just a good contest that leaves him in position for a board. Brings it up and once doubled starts the swing swing to the corner for PJ. pic.twitter.com/iFdJA4hyi6 – 8:24 PM
For baseball watchers, Really like this simply but effective sequence from Embiid.
Doesn’t over committ for a block. Just a good contest that leaves him in position for a board. Brings it up and once doubled starts the swing swing to the corner for PJ. pic.twitter.com/iFdJA4hyi6 – 8:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers have 6 assists on first 7 FGs and Embiid is just systematically picking apart Bulls’ defense and double-teaming – 8:23 PM
76ers have 6 assists on first 7 FGs and Embiid is just systematically picking apart Bulls’ defense and double-teaming – 8:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers up 8 early. Offense looks almost as good as it looked last night. Embiid making an effort to function more as a screener, and the spacing has been better as a result. – 8:19 PM
Sixers up 8 early. Offense looks almost as good as it looked last night. Embiid making an effort to function more as a screener, and the spacing has been better as a result. – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
#Bulls starters
D. DeRozan
P. Williams
N. Vucevic
Z. LaVine
A. Caruso – 7:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan joking when asked about facing Joel Embiid without the size of Andre Drummond: “We’re gonna put Coby on him.” – 6:28 PM
Billy Donovan joking when asked about facing Joel Embiid without the size of Andre Drummond: “We’re gonna put Coby on him.” – 6:28 PM
More on this storyline
Cody Westerlund: NBA’s L2M report confirmed the no-call on Joel Embiid’s contest of DeMar DeRozan shot with 15 seconds left was correct. Only one missed call in final 2 minutes — Caruso should’ve been whistled for a foul on Harden with 39 seconds left as Harden grabbed a rebound. -via Twitter / October 30, 2022
The Sixers know it, and want to see more of it. “That’s why I’ve been on him,” Embiid said. “He’s one of the best shooters and he has the potential to be up there. You know, a great stroke. He can really shoot the ball, great form and he makes them. “There’s a reason I’m always on him to just let it fly. He’s got to get up 10 to 15 threes a game. That’s how good of a shooter he is.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 30, 2022
Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (right knee injury recovery) has been upgraded to available for Saturday’s game against Chicago. -via HoopsHype / October 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.