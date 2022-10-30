Magic vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $122,642,062 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $83,950,485 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@joe_mussatto
Luka Doncic on Lu Dort: “He’s one of the top-three defenders in the NBA. It’s really tough to play against him.” – 3:12 AM
@BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic on Lu Dort: “He’s one of the top three defenders in the NBA.” – 3:06 AM
@Rylan_Stiles
That game was too good. I’m going to do my best @NekiasNBA impression and thread my reaction rewatching Mavericks/Thunder. pic.twitter.com/YrihHTc0Kh – 3:04 AM