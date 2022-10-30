Magic 52, Mavericks 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The Orlando Magic (1-5) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022

Orlando Magic 52, Dallas Mavericks 51 (Q2 03:14)

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are making up for all the 3s they missed to start the season.
8 of 12 from beyond the arc midway through the 2Q, with Magic leading 51-40.
R.J. and Terrence have both made two 3s. – 8:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remaining outstanding 2023-24 rookie scale team options before tomorrow’s (October 31) deadline:
J. Kuminga – GSW
M. Moody – GSW
J. Wiseman – GSW
The following players will reportedly not have their 23-24 options picked up:
U. Azubuike – UTA
L. Bolmaro – UTA
RJ Hampton – ORL – 8:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic with an all-bench unit of R.J.-Kevon-Admiral-Chuma-Mo. – 8:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs still aren’t getting much defensive traction. Orlando is shooting 60%. – 8:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are really hustling out there, especially R.J. Hampton and Kevon Harris on recent possessions. – 8:17 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
This pass from Luka 👀
What can’t he do?
pic.twitter.com/EFBNiAlUdG8:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
There’s a flaw in the take-foul rule. That was Orlando’s 2nd foul under two minutes in the first quarter. But instead of Luka shooting two free throws, the take-foul says he only got one free throw. They gotta fix that rule. – 8:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 34, Mavericks 29.
Terrence Ross: 8 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 2 assists
Paolo Banchero/Kevon Harris: 5 points each
Luka Dončić: 16 points, 2 assists – 8:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 34, Dallas 29
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/dDS8kosYqK8:08 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
16 points in the first frame for @Luka Doncic 🤧
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/1wZpagCSj18:08 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get that out, respectfully
@Bol Bol said NAH pic.twitter.com/MtCTcpXwjs8:05 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is a lot more vocal this season, especially in this game, exhorting his teammates. Mosley said before the game that’s something he’s noticed in Doncic this season. – 8:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mosley was telling one of the refs, “He had nowhere to go.” Doncic walked past and interjected: “That’s because we’re playing football, not basketball.” – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic yelled something at Mosley after that scrum. Then he laughed. – 7:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
We’re getting an early look at Kevon Harris tonight. – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Luka went at T-Ross, the Magic’s lone player under 6-7 who’s played so far, in iso after a switch on back-to-back possession for layups.
Bullock knocks down corner 3 in transition, bringing Magic’s lead down to 23-18. – 7:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ross is helpless against Doncic, who has 11 of Dallas’ 18 points and just assisted on Bullock 3-pointer.
Orlando 23, Dallas 18. – 7:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Magic time 🪄 – 7:53 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Carter defends Luka in space. Ball reversal. Paolo defends Dinwiddie in space. Contests. Bad miss. When you don’t need traditional guards and can do this with 6-10 guys 😱 #MagicMavs7:53 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A message from Miniwiddie 🥺🎃
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/h3tAsDpIMN7:51 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
now imagine the floor spread like this for Markelle Fultz – 7:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic are FEASTING on corner 3s.
They’re getting into the paint with ease and spraying out to the perimeter.
Magic 19-9 with 7:22 in the 1Q. – 7:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Orlando has come out and hit Mavs in the mouth: 19-9.
Orlando is shooting 70%. So much, so far, for the more tied-together defensive effort that Jason Kidd hoped for. – 7:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Magic on a shot-making tear early. They are up 19-9 on the Mavericks. Orlando has made 7-of-10 shots and all four from beyond the arc. – 7:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/vzB8o8K87N7:45 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,218 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol missed the easy layup but made the tougher and-1 lol – 7:44 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. is playing against JaVale McGee tonight so I’m just gonna put this gif here pic.twitter.com/jKawMLdrgG7:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. scores Magic’s first points out of the post over JaVale McGee.
Franz Wagner with a pull-up 2 on the next possession to give Orlando a 4-0 lead. – 7:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
“Stay home, stay home, stay home,” the Magic bench keeps yelling. – 7:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Christian Wood back in the starting lineup after getting a rest day on front end of back-to-back. Mavs-Magic about to tipoff on Bally’s. – 7:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
ORL starters: Banchero, Bol, Carter, Ross, F. Wagner
6:40 Tip @971TheFreak7:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Halftime ceremony planned tonight to honor now retired Mavs assistant GM Keith Grant. An original employee of the team, KG will join us for a little bit during the 3Q of tonight’s Mavs vs Magic telecast (630p, BSSW). pic.twitter.com/5YwXLbWpCz6:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Terrence Ross
Franz Wagner
Who needs guards anyway? – 6:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Mavericks: Paolo Banchero, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jamahl Mosley says of Doncic: “I think I’ve seen a couple more behind the back passes this season” than past seasons. Says he’s also seeing a more vocal Doncic. – 6:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
McGee will start, Kidd says. – 5:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Cozy Sunday drip 💧
@TISSOT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/9EMRwVH09X5:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Total drive leaders this season:
1. SGA – 136 drives (28th in total FTAs)
2. Morant – 111 drives (9th in total FTAs)
3. Luka – 110 drives (5th in total FTAs) – 5:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Check out our Top 🖐 Plays of the Week!
@att // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/DGUkxYUf0z4:00 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Midday pick-me-up ☕
We play basketball tonight.
@7eleven | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Kdhi86LBGT3:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Show up to the @aacenter early for our First Fans Happy Hour from 5-6PM!
⬇️⬇️⬇️ – 2:00 PM

