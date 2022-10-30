Pelicans 45, Clippers 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-3) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 45, Los Angeles Clippers 46 (Q2 01:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zion showing off some smart decision making with his passing (four assists). He’s done a good job with being aggressive and then adjusting to the Clippers’ defense. – 3:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion throws some sick passes on the move for a dude who weighs…well, whatever he weighs. – 3:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell was down on the court for a while after the Clippers took their timeout. Didn’t see what happened with his collision but he walked to the huddle wincing. – 3:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes continues to play some good defense early — Nice block on Paul George’s 3-point attempt – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell shaken up after collision preceding Valaniunas basket. – 3:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A little dunkin’ for your morning. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/WUxp0wmffC – 3:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Last week, Norm Powell said amid his rough offensive start that he needed to relax and make the plays available to him. His wrap-around pass to find a cutting Coffey, rather than push through contact and take a contested transition layup, felt like that:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After starting the game 1-of-6 from the field, Trey Murphy finally gets a 3 to drop. Pels cut the deficit to 41-35.
Maybe that shot can give them some positive momentum. The offense has been pretty rough up to this point. – 3:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes with a huge play. Got the steal on a ball that was destined to be another open look 3-point attempt for the Clippers and then hit Trey Murphy on the break, sitting all alone on the perimeter.
Pelicans needed that. They still trail Clippers 41-35. – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 36-25 lead after Powell went off. But then Pelicans scored on 4 of 6 possessions. Tyronn Lue was already waiting to get George and Morris back in the game, so their minutes are going to look a little low by halftime.
LA up 41-35, 4:56 left in 1st half. – 3:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looked like Trey Murphy just fouled the crap out of Jonas Valanciunas on his putback attempt, which is unfortunate since they’re teammates. – 3:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas is the greatest 3-pt shooter in NBA history.*
*in games played against the Clippers – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There was some bad Norm in there (fastbreak turnover that led to Zion Big Easy, back foot out of bounds)
But Norm made up for it with a fast break lay followed by his second 3. He has 8 off the bench.
LA up 34-25 with 8:01 left in first half. – 3:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers outrunning the Pels early, 10-4 on fast break points midway through second. – 3:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norman Powell over his last 5 1/2 quarters: 12-of-20 shooting, 4-9 from three – 3:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That’s the second time that Zion Williamson has gone high-flying for a blocked shot. That time he got it, rejecting Norman Powell.
Love seeing that effort from him because he has a ways to go in other defensive areas. – 3:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry’s got your back 💪
📺 BSNO pic.twitter.com/iON9XbHNia – 3:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This is the first time in four games that the Clippers have led after one quarter. Up 25-18 on Pelicans. They’ve been solid in keeping Zion from overpowering them, and from keeping Alvarado from disrupting them. – 3:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Clippers 25, Pelicans 18
Williamson 5 pts & 4 rebs
Nance 4 pts
McCollum 3 pts (1-5 FG)
Pels shot 36.8 percent from the floor in the 1st. Also turned it over 5 times. – 3:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
End of first.
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/Nw9JoNZvIM – 3:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Encouraging start for Clippers, up 25-18 through one quarter of play vs Pelicans.
Offensive rebounds are even and Pelicans had 5 turnovers to only 3 for Clippers. Those are the numbers of the afternoon my friends. – 3:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Rough shooting start for New Orleans. Pels go 7-of-19 from the field in the 1Q. – 3:36 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers lead New Orleans, 25-18, after first quarter. Bigger news is that they only have three turnovers. – 3:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Norm Powell just did the “too small” to Zion after hitting a catch-and-shoot 3 pointer over his closeout, which… I mean …. sure, I guess. – 3:33 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Marcus Morris Sr. has 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting after missing the past two games. – 3:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s games like this that show why Marcus Morris Sr. has high value for this team, especially with Kawhi Leonard working his way back to the NBA.
10 points for the Inspectah Deck of the offense while making sure Jonas Valanciunas is uncomfortable.
