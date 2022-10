Joel Embiid wants Tyrese Maxey to shoot 10-15 threes per game

It was a good thing Maxey took the opportunity to get away when he did, because next summer is shaping up to be a busy one for him. There is the possibility of a deep playoff run. The likelihood of a contract negotiation that would make him a very rich man. And, if Team USA asks him, a trip to the Philippines. “I would love to play for the country,” Maxey said. “That would be cool. It’s always a blessing to represent your country, play with different guys, and go out there and compete.” -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022