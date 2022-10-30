Knicks 47, Cavaliers 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (3-2) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022
New York Knicks 47, Cleveland Cavaliers 51 (Q2 04:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sweet off the backboard dish from Reddish to Hartenstein. Wait, was that not an assist? – 6:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
No lookin’ 🫣
@Caris LeVert ➡️ @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/AXhsGTgxAW – 6:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Immanuel Quickley tried to grift his way into three free throws but didn’t get the call. Kevin Love went down to the other end and tried to do the same thing to him. – 6:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Knicks/Cavaliers! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/sFCmWLBzkl pic.twitter.com/Q7BMIq5u5f – 6:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro checking in for the #Cavs. He hasn’t played much the last two games, we’ll see if the hot 3-point shooting from the rest of the team is contagious to him. – 6:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
make that our NINTH first-quarter three. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PHnwhKkA9h – 6:39 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs end 1st Q with a 35-30 lead over the Knicks. Cavs went 9 of 16 (56.3%) on 3s, 12-23 (52.2%) overall. Donovan Mitchell (5), Caris LeVert (4) have 9 of team’s 10 assists. Knicks shooting 52.2% FG, 62.5% on 3s. – 6:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs lead the Knicks 35-30. Cleveland made 9 3s in the first quarter and shot 56.2% from 3. They also have 10 assists on 12 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell leads with 15 points and 5 assists. Dean Wade has 10 points – 6:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Darius Garland is here on the bench again with his team. He’s got sunglasses on once again. – 6:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Knicks 35-30 after 1Q. Cleveland hit nine 3-pointers, five of them by Donovan Mitchell. He leads all scorers with 15 points, Dean Wade has 10, and Kevin Love has five off the bench. RJ Barrett leads the Knicks with eight. – 6:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Knicks/Cavaliers with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/NSNng92KUk pic.twitter.com/ScVS2D5Mcs – 6:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks are trying to put a ton of pressure on whoever has the ball for the #Cavs. They’re playing ultra tight out on the perimeter. – 6:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Congratulations to @chones22 on his 1,500th game as a color analyst for the Cavaliers! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OBqA818spL – 6:29 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Think @Donovan Mitchell knows everyone back at home in New York, along with #Knicks fans who wanted him desperately, are watching? – 6:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ju with the vision for Mitch 🥽
@Julius Randle ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/QOGc3uS7jY – 6:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Whichever front office exec held back on the Donovan MItchell trade probably shouldn’t talk to Thibodeau tonight. – 6:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I don’t think it’s going to be very long before we’re having the conversation of where Donovan Mitchell ranks amongst the most talented #Cavs of all-time. – 6:27 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Donovan Mitchell up to 15 points in 9 minutes on 5-of-7 shooting, 5-of-6 from deep. Also 5 assists, a rebound and a steal as #Cavs lead 30-22. – 6:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching Cavs-Knicks
Man Mitchell came out hot
He just scored or assisted on 28 of the Cavs 30 points – 6:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Donovan Mitchell with 15 points in nine minutes against the Knicks. If you can’t join them … – 6:27 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Donovan Mitchell is 5-6 from three.
IN THE FIRST QUARTER. There is still 2:58 remaining, in the first quarter. – 6:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell showing the Knicks what they could’ve — and probably should’ve — had. – 6:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell has 15 points and five assists in about eight minutes – 6:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has an early 12 points here in the first quarter. He’s 4 of 5 from 3. Also has 3 assists. – 6:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
MITCH333LL.
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Xm69Gm7kjG – 6:23 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
After a 1-for-4 start from deep, #Cavs hit their last 3 triples to take a 16-11 lead over #Knicks. Donovan Mitchell 3-for-4 from long range, Dean Wade 1-1. Caris LeVert has 3 assists in 6 minutes. Cavs 6 assists on 6 makes – 6:21 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Knicks/Cavaliers with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/sFCmWLBzkl pic.twitter.com/2Sv80jBp6U – 6:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell already 3-for-4 from 3 — Knicks down 16-11 and call time midway through first quarter. – 6:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell already supplying the offense against his hometown team. He’s got nine points on a trio of made 3s. – 6:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Knicks/Cavaliers live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/NSNng9klLS pic.twitter.com/Vp5m9Qn0Qd – 6:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Look who is back in @RMFieldHouse 👀
Congrats on a great career & best of luck in retirement, @joehaden23! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/niKHVL4QXS – 6:11 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If you’re up for some pre-Rockets NBA action, we’re watching Knicks vs. Cavs right now, with the Paolo Banchero vs. Christian Wood sequel tipping off at 6:30pm. playback.tv/clutchfans – 6:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Fun note from @Golden State Warriors PR: the last time the Warriors used the Steph-Poole-Wiggs-Dray-Loon starting line-up was 12/14/21 at New York, the night Steph became the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. – 6:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Caris LeVert, and Donovan Mitchell.
Knicks sending out R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier, and Jalen Brunson. – 6:02 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Knicks/Cavaliers with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/sFCmWLTabT pic.twitter.com/zWYw2dbHkR – 6:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Knicks/Cavaliers! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/NSNng92KUk pic.twitter.com/YOkh7P6mtt – 6:00 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell: Man of the people. pic.twitter.com/kc4YFXJeKs – 5:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for some Halloween Eve hoops.
#CavsKnicks Through the Lens 📸 – 5:30 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
I know everyone is watching football (I mean we are, too, on our phones). But we do have a #Knicks pregame beginning NOW on @MSGNetworks with me @Wally Szcerzbiak and @BillPidto. – 5:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Your #CavsKidsNight Starting Five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yfV6LydmgQ – 5:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Knicks/Cavaliers live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/NSNng9klLS pic.twitter.com/7TP0mtml1Z – 5:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
game day mood 😁
📺 #CavsKnicks | 6PM on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/rxWE47b48t – 4:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be sticking with the same starting forward tonight as the last few games, I’m told: Dean Wade. The rest will stay the same as well — until Darius Garland returns and they can go back to the Opening Night starting group. – 4:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff’s update on Darius Garland: “The swelling is going down. […] Until we get to a place where he feels safe and comfortable, we’ll just take our time.”
Bickerstaff also said that Garland wants to play. “He wants to play, there’s no doubt about it.” pic.twitter.com/AFHqkVIVS9 – 4:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland: “He’s getting better.” Added that the swelling is going down.
Also says Garland is lobbying to play. – 4:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.
Bradley Beal is the only one with three.
Returning to the Garden tonight?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Knicks/Cavaliers at 6 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/sFCmWLTabT pic.twitter.com/LBDcKGjKin – 3:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for Knicks/Cavaliers at 6 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/NSNng92KUk pic.twitter.com/nbb7zpMEkL – 3:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Inside the battle between Comcast and MSG, and why it should worry Comcast subscribers hoping to watch the Knicks in the near future nydailynews.com/sports/ny-comc… – 2:21 PM