Clippers up 20-12, 3:19 1st – 3:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hope everyone is enjoying the Clippers and Pelicans playing tribute to J.R. Smith, the king of sloppy play and missed shots with an early Sunday start. – 3:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Best sign for a team as offensively challenged as the Clippers have been this season is that Marcus Morris returned from his time away from the team without any rust. He’s 4-6 from the floor, including 2 three-pointers, for 10 of LAC’s 20 points. – 3:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
This Clippers-Pelicans game is as ugly as you’d expect from a noon, Sunday start in LA. Pelicans are 4-for-14 from the field. C.J. McCollum has missed all 4 of his shots so far. As for Clippers, Paul George has missed all 3 shots. Clippers already have 3 turnovers & 3 fouls – 3:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall in the game to dribble against Grand Theft Alvarado for the first time – 3:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jose Alvarado is the rare sub six foot guy that can defend at a high level in the NBA – 3:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Impressive how Jose Alvarado can frustrate someone like Paul George without fouling — PGIII caught nothing but air on his jumper. – 3:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jonas Valanciunas got traded from the Kawhi Raptors and decided he was going to be Luke Harper lol
(RIP Brodie Lee) – 3:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zubac doing a respectable job on Zion, but he is such a craft scorer inside there is only so much anyone can do. – 3:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Seven Dribbles Or More: The Inside Story of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Clippers
coming soon to a bookstore near you – 3:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji DBU
dime to Trey for the 💥 pic.twitter.com/XzUrNZmwU0 – 3:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers wanted to get off to a better start after being down 11-0, 8-0, and 8-2 last three games.
This qualifies! 10-9 lead for LA with 6:34 left.
Watching Zion live for the first time, and it is an experience for sure. Enjoying him attempt to size up Zu with mixed results. – 3:19 PM
Clippers wanted to get off to a better start after being down 11-0, 8-0, and 8-2 last three games.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Zion Williamson is trying to attack Ivica Zubac anytime he has the ball. Should be a fun matchup – 3:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Zion Williamson is making fans in Crypto.com Arena audibly “ooh” and “ahh” whenever he takes a leap around Zubac. – 3:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson gets a friendly whistle on a drive to the rim 22 seconds into this game.
Watching how the referees call the game is always something to monitor. – 3:13 PM
Zion Williamson gets a friendly whistle on a drive to the rim 22 seconds into this game.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe is here in L.A. in courtside seats to watch a pair of his former teams in Pelicans-Clippers. – 3:11 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Clippers using Kausion for player intros is awesome. Didn’t catch it during Suns game – 3:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty big cheers for Zion as he’s introduced. Clippers fans want to see him too. – 3:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
We’re back to big cheers for Zion in the starting lineup from the opposing crowds. – 3:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
It’s almost like giving the benefit of the doubt to Kawhi’s Clippers, Doc’s 76ers, and Kyrie’s Nets was an inexplicably bad idea for everyone who picked them or trusted them. – 2:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I wonder if we see Marcus Morris Sr. start today’s game on Jonas Valanciunas while Ivica Zubac takes on Zion Williamson. – 2:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from No Way In Hell This Crypto Company Naming Rights Deal Runs to Completion Arena. Matinee between Clippers and Pelicans tipping soon; Zion and PG both expected to return. pic.twitter.com/Sg02QRtzXn – 2:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
No Kawhi Leonard Sunday, Monday; Clippers still adjusting to new reality nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/no-… – 2:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard out for both games of back-to-back to end October as team manages stiffness in surgically repaired right knee.
theathletic.com/3745121/2022/1… – 2:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit could be John Wall, Luke Kennard, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum tonight.
Will be interesting to see if that unit is on the floor at the same time. Offensively intriguing. But the rebounding is a massive concern today with Zion Williamson back. – 2:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get it goin’, #ClipperNation!
🕧12:00PM PT | 📺@BallySportWest, #ClipperVision pic.twitter.com/ZNI2zeSSFO – 2:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Zion Williamson
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 2:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First Five In Hollywood
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/W6u4b10LyH – 2:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Head over to the #Pelicans app 📲 in the Fan Zone and get your picks in before it’s too late!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/VmuHXa04O7 – 2:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson is available to play for #Pelicans at Clippers. Herb Jones is out – 2:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson makes his return to the lineup today in LA against the Clippers but Herb Jones (knee) remains out, Pelicans say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion is in, but Herb Jones will miss a third straight game after hyperextending his right knee. – 2:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson will make his return to the lineup today vs the Clippers, per the Pelicans.
Herb Jones remains out. – 2:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
It’ll be at least one more game before Herb Jones returns.
Pelicans say he’s out today. – 2:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion Williamson will be in the starting lineup, per sources. pic.twitter.com/mH1bJImnAK – 2:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion Williamson will be available tonight.
Herb Jones is out. – 2:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on the state of the team:”Getting healthy is going to take some time, a couple of months to get up to speed offensively and with what we want to do with minutes restrictions and being in and out of games.” – 2:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Zion Williamson will return to the New Orleans lineup vs. the Clippers today, sources tell ESPN. – 2:10 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
The Jordan Zion 2, worn by the man himself! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/7GsbzpTXXJ – 2:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the scoop on today’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 2:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy made SIX defensive switches on a single possession, guarding every single player on the floor for Phoenix AND he excelled.
Look at the quick feet against Payne, the pressure on Booker, denial of Landale & turnover forced on Craig.
