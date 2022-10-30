Marcus Morris on Clippers: This is championship or bust

Ohm Youngmisuk: Marcus Morris says Clippers need to sacrifice: “Right now we just showing up and thinking we can win because of all the names we have and that’s just not the case… This is championship or bust… we shouldn’t be getting outplayed. Blind eyes can see that we are getting outplayed”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Marcus Morris Sr. what effort is supposed to look like.
Here was his answer, while praising the Pelicans and how they played today. (emphasis mine) pic.twitter.com/ptOdhwxRRG – 7:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. feels that the Clippers are just showing up, assuming they’ll play great because of the talent on the roster.
“Blind eyes can see we’re getting outplayed.” – 6:00 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s games like this that show why Marcus Morris Sr. has high value for this team, especially with Kawhi Leonard working his way back to the NBA.
10 points for the Inspectah Deck of the offense while making sure Jonas Valanciunas is uncomfortable.
Clippers up 20-12, 3:19 1st – 3:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Back at practice.
Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey are here. Marcus Morris Sr. has rejoined the team after personal leave. pic.twitter.com/h6eJwp6AQU – 1:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ohm Youngmisuk: Marcus Morris Sr. is back with team and will play tomorrow according to Ty Lue. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / October 29, 2022
NBA Central: Marcus Morris blames Joe Ingles for Kawhi Leonard tearing his ACL “I felt like it was a cheap shot in a cheap manner, probably that’s what hurt the most. It was a non-competitive play,” (Via FOX Sports) pic.twitter.com/FrjrsCu2tz -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / October 26, 2022
Mark Medina: Clippers say that Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City because of “right knee injury management.” Paul George (non-Covid illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) were already ruled out. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 25, 2022
