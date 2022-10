Magic 52, Mavericks 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Show up to the @aacenter early for our First Fans Happy Hour from 5-6PM!⬇️⬇️⬇️ – 2:00 PM

From a pseudo-QB controversy to a legit RB controversy in Dallas! Doesn’t have to be controversial, tho. Can still be “Thunder & Lightning;” just give the ball to “Lightning” more going forward! – 3:46 PM

If you’re up for some pre-Rockets NBA action, we’re watching Knicks vs. Cavs right now, with the Paolo Banchero vs. Christian Wood sequel tipping off at 6:30pm. playback.tv/clutchfans

Jamahl Mosley says of Doncic: “I think I’ve seen a couple more behind the back passes this season” than past seasons. Says he’s also seeing a more vocal Doncic. – 6:09 PM

Halftime ceremony planned tonight to honor now retired Mavs assistant GM Keith Grant. An original employee of the team, KG will join us for a little bit during the 3Q of tonight’s Mavs vs Magic telecast (630p, BSSW). pic.twitter.com/5YwXLbWpCz

Christian Wood back in the starting lineup after getting a rest day on front end of back-to-back. Mavs-Magic about to tipoff on Bally’s. – 7:36 PM

Wendell Carter Jr. scores Magic’s first points out of the post over JaVale McGee.Franz Wagner with a pull-up 2 on the next possession to give Orlando a 4-0 lead. – 7:43 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,218 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Magic on a shot-making tear early. They are up 19-9 on the Mavericks. Orlando has made 7-of-10 shots and all four from beyond the arc. – 7:46 PM

Orlando has come out and hit Mavs in the mouth: 19-9.Orlando is shooting 70%. So much, so far, for the more tied-together defensive effort that Jason Kidd hoped for. – 7:47 PM

The Magic are FEASTING on corner 3s.They’re getting into the paint with ease and spraying out to the perimeter.Magic 19-9 with 7:22 in the 1Q. – 7:47 PM

Carter defends Luka in space. Ball reversal. Paolo defends Dinwiddie in space. Contests. Bad miss. When you don’t need traditional guards and can do this with 6-10 guys 😱 #MagicMavs

Ross is helpless against Doncic, who has 11 of Dallas’ 18 points and just assisted on Bullock 3-pointer.Orlando 23, Dallas 18. – 7:55 PM

Luka went at T-Ross, the Magic’s lone player under 6-7 who’s played so far, in iso after a switch on back-to-back possession for layups.Bullock knocks down corner 3 in transition, bringing Magic’s lead down to 23-18. – 7:57 PM

Mosley was telling one of the refs, “He had nowhere to go.” Doncic walked past and interjected: “That’s because we’re playing football, not basketball.” – 8:01 PM

Doncic is a lot more vocal this season, especially in this game, exhorting his teammates. Mosley said before the game that’s something he’s noticed in Doncic this season. – 8:04 PM

There’s a flaw in the take-foul rule. That was Orlando’s 2nd foul under two minutes in the first quarter. But instead of Luka shooting two free throws, the take-foul says he only got one free throw. They gotta fix that rule. – 8:13 PM

Magic are really hustling out there, especially R.J. Hampton and Kevon Harris on recent possessions. – 8:17 PM

Magic are making up for all the 3s they missed to start the season.8 of 12 from beyond the arc midway through the 2Q, with Magic leading 51-40.R.J. and Terrence have both made two 3s. – 8:21 PM