A legit two-way star in the making? pic.twitter.com/EkL9UOrOi4 – 1:45 PM
Trey Murphy made SIX defensive switches on a single possession, guarding every single player on the floor for Phoenix AND he excelled.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Per usual, Willie Green will not tip his hand and says Zion Williamson is a game time decision. – 1:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard is feeling “better” but is out both Sunday (Pelicans) and Monday (Rockets). Says it will be day-to-day with him going forward. – 1:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🖐 things to know before our 2 p.m. tip v. Clippers ✅
#Pelicans | @Take5_OilChange
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 1:41 PM
🖐 things to know before our 2 p.m. tip v. Clippers ✅
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Sounds like we could see Dyson Daniels against the Lakers. Willie Green said he’s progressing well. – 1:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s health. Kawhi is also out for tomorrow’s game vs Rockets pic.twitter.com/csjEw7pRVr – 1:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard is out tomorrow and that he continues to rehab to get the stiffness out of his knee but that he’s feeling better which is a “great sign.” He called Leonard’s status a day to day thing. – 1:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is out tomorrow bs Rockets as well.
He is game to game. – 1:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue echoes what Nic Batum said last week that it will take likely “two months” before the Clippers get up to speed with Kawhi Leonard in and out while he makes his way back and John Wall on minutes restriction. – 1:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard also will be out today vs the Pelicans. Clippers coach Ty Lue said last season’s issues with injuries were different because they knew Kawhi and Paul George would be out for significant chunks of time. This season has been more day-to-day. – 1:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
No update yet. Zion and Herb are game time decisions, per Willie Green. – 1:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Status for Zion Williamson and Herb Jones has yet to be determined, Willie Green says.
Both are warming up to see if they can go. – 1:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
In the Hills 👀
#Pelicans | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/FyxU5yDVfz – 1:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard did not practice yesterday. He is here this morning and dressed for treatment, not sure if he will get pregame work in on court. – 1:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard, who is out today, did not practice yesterday as expected. Today’s game is first in a back to back. Clippers play New Orleans and then Houston. – 1:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says “no” when asked whether Kawhi Leonard took part in practice yesterday. – 1:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Kawhi Leonard did not practice on Saturday. – 1:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Paul George, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac are starting today. – 1:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Friday the 13th theme for CJ McCollum today. pic.twitter.com/4lEdf6hjIA – 1:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans-Clippers at 2 p.m. CT; practice photos; Behind the Numbers game preview; Saturday injury report): https://t.co/jI1L9G5Pbn pic.twitter.com/USEYbAZyoK – 1:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Dyson Daniels will miss a second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Getting a little more lift on the jumper than on Friday. pic.twitter.com/aKHY8b0lDT – 12:56 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Today’s #BallerVision starting lineup for the LA Clippers vs. the Pelicans.⬇️
1️⃣ » @Darren Collison
2️⃣ » @Paul Pierce
3️⃣ » @Craig Smith – 12:32 PM
Today’s #BallerVision starting lineup for the LA Clippers vs. the Pelicans.⬇️
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ on being teammates with Zion and his direct leadership style https://t.co/Xc4TsQcvNP pic.twitter.com/W76ERAzRL4 – 12:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The last time the Pelicans were in L.A., Trey Murphy hit four 3s. All in the second half. Confidence has carried over into this season. He’s 16 of 26 from deep through five games. youtube.com/watch?v=9e5nBP… – 11:31 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Sunday Matinee!
🕧 12:00PM PT
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
📺 @BallySportWest, #ClipperVision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/JSQtSRVpRF – 11:16 AM
Sunday Matinee!
🕧 12:00PM PT
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum signed a deal with ESPN in May. His career in media had humble beginnings. He was once a paper boy for The Canton Repository. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:46 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
The 0-5 Lakers Have Put The Pelicans Atop The Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you look at the play, just one of those plays that should’ve been called a foul. Just kind of go from there, but for me, I’m just grateful it wasn’t worse.”
Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain suffered landing on Jonas Valanciunas foot. #Suns https://t.co/0B8LGVOIW2 pic.twitter.com/EaFj4aWmI8 – 10:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First 5 record: 4-1
Best win: 112-95 at #Clippers.
1st loss: 113-111 (OT) at #Blazers.
Best performance: Devin Booker’s 34-piece vs. #Warriors.
Not good: Ayton’s left ankle sprain. Re-evaluated in week.
Quote: “I was just mad.” Klay Thompson. #Suns https://t.co/u77ObI6F3y pic.twitter.com/0kC9yb64em – 10:06 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Sunday afternoon hoops ☀️
🏀: vs Clippers
🕑: 2:00 pm CT
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/Ea4bDfmshC – 9:00 AM
Sunday afternoon hoops ☀️
