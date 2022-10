Knicks 47, Cavaliers 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Inside the battle between Comcast and MSG, and why it should worry Comcast subscribers hoping to watch the Knicks in the near future nydailynews.com/sports/ny-comc…

Caris LeVert Friday became the 5th visiting player in the last decade with multiple 40-point games at TD Garden.Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid also have two.Bradley Beal is the only one with three.Returning to the Garden tonight?Bradley Beal. – 4:14 PM

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff’s update on Darius Garland: “The swelling is going down. […] Until we get to a place where he feels safe and comfortable, we’ll just take our time.”Bickerstaff also said that Garland wants to play. “He wants to play, there’s no doubt about it.” pic.twitter.com/AFHqkVIVS9

I know everyone is watching football (I mean we are, too, on our phones). But we do have a #Knicks pregame beginning NOW on @MSGNetworks with me @Wally Szcerzbiak and @BillPidto . – 5:29 PM

Fun note from @Golden State Warriors PR : the last time the Warriors used the Steph-Poole-Wiggs-Dray-Loon starting line-up was 12/14/21 at New York, the night Steph became the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. – 6:07 PM

If you’re up for some pre-Rockets NBA action, we’re watching Knicks vs. Cavs right now, with the Paolo Banchero vs. Christian Wood sequel tipping off at 6:30pm. playback.tv/clutchfans

Look who is back in @RMFieldHouse 👀Congrats on a great career & best of luck in retirement, @joehaden23! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/niKHVL4QXS

Donovan Mitchell already supplying the offense against his hometown team. He’s got nine points on a trio of made 3s. – 6:18 PM

After a 1-for-4 start from deep, #Cavs hit their last 3 triples to take a 16-11 lead over #Knicks . Donovan Mitchell 3-for-4 from long range, Dean Wade 1-1. Caris LeVert has 3 assists in 6 minutes. Cavs 6 assists on 6 makes – 6:21 PM

Donovan Mitchell is 5-6 from three.IN THE FIRST QUARTER. There is still 2:58 remaining, in the first quarter. – 6:26 PM

Donovan Mitchell with 15 points in nine minutes against the Knicks. If you can’t join them … – 6:27 PM

Watching Cavs-KnicksMan Mitchell came out hotHe just scored or assisted on 28 of the Cavs 30 points – 6:27 PM

Donovan Mitchell up to 15 points in 9 minutes on 5-of-7 shooting, 5-of-6 from deep. Also 5 assists, a rebound and a steal as #Cavs lead 30-22. – 6:27 PM

I don’t think it’s going to be very long before we’re having the conversation of where Donovan Mitchell ranks amongst the most talented #Cavs of all-time. – 6:27 PM

Think @Donovan Mitchell knows everyone back at home in New York, along with #Knicks fans who wanted him desperately, are watching? – 6:28 PM

Knicks are trying to put a ton of pressure on whoever has the ball for the #Cavs . They’re playing ultra tight out on the perimeter. – 6:32 PM

At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs lead the Knicks 35-30. Cleveland made 9 3s in the first quarter and shot 56.2% from 3. They also have 10 assists on 12 made shots.Donovan Mitchell leads with 15 points and 5 assists. Dean Wade has 10 points – 6:36 PM

Isaac Okoro checking in for the #Cavs . He hasn’t played much the last two games, we’ll see if the hot 3-point shooting from the rest of the team is contagious to him. – 6:41 PM

Immanuel Quickley tried to grift his way into three free throws but didn’t get the call. Kevin Love went down to the other end and tried to do the same thing to him. – 6:45 PM

Sweet off the backboard dish from Reddish to Hartenstein. Wait, was that not an assist? – 6:49 PM

