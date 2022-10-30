Magic vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Magic vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Magic vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 30, 2022- by

By |

The Orlando Magic play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $122,642,062 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $83,950,485 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Mussatto
@joe_mussatto
Luka Doncic on Lu Dort: “He’s one of the top-three defenders in the NBA. It’s really tough to play against him.” – 3:12 AM
Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic on Lu Dort: “He’s one of the top three defenders in the NBA.” – 3:06 AM
Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
That game was too good. I’m going to do my best @NekiasNBA impression and thread my reaction rewatching Mavericks/Thunder. pic.twitter.com/YrihHTc0Kh3:04 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home